clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Oktoberfest Beer Party, Biketoberfest, plus free concert and movie
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s an Oktoberfest weekend, and this one involves a brewery, a winery and a whole other partner festival event. Star Spangled Brewing Co.’s Oktoberfest Beer Party: Live German polka music from Beatrice and Derrol, dancing, beer-stein-holding contests, and axe-throwing will all be on tap. Family-friendly with things for the kids to do, including an Alpine horn-blowing contest. This Star-Spangled Brewing event is being held at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane, from 3-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 for adults, kids free. VIP tickets $35 on Square.
clarksvillenow.com
Shelby’s Trio restaurants coming along, and Operation Honor giveaway coming up | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Joe and Cathi Maynard have a lot of things going on in Clarksville, from building a three-story restaurant downtown to holding a giveaway for military families. This week, the Maynards and Sara Golden join Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to give...
clarksvillenow.com
2Rivers Painters Society to hold exhibition in Nashville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The 2Rivers Society of Painters in Clarksville will have an exhibition at the Nashville Public Library Green Hills Branch during the month of October. Five of the 10 members of this organization are in the Tennessee Watercolor Society and will be showing watercolors. They are all...
Nashville Parent
Pumpkin Festival Returns to Streets of Indian Lake
October means it’s officially pumpkin season! If you haven’t already got your “gourd” on at one of Middle Tennessee’s pumpkin farms and live in the Hendersonville area, fear not — we have the event for you!. Bring the kids and family out this Saturday,...
clarksvillenow.com
Creative Nonfiction Book Award winner, judge to celebrate new book with Austin Peay reading, launch
CLARKSVILLE, TN – In her new essay collection Souvenirs from Paradise, Erin Langner’s prose delivers “narratives poised at the edge of loss or grief, the sensations that none of us seem able to escape.”. The prose proved so powerful that it moved creative nonfiction writer Wendy S....
Looking for the Bell Witch? She’s headed for Hopkinsville twice before Halloween
It’s Bell Witch season in Hopkinsville, and there are a couple of opportunities right before Halloween to hear local storytellers recount the 200-year-old ghost story. The first event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Jeffers Bend, where Christian County historian William T. Turner will lead the presentation for Torchlight Tales. Then at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, educator and writer Wayne Goolsby will share the story during a chili supper at the old St. Elmo schoolhouse.
One killed in Clarksville crash on Tiny Town Road
One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard in Clarksville.
fox17.com
List of Middle Tennessee farms and pumpkin patches to visit this fall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Autumn is finally upon us. What better way to get in the holiday spirit than to check out your local pumpkin farm?. All of these farms and pumpkin patches are within driving distance of Nashville, making for a fun getaway or day trip. Even better? Some you can get into for free!
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
WSMV
New delivery food concept creates confusion for Nashville both restaurants and customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new food delivery concept is creating a lot of confusion for customers and business owners here in Nashville. Owners said the new concept is causing them to miss out on profits, and customers are also losing. For example, when you order food from an app to be delivered, dozens of local options pop up. But now virtual restaurants are adding to that list, and those delivery drivers are coming here to the citizens kitchen, where chefs say they have no idea what’s happening.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck on Tiny Town Road, pedestrian hit by pumpkin truck on Wilma Rudolph
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were three serious traffic incidents in Clarksville at about the same time Wednesday afternoon. Here are updates on all three. Update, 4:45 p.m.: The roadway is back open, and traffic is back to normal. CPD Investigator Nemeth is the lead investigator. Anyone with...
clarksvillenow.com
Talisha Huddleston of Clarksville crowned Ms. Southeast America 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Talisha Huddleston of Clarksville was recently awarded the Ms. Southeast America 2022 title by the Ms. America Pageant. The mission of the pageant is to celebrate the accomplishments of women, encourage them to be involved in community service, as well as use the “Crown for a Purpose” to make difference.
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend weather: Chilly weekend ahead, with lows in 30s Saturday night
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This weekend will get chilly, but the skies will be sunny and clear. Highs will stay in the 70s Friday, then will dip to the mid-60s on Saturday, with a low of 38 Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will warm...
clarksvillenow.com
Don Scott, who brought Don’s Donuts to Clarksville, dies at 90
Donald “Don” B. Scott, age 90, of Waynesville, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022. Don dedicated his life to God many years ago and was a dedicated member of Crossview Christian Church in Waynesville. In addition, he proudly served in the United States Air Force. In his early years, he owned and operated the Town Square Restaurant in Waynesville, where he met his wife, Wanda. Together, they started a small donut shop in Springboro called Don’s Donuts, which they operated for several years. In the following years, they sold their Springboro donut shop and moved to Clarksville, Tennessee, where they owned and operated another donut shop for the next 25 years, from 1981 until 2006. Ultimately, due to Don’s close connection to his family, they moved back home to Ohio.
Fans pay respects to Loretta Lynn at Hurricane Mills Ranch
Beloved country music queen Loretta Lynn was transported from her home in Hurricane Mills where she passed away to a funeral home in Waverly Tuesday afternoon.
WSMV
Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
whopam.com
Local marching bands bring home big titles from weekend competitions
The local high school marching band took home some big titles in a weekend full of competition. The Christian County High School Marching Colonel Band was named the Reserve Grand Champion at the Murray State University Festival of Bands—they also claimed Best Overall Guard, Best Overall Percussion and Visual, along with taking First Place in class 4A.
whvoradio.com
22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County
The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
Pedestrian injured in Clarksville crash on Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
A pedestrian was airlifted to a Nashville hospital after being hit by a car in Clarksville.
Investigation underway after car slams into Priest Lake home
An investigation is underway after a car slammed into a home in the Priest Lake area late Tuesday night.
