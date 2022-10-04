Read full article on original website
Benzie Central soccer defeats Kingsley, sweeps season series
The Benzie Central Huskies defeated Kingsley, 5-0, on Wednesday afternoon.
Record Patriot Female Athlete of the Week: Ava Bechler
Benzie Central junior Ava Bechler is the Benzie County Record Patriot's Female Athlete of the Week.
Benzie Central students participate in Rotary's Service Above Self Day
Benzie Central seventh-grade students participate in Sunrise Rotary's Service Above Self Day.
Q&A with Benzie County Central Schools new teachers
It's been almost a month since school has started at Benzie County Central Schools and some new instructors are easing into the school-year routine.
Showing their school spirit
Beznie County was full of school spirit during the last weekend of September as both Benzie County Central and Farnkfort-Elberta Area Schools held their homecoming celebrations.
Q&A with Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools' new teachers
The Benzie County Record Patriot reached out to the new teachers at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools to find out more about them.
Canoe trip gives Benzie County students first-hand salmon experience
The annual canoe trip down the Lower Platte River is the start of the Salmon in the Classroom program.
Benzie County calendar for events for Oct. 5-21
Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Benzie County and beyond.
Interested in a construction career? Free training is available
Interested in a construction career? Attend an information session on Oct. 6 to learn about the free 12-week Heavy Highway Construction Training Program.
Beulah farm provided celery, onions for northern Michigan, Wisconsin
It might not be obvious when driving through Beulah or walking through the Trapp Farm Nature Preserve that it was once home to one of the biggest farms in northern Michigan.
Seven organizations share $111,000 from community foundation
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation awards $111,000 in grants to seven organizations.
Ironman makes positive impact on economy in Benzie County, beyond
The Ironman 70.3 Michigan triathlon brought over 2,000 competitors from all over the world to the city of Frankfort to compete on Sept. 11.
Celebrate fall in Frankfort with parades, giant pumpkins
Visitors to Frankfort's Fall Festival can see a giant pumpkin crush a car, costumed dogs on parade and participate in a cornhole tournament.
Benzie County officials recommend $120,000 toward Frankfort housing project
The Benzie County Committee of the Whole is recommending commissioners commit American Recovery Plan Act money to housing projects in Benzie County.
Fall Festival set to warm up Beulah on Oct. 1
It will soon be time to celebrate fall in Benzie County with the first weekend of Benzie County Fall Festival bringing a day's worth of autumn-themed activities to downtown Beulah.
Interlochen man pronounced dead after Inland Township Crash
An Interlochen man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash after they failed to stop at an intersection.
Converting Benzie County Jail to juvenile detention center 'unfeasible'
The Benzie County Board of Commissioners decided against any further investigation into the possibility of turning the Benzie County Jail into a juvenile detention center.
Don't miss the last Star Party this year at Sleeping Bear Dunes
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore announces the last in-person Star Party of the year.
What's new at Benzie Central for the 2022-23 school year?
It's a new school year at Benzie County Central Schools, and with the new school year comes some new programs, as well as progress on ongoing projects.
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors' old building demolished
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors' old building is coming down as the finishing touches are put on the new building.
