Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Down 40%, This Well-Known Company Is Paying Its Highest Dividend Yield Ever
And the distribution seems surprisingly safe.
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Due to a discounted stock market and high growth rates, these stocks could deliver outsize returns.
Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
CNBC
The Morgan Stanley strategist who called the bear market says the S&P could fall to the low 3,000s
The S&P 500 could fall to the low 3,000 range, as an earnings recession appears "unavoidable," but the market may then not stay down for long, said Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, who was correctly bearish going into this tough year for markets. "We're in a cyclical...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
Is This High-Yielding Dividend Stock a Buy?
Darden Restaurants offers income investors a near 4% dividend yield.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Drop Lower As Traders Eye Fed Speeches, Friday's Jobs Report — Tesla, Twitter Pinterest, Credit Suisse Stocks In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a moderately lower opening on Thursday, potentially adding to the losses stocks incurred in the previous session. On Wednesday, the major averages retreated, as rate worries and profit-taking following two straight sessions of solid gains exerted downward pressure on stocks. The market opened lower and fell further in early trading as traders digested better-than-expected private payroll data. Stocks, however, cut their losses over the course of the session and yet closed modestly lower.
kitco.com
U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman
(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit
Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CarGurus
Within the last quarter, CarGurus CARG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CarGurus. The company has an average price target of $28.8 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $20.00.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for CS Disco
Within the last quarter, CS Disco LAW has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CS Disco. The company has an average price target of $21.62 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $10.00.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About RPM International
RPM International RPM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, RPM International has an average price target of $100.2 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $78.00.
Stocks close lower again on Wall Street, still up for week
A choppy day of trading ended with stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, though indexes have managed to hold onto most of their sizeable gains from a big rally at the start of the week. The S&P 500 fell 1% after having been up 0.4% in the early going....
Analyzing Green Giant's Short Interest
Green Giant's GGE short percent of float has fallen 25.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.03% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
invezz.com
Expert reveals the top bank stock to own ahead of earnings
U.S. banks are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week. Barclays' Jason Goldman picks Wells Fargo stock as his favourite. Shares of Wells Fargo are down about 30% from their YTD high. U.S. banks are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week; ahead of which, Barclays’ Jason Goldman...
Benzinga
