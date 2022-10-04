Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Decatur teen shot in the hand
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is recovering after being shot in the hand. Decatur police were called to the 2200 block of N. Monroe Wednesday around 4 p.m. The 15-year-old boy said he was walking when he heard one to two shots and felt pain in his hand.
newschannel20.com
Suspects attack man after crash, steal vehicle
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police are searching for the people responsible for a carjacking Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive. A 67-year-old man said his vehicle was rear-ended by an SUV. When he pulled over to...
Crime Stoppers looking for pair of thieves
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a retail theft that happened last month. The theft happened around 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Ace Hardware located at 214 North Walnut Street in Springfield. Officials said a man and a woman walked out the store […]
WAND TV
Shelbyville man accused of strangling family member, injuring police officer
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville man was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated resisting a peace officer. Nicholas Lamar, 43, was charged on Thursday. Police said on Wednesday, he strangled a family or household member and resisted arrest, causing injury to a Shelbyville police officer. The case was...
Police: One dead, two hurt in drive-by shooting in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced Tuesday night that a shooting earlier in the day left one man dead and two others hurt. The shooting happened in the area of North Third Street and East Beardsley Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. and found a 25-year-old Champaign man […]
WAND TV
Police respond to car jacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police responded to a report of car jacking near the the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive late Wednesday evening. According to police, officers arrived at the scene around 7:19 p.m. and found a 67-year-old male victim from Champaign who reported that he had been rear-ended by an SUV before pulling over to exchange information.
Teen charged in connection to Mattoon kidnapping
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
WAND TV
Chicago man arrested in Mattoon, accused of beating woman, kidnapping baby
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Chicago man has been arrested, accused of beating a woman and kidnapping a 4-month-old baby in Mattoon. Terell Barker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Police said the arrest happened Monday around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hurst Dr. Officers...
Illinois woman charged with drug crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
WAND TV
Family with 4 children escape Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department was called out to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Everyone inside was able to get out safely from the home on Moundford Ct. DFD got to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The first crew on the scene saw heavy fire and...
State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
WAND TV
Coroner identified man killed in drive-by shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead and 2 others are hurt after a drive-by shooting in Champaign. According to Champaign Police, at 5:48 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting around N. Third Street and Bradley. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old Champaign man who had...
wmay.com
Five Springfield Residents Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud
Five Springfield residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of defrauding the government’s pandemic relief programs. All five are accused of getting fraudulent payments under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the business slowdown caused by the COVID pandemic. The alleged fraud in the latest cases occurred in the spring of 2021.
khqa.com
One injured, one arrested in Fort Leonard Wood shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is hospitalized in Springfield and another is under arrest after a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given. The...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Man Dies in Champaign Shooting
THE FOLLOWING IS A CHAMPAIGN COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the identity of a male victim who has died after he was reportedly shot during a family party. that occurred on the evening of October 4, 2022, in the 1100 block of NorthThird...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
WAND TV
Fire crews respond to car crashing into Mt. Zion Subway
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Fire crews responded to a report of a car crashing into a Subway and catching fire Thursday morning. According to Battalion Chief Chris Schroth, crews were called out to the Subway off of highway 121 around 10:15 a.m. upon arrival, crews discovered the vehicle was not actually on fire; instead, dust from the deployed airbag was mistaken for smoke.
WAND TV
Grand jury indicts five Springfield residents for fraud related to COVID-19 relief program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A grand jury has returned indictments for five Springfield residents, charging them with fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program that was administered through the Small Business Administration during the COVID-19 pandemic. Indictments were returned Tuesday against:. Sean Jackson, 32, charged with two counts of wire...
WAND TV
Four-vehicle crash east of Taylorville causes injuries, no deaths
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 9 troopers responded to a four-vehicle crash on Route 129 at Kennedy Road around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. ISP confirmed that a box truck driver failed to stop and struck two other vehicles in an area where traffic was being reduced to one lane due to construction. One of the vehicles struck by the box truck hit a fourth vehicle.
Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 81-year-old man was killed on Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County. The crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at approximately County Road 1480 North. Officials said Gary Phillips of Atwood was driving a pickup truck north on Route 45 and tried to pass a tractor pulling […]
