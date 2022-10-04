Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market
Troubled times call for targeted investments, and these three stalwarts can still make you rich.
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Marathon Oil Whale Trades For October 05
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Marathon Oil MRO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford Motor
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 73% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
10 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
Analyzing Green Giant's Short Interest
Green Giant's GGE short percent of float has fallen 25.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.03% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Are Whales Doing With MicroStrategy
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on MicroStrategy. Looking at options history for MicroStrategy MSTR we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Western Digital
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Western Digital. Looking at options history for Western Digital WDC we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened...
What Are Whales Doing With Diamondback Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Diamondback Energy FANG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy. Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) To Explode Much Higher Amid ‘Insane’ Accumulation, Says Trader Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom
A widely followed cryptocurrency analyst is expressing bullish sentiment on the tenth-largest digital asset by market cap. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter, who predicted the 2018 Bitcoin bottom six months before it dropped, tells his 211,200 Twitter followers that Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently undergoing massive accumulation. “DOGE/BTC has the most insane...
Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases
U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
Ray Dalio U-turns on his long-held view that ‘cash is trash’
Cash is no longer trash, according to legendary investor and longtime cash skeptic Ray Dalio. “The facts have changed and I’ve changed my mind about cash as an asset: I no longer think cash is trash,” Dalio wrote in a tweet on Monday. “At existing interest rates and...
Amazon.com Whale Trades For October 05
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com. Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Snowflake Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Snowflake SNOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
93K+
Followers
171K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0