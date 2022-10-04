ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmawr, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.

A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
VINELAND, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Bellmawr, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Bellmawr, NJ
PennLive.com

Hunter discovers skeletal remains of N.J. man missing for months: police

The remains of a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, man reported missing by his family earlier this year were found by a hunter this week in a state park, authorities said. Peter Myers, 68, was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police on June 7 and a day earlier his car was found abandoned on a dirt access road leading to Wharton State Forest in Waterford, according to a statement from the Cherry Hill Police Department. He was last seen leaving his job at Resintech Inc. on Federal Street in Camden three days earlier.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Man Robbed, Carjacked At South Jersey Bank ATM

Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed and carjacked another man early Tuesday, Oct. 4. At 1:54 a.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the Republic Bank at 457 Haddonfield Road. The victim, who was making an ATM transaction, stated he was approached on the parking lot by...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Police: 18-year-old shot twice at Philadelphia City Hall SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting at the City Hall SEPTA station. According to police, the shooting took place at the 15th and Market Street station on Thursday morning around 3:54 a.m. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says an 18-year-old was shot in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Video: Pigs roaming free, creating havoc a few weeks in Burlington County at last captured

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - Pigs running wild and wreaking havoc in South Jersey and police say the animals have been causing mayhem and getting a lot of attention for a few weeks. "He was driving down Kettlebrook in our development. He was trying to make a left on Halloway. He couldn’t make the left because there were eight wild pigs crossing the road," resident Lisa said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy