Daily Log 10.3.2022

Cambridge Police Daily Log: October 3rd, 2022

Date & Time

10/03/202201:04

INCIDENT22007657-1

BURN PERSONALTY C266 S5

MEMORIAL DR

Units responded across from the 900 block of Memorial Drive for a report of a tree on fire. Multiple suspects have been identified following an investigation.

10/03/202201:31

INCIDENT22007658-1

ASSAULT TO MURDER, ARMED C265 S18

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to the area of Carl Barron Plaza for a report of gunshots. A victim was located on School Street and provided with medical attention and then transported to a local hospital. A suspect has not been arrested at this time.

10/03/202207:14

INCIDENT22007659-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

PLEASANT ST

Cambridge Police took a report for a larceny of a bicycle.

10/03/202208:42

INCIDENT22007661-1

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police investigated threats were made via phone to a City of Cambridge employee.

10/03/202208:53

INCIDENT22007662-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

RIVER ST

A Hayward Street resident reports a larceny of a wallet.

10/03/202208:59

INCIDENT22007666-1

MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28

WATER ST

Cambridge Police responded to Water Street for a stolen motor vehicle report.

10/03/202209:23

INCIDENT22007664-1

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

PUTNAM AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a residence on Putnam Avenue for a report of a disturbance. A report was taken.

10/03/202209:43

INCIDENT22007665-1

IDENTITY FRAUD

MONSIGNOR OBRIEN HWY

A resident of Monsignor O'Brien Highway reported identity theft after she realized a credit card was opened in her name that she did not authorize.

10/03/202209:53

INCIDENT22007667-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

AGASSIZ ST

A resident of Agassiz Street reported his vehicle was damaged by an unknown vehicle between the hours of 6:30 p.m. on 10/2/22 and 9 a.m. on 10/3/22 while parked on Agassiz Street at Lancaster Street.

10/03/202210:02

INCIDENT22007668-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

RICHDALE AVE

A resident of Richdale Avenue reported his bike was stolen from the garage of his condominium complex at 1 a.m. on 10/1/2022. Video footage shows an unknown suspect entering and taking the bike.

10/03/202210:03

INCIDENT22007674-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

WINDSOR ST

A Cambridge employee reported that an unknown individual withdrew $500 from her credit union account without authorization between 7/25/22-9/16/22.

10/03/202210:16

INCIDENT22007670-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A resident of Medford reported his debit cards and cash were stolen from a locker within a business on Mass Ave between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. today.

10/03/202211:42

INCIDENT22007671-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

FRANKLIN ST

A resident of Franklin Street reported her package was stolen from her front steps sometime between 2 p.m. on 10/2/22 and 9 a.m. today.

10/03/202212:04

INCIDENT22007672-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

HARVARD ST

A resident of Harvard Street reported a larceny of cash after a person known to her took out more money than she authorized her to do from an ATM. The known suspect then failed to return her debit card and money.

10/03/202212:53

INCIDENT22007673-1

A&B C265 S13A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a restaurant on Massachusetts Avenue in Central Square for the report of a disturbance.

10/03/202214:11

INCIDENT22007675-1

B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

DANA ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Dana Street residence for a reported past larceny. Specifically, the reporting party/victim alleges their motor vehicle was broken into between 9 p.m. on Friday September 30, 2022, and 9 a.m. on Sunday October 2, 2022. There was no sign of forced entry.

10/03/202214:18

INCIDENT22007676-1

SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police responded to Cambridge Street and Tremont Street for a report of a shoplifting in progress.

10/03/202214:33

INCIDENT22007677-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

MONSIGNOR OBRIEN HWY

A resident reported that his wallet was stolen while at work.

10/03/202217:00

INCIDENT22007679-1

UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE * C90 S9

HARVARD ST

Mallory Mardi, 42, 101 Washington Street in Cambridge, was placed under arrest for unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, operating a motor vehicle while the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured, while having it's registration revoked since 8/4/2022, and only displaying one license plate. He was also charged with Possession of a Class B Drug (cocaine).

10/03/202218:21

INCIDENT22007681-1

IDENTITY FRAUD

NORFOLK ST

A Cambridge resident reported that her identity was used to transfer bank funds.

10/03/202223:55

INCIDENT22007685-1

MISC. REPORT TYPE

JFK ST

Units responded to a pharmacy on JFK Street for a disturbance.