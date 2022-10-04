Herschel Walker’s story continues to make no sense.After The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Walker and an ex-girlfriend had an abortion in 2009, Walker said he had no idea who that woman could be.That prompted the woman to offer additional details about her relationship to Walker and why her accusation is so credible. She agreed to publicly disclose that she and Walker also had a child together.For most people, that would seem to make it difficult to continue with the defense that you don’t know who this woman could be—but not for Walker.Against all odds, he repeatedly said Thursday...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO