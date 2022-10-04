ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Kaiser to expand medical services in Folsom

Kaiser Permanente announced it will expand in Folsom with plans to build what it banners a Comprehensive Care Center that will include an urgent care clinic, a surgery center and more than 90 medical offices. “Kaiser Permanente is committed to providing exceptional care to Folsom residents and the surrounding communities...
FOLSOM, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Barton to hold Community Health Fair on Oct. 20

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is hosting a free Community Health Fair at Bijou Elementary School from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Open to all community members, this event is an opportunity to meet community care providers, receive preventative health screenings, and explore ways to manage your health and wellness.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know

Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

California schools informing students and parents about Narcan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Barton offering damage-reversing skin care treatment

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is now offering a non-surgical cosmetic treatment designed to soften and prevent signs of aging including the treatment of wrinkles and facial creases with the Clear + Brilliant Laser Treatment. Used to improve sun-damaged and aging skin as well as improve skin tone, this treatment is now available to the Lake Tahoe community.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KTLA.com

What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid, such as fentanyl

The California Overdose Surveillance Board shows there were an estimated 5,722 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2021 in the state. In Sacramento County, the data shows an estimated 119 people lost their lives in 2021 due to fentanyl poisoning, and Sacramento County says 50 have died from the same cause in the first seven months of 2022.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Pet Network to host Barktoberfest fundraiser

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The 2nd annual Barktoberfest will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at Pet Network Humane Society in Incline Village. The festival is the most pet-friendly event in Lake Tahoe and invites families, friends and four-legged buddies for an evening of beer tasting, entertainment, games, and raffles.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

STPUD Board of Directors candidate forum set for Oct. 11

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Public Utility District is hosting a Board of Directors candidate forum at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the district’s board room. Four candidates are running for three seats this November. Candidates include incumbent Director Nick Exline, incumbent Director Shane...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

SLTFR to host open house, pancake breakfast on Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue is hosting an Open House/Pancake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fire Station 3, located at 2101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard. This event will kick off Fire Prevention Week for the department and will offer educational...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club supports Bread & Broth meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Hosting their second Adopt A Day of Nourishment in the last two months, the Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club provided the funds and help needed to feed the 92 dinner guests who came to St. Theresa’s Grace Hall on Sept. 26 for the weekly Monday evening dinner.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
kubaradio.com

HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night

(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack’s Ravine at a high rate of speed and “due to unsafe driving” crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire In Valley Springs

Update at 4:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire north of Toyon Middle School in Calaveras County. The flames ignite in the grass in the 1700 block of Highway 26, between Highway 12 and Beal Ranch Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire’s forward rate was stopped at a quarter acre in size. Crews will work toward full containment and then mop up. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
ModestoView

The Murphys 6th Annual Witch Walk: Eat, Drink & Be Wicked!

The Murphys 6th Annual Witch Walk: Eat, Drink & Be Wicked!. Calaveras County is a 90-ish minute drive northeast of Modesto and boasts some spectacular things to do and see, including being the home of the little gold-rush town of Murphys. You’ll notice as you walk around enjoying the sights and sounds that Murphys looks as if “gothic” met “western” to create the Victorianesque town–but honestly, isn’t that what “Victorian” is? The high collars, the lace, the cameo brooches, the finesse and elegance wrapped ever so gently with macabre: because the introduction of the camera brought with it a fascination for photos of the dead and an obsession with taxidermy. As if the aesthetic wasn’t enticing enough for Murphys, “Calaveras” is Spanish for “skulls”. So Murphys California is the perfect location for an annual Witch Walk. And oh, did we mention all the libations at your fingertips?! On Main Street alone there are 25 tasting rooms and a handful more within a radius of 5 miles. Honestly, you shouldn’t be caught dead missing the 6th Annual Murphys Witch Walk.
MURPHYS, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Will & Ivey celebrating 1-year anniversary this weekend

STATELINE, Nev. — Will & Ivey, “a children’s clothing company with a purpose,” celebrates one year in business this weekend. According to their online store the “Modern yet timeless” clothing is made of soft sustainable fabric. The company also directs a portion of profits to help children in foster care.
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Caldor Fire suspects appear in court, date set for preliminary exam

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The father and son accused of sparking the Caldor Fire appeared in Placerville court on Sept. 30 and will have another appearance for preliminary examination on Oct. 11. David and Travis Smith, ages 66 and 32, respectively, at the time of their arrests, face...
PLACERVILLE, CA

