Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Peacock adds 2 million paid subscribers following months-long drought
Peacock now has a total of 15 million paid subscribers, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said during an interview with CNBC (via Variety). This means the service added 2 million paid subscribers in the third quarter of 2022 alone, as Peacock’s paid subscriber count stayed flat at 13 million during the first half of the year.
NBCUniversal Chief Jeff Shell Says Peacock Is At 15M Subscribers, Confirms Possible Give-Back Of Primetime Hour To Affiliates
In an interview with CNBC, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said Peacock has now reached 15 million paying subscribers and he also confirmed reports that the company is considering a possible give-back of the 10 p.m. hour of programming to affiliates. The 14-minute sit-down with David Faber (watch it above) covered a number of other hot topics, including the movie business. As far as the 10 p.m. move, a scenario which rattled a number of stakeholders when it surfaced a few weeks ago, Shell said no final decisions have been made. But the company intends to “reallocate resources” toward areas of the company...
NBCUniversal CEO Says Peacock Hit 15M Paid Subscribers, Says Possibility of Cutting 10 p.m. Hour About Reallocating Resources
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell was interviewed on CNBC on Tuesday morning, where he addressed continued interest in the potential of industry consolidation, NBC weighing whether to cut the 10 p.m. hour and, yes, Peacock. Last quarter, NBCUniversal reported that its paid subscribers to Peacock stalled at 13 million, essentially flat with Q1. On Tuesday, Shell told CNBC’s David Faber that paid Peacock subscribers have since risen to 15 million and that the company has an average revenue per user (ARPU) of $10 per subscriber.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Community' Movie Officially Happening on PeacockPeacock Prince Andrew Doc to Dive Into Jeffrey Epstein...
Canadian 'Shrooms Kit Company Acquires Established Dutch Farm To Expand Production
Ontario-based producer of functional mushroom home grow kits and premium magic truffles Red Light Holland Corp. TRUFF has acquired MiniChamp B.V., a dutch home grow mushroom farm, through its wholly-owned subsidiary RLH Netherlands B.V. MiniChamp, a 30-year-old home cultivation mushroom packaging company with consumers across several European countries, will continue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit
Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
ComicBook
Disney Strikes Deal With Dish Network to Save ESPN and ABC
Disney channels and content will return to Dish Network and Sling TV just a day after a carriage dispute saw Dish/Sling customers lose access to television channels owned by The Walt Disney Company. On September 30th, 20 Disney TV stations — including ABC, ESPN, FX, Disney Channel, and National Geographic — went dark after the two companies failed to reach what Disney called "a fair, market-based agreement with us for continued distribution of our networks." Late Sunday, October 2nd, Disney said it reached a "handshake agreement" with Dish to satellite and its Sling streaming service.
NFL・
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
CNBC
Streaming bundles are forming, but don't expect a cable TV-like package any time soon
There are several obstacles standing in the way of putting all the streaming services into a cable-TV-style bundle. While a mega bundle would likely limit the rate subscribers cancel, it would probably also cut down on the amount of revenue companies make per user. NBCUniversal executives have held talks about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The issue is contained now’: CZ responds after $100M exploit halts Binance Smart Chain
“The issue is contained now,” Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao wrote. “Your funds are safe.”
Amazon’s Ring Nation quietly premieres on cable TV in 35 states
'Ring Nation' now airs somewhere in syndication across the country almost every day. Ring'Ring Nation' is finally here, and you probably missed the big unveil.
Uphold Announces Free Bitcoin Trading For Users
Digital asset platform Uphold announced on Thursday the introduction of free Bitcoin BTC/USD trading for its customers, a move aimed at “onboarding” as many people as possible into the digital asset platform. Uphold customers will now be able to buy and sell Bitcoin free of charge using national...
Mizuho Analyst Remains Bullish On The EV Sector; Finds Rivian Better Positioned
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated his Buy ratings on Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN and the $65 price target. He saw RIVN as a pure play and a strong early mover in the EV market, focusing on the higher-growth SUV and light truck market and a robust commercial vehicle roadmap beginning with Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN.
Cudo Compute launches a fairer distributed cloud platform
Cudo Compute is revolutionising the cloud industry by providing a democratic and sustainable alternative to the centralised cloud. Why it matters: The cloud industry is growing rapidly as innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), scientific computing, and VR/AR tech continue to develop. But the public cloud, as it exists today, is...
Companies Are Reporting Dropping Degree Requirements And Shifting To Skill-Based Hiring, But Credibility Still Looms As An Issue — A Boon For Edtech Platform Players Like Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST)?
The talent shortage just in the information technology (IT) and cybersecurity industries has put pressure on already-overwhelmed IT businesses. An estimated 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs went unfilled in 2021 worldwide. The overall number of job openings in June was 10.7 million compared to 5.9 million unemployed, according to the U.S....
Ten Prime Video Channels you need to know
There's a whole world of TV available on Prime Video Channels. These are just a few to check out
What Happened With Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Sphere 3D Thursday?
Sphere 3D Corp. ANY shares traded higher by 3.15% to $0.46 during Thursday's session. The company on Thursday provided Bitcoin BTC/USD production and mining updates for September 2022. Production for the month totaled 11.06 Bitcoin. What Else?. Sphere 3D says since the company began its mining operations during the first...
BBC Studios Acquires Full Ownership of Producer Firebird Pictures
BBC Studios, the commercial arm of U.K. public broadcaster BBC, has taken full ownership of Firebird Pictures, the scripted production company set up by former BBC executives Elizabeth Kilgarriff and Craig Holleworth in 2019. BBC Studios previously held a 25 percent stake in the company and has now increased its investment to buy the rest for 100 percent control. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Rings of Power' Star Nazanin Boniadi Channels Iranian Activism in Her Character: "These Brave Women Inspired Me to Play This Role"Annie Ernaux, French Author of 'Happening,' Wins Nobel Prize for...
‘Taskmaster’ Gets Network 10 Remake; Studiocanal TV COO; ITV Studios Comedy Remake In Germany; Prime Video Makes Plays In Korea And India; ZDF Tween Series Re-Order — Global Briefs
Paramount’s Network 10 Preps Aussie ‘Taskmaster’ Avalon’s Taskmaster is making the long journey to Australia. Paramount-owned Network 10 has ordered a local version of the quirky celebrity challenge format, with comedian Tom Gleeson stepping into the iconic ‘Taskmaster’ presenter role. Challenges have been filmed in a studio in Melbourne and on location in New Zealand, with format owner Avalon Television producing a ten-part series ahead of a 2023 debut. The show has sold into 12 territories as a format and the UK currently on its 15th season, and its fifth on Channel 4. The show was unveiled at Network 10’s Upfront today, where a...
thesource.com
‘Jungle’ Gives Prime Video Its First UK Drill Musical
Amazon Prime Video’s latest series, Jungle, shines a light on UK Drill and how it used to tell the stories of what happens in the underserved areas of the United Kingdom. Co-creators, Junior Okoli and Chas Appeti, tackle the task in unique fashion. “‘Jungle’ is a culmination of our...
No Need To Call A Broker: Real Estate NFTs Let Homeowners Cut Out The Middleman Via Roofstock and Origin Protocol
The $11 trillion real estate market remains a much talked about industry for streamlining access, reducing transaction friction, and democratizing ownership. Real estate technology company Roofstock aims to do just that, launching a marketplace for physical real estate NFTs that cuts sellers’ fees by over 50% when compared to traditional standards.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
93K+
Followers
171K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0