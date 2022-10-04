ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Record-Courier

The Oct. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A very nearly full house attended the Good Governance Group’s school board debate on Wednesday night. The event was well-run and the questions relevant to the campaign. Next up is the Town Hall Debate, 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Barton to hold Community Health Fair on Oct. 20

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is hosting a free Community Health Fair at Bijou Elementary School from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Open to all community members, this event is an opportunity to meet community care providers, receive preventative health screenings, and explore ways to manage your health and wellness.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

SLTFR to host open house, pancake breakfast on Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue is hosting an Open House/Pancake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fire Station 3, located at 2101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard. This event will kick off Fire Prevention Week for the department and will offer educational...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Pet Network to host Barktoberfest fundraiser

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The 2nd annual Barktoberfest will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at Pet Network Humane Society in Incline Village. The festival is the most pet-friendly event in Lake Tahoe and invites families, friends and four-legged buddies for an evening of beer tasting, entertainment, games, and raffles.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Record-Courier

Oct. 5, 2022, Letters to the Editor

If watching the Blue Angels doesn’t instill pride in being an American, nothing will. The Candy Dance is a great event, so many talented people and their wares. However, I stayed home. It was too many people for me, especially with COVID in the air. I am glad the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Entrepreneur Roundtable launching at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. —The first meeting of the new Tahoe Inc. Entrepreneur Roundtable series will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Untethered Workspace in Round Hill. The series is free to attend. Each month, local entrepreneurs and small business owners will have the...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County adopts 2022-23 budget

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 27 approved the 2022-23 budget of $952.3 million in governmental fund appropriations. “This budget continues the board’s fiscally conservative approach by balancing the needs to be prepared for a recession, while also investing in much-needed compensation increases and security enhancements for our employees as well as critical services to our community and our partner organizations,” stated Chief Administrative Officer Don Ashton.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

Douglas announces school rankings

Douglas was tied for 17th with four other large Nevada schools on the Great Schools list of 25 Nevada schools that was dominated by charter, magnet and academy schools. The top regular district high schools at 15th and 16th on the list are Round Mountain with an enrollment of 66 students and Virginia City with 127 students.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mark your calendars for the 40th annual Great Italian Festival in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s once again that time of year for the best Italian festival in Nevada. You’ll find authentic Italian food, live entertainment, artisan shopping, family-friendly activities and more to THE ROW Reno this weekend. V.P. of Casino Operations and Community Relations, Tony Marini, stopped by...
RENO, NV
wnc.edu

PHOTO GALLERY: Coffee with a Cop

On the morning of Oct. 5, Coffee with a Cop brought Western Nevada College students, faculty and staff to the Dini Student Center to mingle with University Police Officers, WNC Security Officers and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Attendees enjoyed donuts, coffee, conversation and games as the event helped...
CARSON CITY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Catholic Charities Hires New Director of Mission and Identity

(October 3, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) – Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is pleased to announce that the organization has hired Monique Jacobs as their new Director of Mission and Identity. This role will be focused on supporting staff and clients from a more spiritual perspective. The Director...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Will & Ivey celebrating 1-year anniversary this weekend

STATELINE, Nev. — Will & Ivey, “a children’s clothing company with a purpose,” celebrates one year in business this weekend. According to their online store the “Modern yet timeless” clothing is made of soft sustainable fabric. The company also directs a portion of profits to help children in foster care.
STATELINE, NV
Record-Courier

Update: Power restored to most Douglas customers

Power was restored to most of Douglas County by 11:35 a.m. after an outage that affected more than 9,000 homes and businesses from Minden to Lake Tahoe. The outage appeared to be focused on the Minden substation and knocked out the traffic lights at the intersections of highways 88 and 395 and Highway 88 and Mottsville.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

City Council candidate arrested, charged with vandalism, arson

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A candidate for city council was arrested this weekend for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and destroying items inside, authorities said. South Lake Tahoe Police said Kevin Brunner, 30, of South Lake Tahoe, saw his ex-girlfriend talking to another man at an...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

