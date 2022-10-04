ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Tom Brady Suffers Injury During Kansas City Chiefs Game

By Collin Haalboom
 5 days ago

The Buccaneers will need Tom Brady healthy if they hope to stack up some wins in the weeks to come.

Late in the second quarter of Sunday night's 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady was sacked by Chiefs CB, L'Jarius Snead, who flew into the backfield without being touched, before laying a strong hit on the Bucs' 45-year-old quarterback.

Not only did Brady fumble the football on the play, but he was clearly in some pain – visibly clutching his right shoulder – as soon as the hit occurred.

Shortly thereafter, Brady could be seen on the sideline, lightly tossing the football, moving his right arm, and trying to work through the pain.

And although Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and Tom Brady) fans around the world were holding their collective breath during those moments, he didn't end up missing a snap. In fact, Brady seemed to really lock in following the hit and began to attack the Chiefs through the air at an aggressive rate.

READ MORE: Buccaneers urged to bench veteran offensive player

Brady finished the contest having completed 39/52 passes while accounting for 385 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air – he looked fantastic.

But just because Brady had success throwing the football, doesn't mean he wasn't dealing with some pain. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network , Brady suffered an injury to his right rotator cuff .

Here is a direct quote from Rapoport, detailing his perception of the injury, and how it may affect the Bucs' quarterback moving forward.

"My understanding is Tom Brady is going to be okay. He has played with – I would say – similar injuries in the past. A little bit of a rotator cuff injury deal, not believed to be major. Not believed to be something that will limit him going forward. Just really something Tom Brady is going to have to keep an eye on."

"Tom Brady is going to be okay. I would say, it's nothing that will limit any of his accuracy or strength on his throws, or really anything long term."

So obviously it's not ideal that Tom Brady is banged up, especially with it being his throwing shoulder. That said, based on his performance in the second half vs. the Chiefs on Sunday night, it seems pretty clear that this is not an injury that should slow down Tom Brady.

Looking beyond the loss itself, which saw the Buccaneers' defense give up more points to the Chiefs than they had in their first three games combined, the offense finally gave fans a glimpse of how dynamic they can be when they utilize their weapons and prioritize a pass-first approach.

READ MORE: Buccaneers urged to sign star wide receiver to bolster offense

Unfortunately, this pass-first approach wasn't really put into action until the game felt like it was out of reach.

I'm curious to see whether or not offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, and head coach, Todd Bowles, decide to employ a more aggressive passing attack early next game – as opposed to waiting for their opponent to dictate how they should call plays on offense – which feels like what's been happening through the first four games of this season.

Comments / 98

SUE PINON
5d ago

Should have stayed retired. His mind is definitely not on the game. Now rumors of divorce papers being drawn up. Too distracted. Was one more year worth it?

Reply(2)
66
RsRTraitors
5d ago

At 45 that injury will take longer to heal than when he was 20. Who they play this week they'll go after him and his bum rotator cup.

Reply(3)
37
Dorothy
4d ago

To week to throw a fit, and iPad's .... Brady, nobody important. Important people are more like, EMT lifesavers, firefighters, police officers, research Scientists, Social workers, Veterinarians, Red Cross, Salvation Army, and the Good Will.. Good stewardship, is what the 🎶 Coat Of Many Colors ( Dolly) means. America ( believing in the power of working across difference and in solidarity with those who are struggling and suffering.) Stewards exert influence from their positions of influence, for humanitarian love and good for human kind.

Reply
17
 

The Associated Press

Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field. Tampa Police Department spokesman Lt. Abe Carmack said there was “an incident involving a juvenile” at Raymond James Stadium during the game but no charges will be filed and no arrest was made. The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady

It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
TAMPA, FL
BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

