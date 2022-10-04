In an interview with CNBC, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said Peacock has now reached 15 million paying subscribers and he also confirmed reports that the company is considering a possible give-back of the 10 p.m. hour of programming to affiliates. The 14-minute sit-down with David Faber (watch it above) covered a number of other hot topics, including the movie business. As far as the 10 p.m. move, a scenario which rattled a number of stakeholders when it surfaced a few weeks ago, Shell said no final decisions have been made. But the company intends to “reallocate resources” toward areas of the company...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO