Record-Courier
The Oct. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A very nearly full house attended the Good Governance Group’s school board debate on Wednesday night. The event was well-run and the questions relevant to the campaign. Next up is the Town Hall Debate, 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton to hold Community Health Fair on Oct. 20
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is hosting a free Community Health Fair at Bijou Elementary School from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Open to all community members, this event is an opportunity to meet community care providers, receive preventative health screenings, and explore ways to manage your health and wellness.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
SLTFR to host open house, pancake breakfast on Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue is hosting an Open House/Pancake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fire Station 3, located at 2101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard. This event will kick off Fire Prevention Week for the department and will offer educational...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Pet Network to host Barktoberfest fundraiser
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The 2nd annual Barktoberfest will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at Pet Network Humane Society in Incline Village. The festival is the most pet-friendly event in Lake Tahoe and invites families, friends and four-legged buddies for an evening of beer tasting, entertainment, games, and raffles.
Record-Courier
Oct. 5, 2022, Letters to the Editor
If watching the Blue Angels doesn’t instill pride in being an American, nothing will. The Candy Dance is a great event, so many talented people and their wares. However, I stayed home. It was too many people for me, especially with COVID in the air. I am glad the...
2news.com
Some Washoe, Churchill County areas experiencing 911 Calling Issues
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is letting the public know about some issues with 911 calls throughout northern Nevada. As of 5:25 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 911 calls are working in Incline Village but could be busy. If you get a busy signal when dialing 911, call back or...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Entrepreneur Roundtable launching at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. —The first meeting of the new Tahoe Inc. Entrepreneur Roundtable series will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Untethered Workspace in Round Hill. The series is free to attend. Each month, local entrepreneurs and small business owners will have the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County adopts 2022-23 budget
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 27 approved the 2022-23 budget of $952.3 million in governmental fund appropriations. “This budget continues the board’s fiscally conservative approach by balancing the needs to be prepared for a recession, while also investing in much-needed compensation increases and security enhancements for our employees as well as critical services to our community and our partner organizations,” stated Chief Administrative Officer Don Ashton.
Record-Courier
Douglas announces school rankings
Douglas was tied for 17th with four other large Nevada schools on the Great Schools list of 25 Nevada schools that was dominated by charter, magnet and academy schools. The top regular district high schools at 15th and 16th on the list are Round Mountain with an enrollment of 66 students and Virginia City with 127 students.
KOLO TV Reno
Mark your calendars for the 40th annual Great Italian Festival in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s once again that time of year for the best Italian festival in Nevada. You’ll find authentic Italian food, live entertainment, artisan shopping, family-friendly activities and more to THE ROW Reno this weekend. V.P. of Casino Operations and Community Relations, Tony Marini, stopped by...
wnc.edu
PHOTO GALLERY: Coffee with a Cop
On the morning of Oct. 5, Coffee with a Cop brought Western Nevada College students, faculty and staff to the Dini Student Center to mingle with University Police Officers, WNC Security Officers and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Attendees enjoyed donuts, coffee, conversation and games as the event helped...
nevadabusiness.com
Catholic Charities Hires New Director of Mission and Identity
(October 3, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) – Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is pleased to announce that the organization has hired Monique Jacobs as their new Director of Mission and Identity. This role will be focused on supporting staff and clients from a more spiritual perspective. The Director...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Celebrating 100 years of Fire Prevention Week: ‘Fire Won’t Wait, plan your escape’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — National Fire Prevention Week was initially established in remembrance of the great Chicago Fire of 1891 and also to keep the public informed about the importance of fire prevention. In 1920, President Woodrow Wilson issued the first National Fire Prevention Day proclamation, and since...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Will & Ivey celebrating 1-year anniversary this weekend
STATELINE, Nev. — Will & Ivey, “a children’s clothing company with a purpose,” celebrates one year in business this weekend. According to their online store the “Modern yet timeless” clothing is made of soft sustainable fabric. The company also directs a portion of profits to help children in foster care.
Roundabout Catering owners launch new event venue in Fernley
Campo restaurant in downtown Reno sold to Roundabout Catering owners; to get overhaul Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: ...
Record-Courier
Update: Power restored to most Douglas customers
Power was restored to most of Douglas County by 11:35 a.m. after an outage that affected more than 9,000 homes and businesses from Minden to Lake Tahoe. The outage appeared to be focused on the Minden substation and knocked out the traffic lights at the intersections of highways 88 and 395 and Highway 88 and Mottsville.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City Council candidate arrested, charged with vandalism, arson
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A candidate for city council was arrested this weekend for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and destroying items inside, authorities said. South Lake Tahoe Police said Kevin Brunner, 30, of South Lake Tahoe, saw his ex-girlfriend talking to another man at an...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Night ride, Harvest Fest, wedding show, live music at Stateline on deck
Join the South Lake Tahoe Library from 11 a.m-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, for some fall fun at the Harvest Fest. All ages are welcome to the fun, with trick-or-treating on the agenda, along with a photo booth and pie giveaways. Kids are encouraged to dress up in costumes. This...
Record-Courier
Joey Gilbert still believes he won, but abandons fight over Nevada primary loss to Joe Lombardo
Reno attorney Joey Gilbert has abandoned his effort to prove the Republican primary election for governor was rigged, although he still wishes he could've pursued his concerns further in court. The official statewide count certified by the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office shows him losing by 26,000 votes to Clark County Sheriff Joe...
