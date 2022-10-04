Daily Log 10.3.2022
Cambridge Police Daily Log: October 3rd, 2022
Date & Time
10/03/202201:04
INCIDENT22007657-1
BURN PERSONALTY C266 S5
MEMORIAL DR
Units responded across from the 900 block of Memorial Drive for a report of a tree on fire. Multiple suspects have been identified following an investigation.
10/03/202201:31
INCIDENT22007658-1
ASSAULT TO MURDER, ARMED C265 S18
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to the area of Carl Barron Plaza for a report of gunshots. A victim was located on School Street and provided with medical attention and then transported to a local hospital. A suspect has not been arrested at this time.
10/03/202207:14
INCIDENT22007659-1
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
PLEASANT ST
Cambridge Police took a report for a larceny of a bicycle.
10/03/202208:42
INCIDENT22007661-1
THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police investigated threats were made via phone to a City of Cambridge employee.
10/03/202208:53
INCIDENT22007662-1
LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20
RIVER ST
A Hayward Street resident reports a larceny of a wallet.
10/03/202208:59
INCIDENT22007666-1
MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28
WATER ST
Cambridge Police responded to Water Street for a stolen motor vehicle report.
10/03/202209:23
INCIDENT22007664-1
THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2
PUTNAM AVE
Cambridge Police responded to a residence on Putnam Avenue for a report of a disturbance. A report was taken.
10/03/202209:43
INCIDENT22007665-1
IDENTITY FRAUD
MONSIGNOR OBRIEN HWY
A resident of Monsignor O'Brien Highway reported identity theft after she realized a credit card was opened in her name that she did not authorize.
10/03/202209:53
INCIDENT22007667-1
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
AGASSIZ ST
A resident of Agassiz Street reported his vehicle was damaged by an unknown vehicle between the hours of 6:30 p.m. on 10/2/22 and 9 a.m. on 10/3/22 while parked on Agassiz Street at Lancaster Street.
10/03/202210:02
INCIDENT22007668-1
LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20
RICHDALE AVE
A resident of Richdale Avenue reported his bike was stolen from the garage of his condominium complex at 1 a.m. on 10/1/2022. Video footage shows an unknown suspect entering and taking the bike.
10/03/202210:03
INCIDENT22007674-1
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
WINDSOR ST
A Cambridge employee reported that an unknown individual withdrew $500 from her credit union account without authorization between 7/25/22-9/16/22.
10/03/202210:16
INCIDENT22007670-1
LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
A resident of Medford reported his debit cards and cash were stolen from a locker within a business on Mass Ave between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. today.
10/03/202211:42
INCIDENT22007671-1
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
FRANKLIN ST
A resident of Franklin Street reported her package was stolen from her front steps sometime between 2 p.m. on 10/2/22 and 9 a.m. today.
10/03/202212:04
INCIDENT22007672-1
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
HARVARD ST
A resident of Harvard Street reported a larceny of cash after a person known to her took out more money than she authorized her to do from an ATM. The known suspect then failed to return her debit card and money.
10/03/202212:53
INCIDENT22007673-1
A&B C265 S13A
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to a restaurant on Massachusetts Avenue in Central Square for the report of a disturbance.
10/03/202214:11
INCIDENT22007675-1
B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
DANA ST
Cambridge Police responded to a Dana Street residence for a reported past larceny. Specifically, the reporting party/victim alleges their motor vehicle was broken into between 9 p.m. on Friday September 30, 2022, and 9 a.m. on Sunday October 2, 2022. There was no sign of forced entry.
10/03/202214:18
INCIDENT22007676-1
SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A
CAMBRIDGE ST
Cambridge Police responded to Cambridge Street and Tremont Street for a report of a shoplifting in progress.
10/03/202214:33
INCIDENT22007677-1
LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20
MONSIGNOR OBRIEN HWY
A resident reported that his wallet was stolen while at work.
10/03/202217:00
INCIDENT22007679-1
UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE * C90 S9
HARVARD ST
Mallory Mardi, 42, 101 Washington Street in Cambridge, was placed under arrest for unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, operating a motor vehicle while the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured, while having it's registration revoked since 8/4/2022, and only displaying one license plate. He was also charged with Possession of a Class B Drug (cocaine).
10/03/202218:21
INCIDENT22007681-1
IDENTITY FRAUD
NORFOLK ST
A Cambridge resident reported that her identity was used to transfer bank funds.
10/03/202223:55
INCIDENT22007685-1
MISC. REPORT TYPE
JFK ST
Units responded to a pharmacy on JFK Street for a disturbance.
Comments / 0