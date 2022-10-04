Read full article on original website
Locked on Women’s Basketball: There’s no Chelsea Gray without Molly Bolin Kazmer: the secret WNBA pre-history of the WBL
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Howard Megdal who couldn’t stop thinking about what he’d seen of Molly Bolin Kazmer, the iconic scorer in the women’s pro league the WBL, as he watched Chelsea Gray dominate the finals.
What Does Coach Gattuso Think About UA’s Big Game This Saturday?
The UAlbany Football team is off to a 1-3 start this season. After an 0-3 start where they dropped one at Baylor and two winnable games vs New Hampshire and at Fordham, they seem to be gaining some confidence and momentum after defeating Central Connecticut State in their last game.
