MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels pulled to within 17-14 in the fourth quarter on Friday night against Watertown, but ultimately couldn’t get a stop when needed to have a chance to win — as Juven Hudson rushed for touchdowns of 30, 47 and 35 yards to lead the Arrows (2-5) to a win over Mitchell (1-6). Parker Denne scored twice from 8 yards out by Mitchell. Jagger Tyler caught a two point conversion from Treyson Schulz.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO