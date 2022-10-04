Northampton residents are voicing opposition to the increasing number of marijuana shops in town, and city officials are beginning to take notice. Debate over the regulation of cannabis dispensaries in Northampton has escalated in past weeks, creating a stark divide in the Northampton community. Such debate comes after plans to open a cannabis dispensary called “Euphorium” in the downtown area of the Northampton village of Florence were met with harsh resistance by Florence residents, with some living in the greater Northampton area also expressing concerns.

