Fstoppers
What Is the Appeal of the Leica M11?
Probably no camera brand is more polarizing than Leica, with some photographers being incredibly loyal to the brand and others seeing their cameras as overpriced niche products. So, what is it about their cameras that keep photographers coming back to them over and over? This interesting video takes a look at the Leica M11 and discusses why it is such an alluring camera.
Fstoppers
A Review of the New Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens
The Sigma Art Series has earned a reputation for impressively sharp lenses that offer loads of image quality at prices that often significantly undercut those of equivalent first-party options. One such lens in the lineup is the 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art, and this excellent video review takes a look at it and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
How To Set up a Complete Video-friendly Studio Setup for Under $3,000
So many YouTubers are able to project an air of authority with some amazing A-roll setups. While it may seem like you need a dedicated studio space to do so, that's not always the case, as this video shows you how to get a professional look on a budget. Coming...
Fstoppers
Counting Angels
The other day my wife pulled out the sewing basket to repair something. After she put it away I thought of the old saying:. "How many angels can dance on the head of a pin?" I don't have a macro lens, but I do have an extension tube. With minimal editing I came away with this.
Fstoppers
Which of These Is the Perfect Camera Backpack?
Photography is not all just bodies and lenses. There's lots of other equipment that goes into creating the perfect setup. One of the most vital is your camera backpack, so if you want to find the perfect one for your needs, take a look here. As you get further into...
Fstoppers
Can This Software Really Edit Thousands of Images Better Than a Professional Photographer?
All of us have spent hours editing a shoot or if you’re like me, procrastinating editing that shoot. Spending less time editing and more time shooting is what most of us ultimately want. If only there was a way to automate editing at a low price and high standard. If this sounds like you, this may be the solution.
Fstoppers
Is Vero the Best Alternative to Instagram?
Many photographers have become increasingly disillusioned by Instagram. Where once there was an app that placed top priority on sharing images, making it an invaluable tool for networking and connecting with potential clients, there is now a feed stuffed with videos, ads, and, of course, the dreaded algorithm. This has left many photographers looking for an alternative, with one of the current frontrunners being Vero. Is it worth investing time and effort in it? This photographer used it for 30 days to answer that question.
