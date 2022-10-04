Read full article on original website
amherstbulletin.com
Gerry Weiss: UMass admits more students than it can handle
In Audrey Child’s letter of response (“Another side of housing in Amherst,” Sept. 30) to John Varner’s guest column, (“Amherst awash and slowly going under,” Sept. 23) she says it’s the fault of neighborhood intervention that there isn’t enough student housing in town, thus causing students to move into neighborhoods.
House of the Week: House with multiple outbuildings for sale in Western Mass.
A 3-bed, 3-bath house for sale in Western Massachusetts has a brick fireplace, beautifully restored wide plank wood floors, oversized windows and multiple outbuildings. The house, located at 1246 North St. Ext in Agawam, is for sale for $524,900. It is listed by Alex Anthony of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services.
Northampton residents petition for reparations commission
A group of Northampton residents are asking the mayor to establish a commission that would examine the history of racism in the city and make recommendations for any reparations it finds necessary. Reparations, in this case, would not entail cash payments to Black residents, a leading member of the group...
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
Westfield Planning Board OKs 20 homes off Falley Drive despite water, sewer worries
WESTFIELD — Nathaniel Hill, a new subdivision consisting of 20 single-family homes on 27 acres off Falley Drive and adjacent to Shaker Village Estates, was approved by the Planning Board as a “definitive subdivision” on Oct. 4. The homes will be valued at approximately $160,000 each, according to the application, with no age limit for residents.
Walk-in hiring event in Springfield every Wednesday during October
There will be a special hiring event on Wednesday at Springfield City Hall for those interested in learning more about careers with the city of Springfield.
City View Road in Westfield scheduled to reopen after culvert project
The long-awaited project of repairing the culvert on City View Road in Westfield is now complete.
Springfield home healthcare agency falsely billed MassHealth
Attorney General Maura Healy announced that her office has reached a $430,000 settlement with a Springfield home care company and its CEO.
Greenfield police chief downgraded to ‘conditionally recertified’ by state
The state agency tasked with certifying police officers in Massachusetts has notified Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh that newly received information has changed his status from recertified to “conditionally recertified.”. In a letter dated October 4 addressed to Haigh from the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, the...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts offers gender-neutral marker on driver's licenses, but some worry about discrimination
Genny Beemyn was speeding in Hadley, Massachusetts, when they noticed a cop car pulling them over. Beemyn is nonbinary and had changed the gender marker on their driver’s license to an X, so they were initially nervous about the interaction. “The officer…misgendered me, which was unfortunate, but that typically...
Sale closed in East Longmeadow, $726,900 for a four-bedroom home
A 2,987-square-foot house built in 1994 located at 71 Old Farm Road in East Longmeadow has new owners. Todd Lohrman and Emily Leonczyk bought the property from Elizabeth C Rappaport and Jonathan S Rappaport on Aug. 31, 2022, for $726,900 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 55,246 square-foot lot.
willistonian.org
Proposed Marijuana Dispensary Draws Sharp Criticism
Northampton residents are voicing opposition to the increasing number of marijuana shops in town, and city officials are beginning to take notice. Debate over the regulation of cannabis dispensaries in Northampton has escalated in past weeks, creating a stark divide in the Northampton community. Such debate comes after plans to open a cannabis dispensary called “Euphorium” in the downtown area of the Northampton village of Florence were met with harsh resistance by Florence residents, with some living in the greater Northampton area also expressing concerns.
Detached house sells for $611,000 in Westfield
A 2,900-square-foot house built in 2005 located at 28 Harvest Moon Lane in Westfield has a new owner. Robert Benoit bought the property from Felix Otero and Sherry A Otero on Sep. 1, 2022. The $611,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $211. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: what’s being done to combat rising home heating oil costs
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The cost of home heating oil has been on the rise throughout New England. Now, the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is calling for lawmakers to act on his proposal for a home heating oil reserve fund. It would help people in the Bay State combat high prices.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield officials working to decongest roadways around Mass. Pike exit
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Driving in the area of the Mass. Pike in Westfield has been causing headaches and long traffic backups for many, but now, we are learning that the mayor and state leaders are talking about possible solutions. People we spoke with in Westfield told us that the...
Two tenants of collapsed Worcester apartment kicked out of hotel, sleep in church amid confusion over stay
Nana Kwame had to remove his belongings at around midnight Monday night from the hotel where he’s been staying since his apartment building was condemned in July, he told MassLive. He and his mother, who also lived at 267 Mill St. in Worcester before its roof collapsed, spent the...
School Committee OKs union agreement for Westfield Virtual School teachers
WESTFIELD — The School Committee meeting on Oct. 3 opened with Mayor Michael McCabe asking for a moment of silence for Richard K. Sullivan, father of School Committee member Bo Sullivan and former School Committee member Kevin Sullivan, and City Councilor Richard K. Sullivan Jr. Bo Sullivan was not at the meeting.
Chicopee Police arrested 71 and issued 460 citations in September
The police in Chicopee released their review for the month of September.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield License Board Pull Tito's License, Delays Transfer
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Licensing Board on Monday rescinded Tito's Mexican Grill's liquor license after it was abandoned. Next month, the board will entertain a motion to transfer an existing license to Tito's under new ownership. "This isn't what we would like to do with these licenses," board member...
Holyoke Medical Center emergency docs sue Health New England over $2.5 million in unpaid claims
SPRINGFIELD — A group of Holyoke Medical Center doctors are suing insurer Health New England over $2.5 million in reimbursements they claim the company has failed to pay for emergency room treatments, according to a lawsuit recently in Hampden Superior Court. The lawsuit says the Springfield-based insurance provider has...
