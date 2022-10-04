The Murphys 6th Annual Witch Walk: Eat, Drink & Be Wicked!. Calaveras County is a 90-ish minute drive northeast of Modesto and boasts some spectacular things to do and see, including being the home of the little gold-rush town of Murphys. You’ll notice as you walk around enjoying the sights and sounds that Murphys looks as if “gothic” met “western” to create the Victorianesque town–but honestly, isn’t that what “Victorian” is? The high collars, the lace, the cameo brooches, the finesse and elegance wrapped ever so gently with macabre: because the introduction of the camera brought with it a fascination for photos of the dead and an obsession with taxidermy. As if the aesthetic wasn’t enticing enough for Murphys, “Calaveras” is Spanish for “skulls”. So Murphys California is the perfect location for an annual Witch Walk. And oh, did we mention all the libations at your fingertips?! On Main Street alone there are 25 tasting rooms and a handful more within a radius of 5 miles. Honestly, you shouldn’t be caught dead missing the 6th Annual Murphys Witch Walk.

MURPHYS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO