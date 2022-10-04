Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Kaiser to expand medical services in Folsom
Kaiser Permanente announced it will expand in Folsom with plans to build what it banners a Comprehensive Care Center that will include an urgent care clinic, a surgery center and more than 90 medical offices. “Kaiser Permanente is committed to providing exceptional care to Folsom residents and the surrounding communities...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton to hold Community Health Fair on Oct. 20
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is hosting a free Community Health Fair at Bijou Elementary School from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Open to all community members, this event is an opportunity to meet community care providers, receive preventative health screenings, and explore ways to manage your health and wellness.
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know
Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
California schools informing students and parents about Narcan
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton offering damage-reversing skin care treatment
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is now offering a non-surgical cosmetic treatment designed to soften and prevent signs of aging including the treatment of wrinkles and facial creases with the Clear + Brilliant Laser Treatment. Used to improve sun-damaged and aging skin as well as improve skin tone, this treatment is now available to the Lake Tahoe community.
KTLA.com
What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid, such as fentanyl
The California Overdose Surveillance Board shows there were an estimated 5,722 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2021 in the state. In Sacramento County, the data shows an estimated 119 people lost their lives in 2021 due to fentanyl poisoning, and Sacramento County says 50 have died from the same cause in the first seven months of 2022.
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Pet Network to host Barktoberfest fundraiser
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The 2nd annual Barktoberfest will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at Pet Network Humane Society in Incline Village. The festival is the most pet-friendly event in Lake Tahoe and invites families, friends and four-legged buddies for an evening of beer tasting, entertainment, games, and raffles.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
STPUD Board of Directors candidate forum set for Oct. 11
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Public Utility District is hosting a Board of Directors candidate forum at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the district’s board room. Four candidates are running for three seats this November. Candidates include incumbent Director Nick Exline, incumbent Director Shane...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Celebrating 100 years of Fire Prevention Week: ‘Fire Won’t Wait, plan your escape’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — National Fire Prevention Week was initially established in remembrance of the great Chicago Fire of 1891 and also to keep the public informed about the importance of fire prevention. In 1920, President Woodrow Wilson issued the first National Fire Prevention Day proclamation, and since...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
SLTFR to host open house, pancake breakfast on Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue is hosting an Open House/Pancake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fire Station 3, located at 2101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard. This event will kick off Fire Prevention Week for the department and will offer educational...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club supports Bread & Broth meal
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Hosting their second Adopt A Day of Nourishment in the last two months, the Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club provided the funds and help needed to feed the 92 dinner guests who came to St. Theresa’s Grace Hall on Sept. 26 for the weekly Monday evening dinner.
kubaradio.com
HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night
(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack’s Ravine at a high rate of speed and “due to unsafe driving” crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
These California cities see the most pedestrian fatalities
Pedestrian fatalities have been trending up over the past decade, and California roads are no exception, according to data from the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Valley Springs
Update at 4:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire north of Toyon Middle School in Calaveras County. The flames ignite in the grass in the 1700 block of Highway 26, between Highway 12 and Beal Ranch Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire’s forward rate was stopped at a quarter acre in size. Crews will work toward full containment and then mop up. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Body found by California fisherman in 2008 finally identified, killer still not found
The Jane Doe was named on Tuesday.
The Murphys 6th Annual Witch Walk: Eat, Drink & Be Wicked!
The Murphys 6th Annual Witch Walk: Eat, Drink & Be Wicked!. Calaveras County is a 90-ish minute drive northeast of Modesto and boasts some spectacular things to do and see, including being the home of the little gold-rush town of Murphys. You’ll notice as you walk around enjoying the sights and sounds that Murphys looks as if “gothic” met “western” to create the Victorianesque town–but honestly, isn’t that what “Victorian” is? The high collars, the lace, the cameo brooches, the finesse and elegance wrapped ever so gently with macabre: because the introduction of the camera brought with it a fascination for photos of the dead and an obsession with taxidermy. As if the aesthetic wasn’t enticing enough for Murphys, “Calaveras” is Spanish for “skulls”. So Murphys California is the perfect location for an annual Witch Walk. And oh, did we mention all the libations at your fingertips?! On Main Street alone there are 25 tasting rooms and a handful more within a radius of 5 miles. Honestly, you shouldn’t be caught dead missing the 6th Annual Murphys Witch Walk.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Will & Ivey celebrating 1-year anniversary this weekend
STATELINE, Nev. — Will & Ivey, “a children’s clothing company with a purpose,” celebrates one year in business this weekend. According to their online store the “Modern yet timeless” clothing is made of soft sustainable fabric. The company also directs a portion of profits to help children in foster care.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Caldor Fire suspects appear in court, date set for preliminary exam
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The father and son accused of sparking the Caldor Fire appeared in Placerville court on Sept. 30 and will have another appearance for preliminary examination on Oct. 11. David and Travis Smith, ages 66 and 32, respectively, at the time of their arrests, face...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Night ride, Harvest Fest, wedding show, live music at Stateline on deck
Join the South Lake Tahoe Library from 11 a.m-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, for some fall fun at the Harvest Fest. All ages are welcome to the fun, with trick-or-treating on the agenda, along with a photo booth and pie giveaways. Kids are encouraged to dress up in costumes. This...
