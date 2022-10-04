Read full article on original website
fox29.com
2 killed, 1 hurt after triple shooting erupts outside pub in Bucks County, officials say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A night out ended in tragedy for one Bucks County community after shots rang out just feet outside a neighborhood pub Friday night. Police responded to several calls for a shooting in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Southampton around 11:30 p.m.
Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.
A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
fox29.com
Man shot by police after firing multiple times at officers in North Philadelphia, police say
No officers were injured when investigators say a man sitting inside his car opened fire on a police cruiser as it drove down a Philadelphia street. Four officers returned fire and non-fatally shot the man, who police believe is connected to another shooting in a nearby township.
fox29.com
Scammers swindle New Jersey grandmother out of thousands of dollars by posing as her grandson
GLOUCESTER, N.J. - An 82-year-old woman in Gloucester County, NJ said half of her savings are now gone after scammers pulled on her heartstrings. Libby Maurer of Deptford Township said she received a phone call on September 16. She believed it was her grandson on the line. "I was so...
Hunter discovers skeletal remains of N.J. man missing for months: police
The remains of a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, man reported missing by his family earlier this year were found by a hunter this week in a state park, authorities said. Peter Myers, 68, was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police on June 7 and a day earlier his car was found abandoned on a dirt access road leading to Wharton State Forest in Waterford, according to a statement from the Cherry Hill Police Department. He was last seen leaving his job at Resintech Inc. on Federal Street in Camden three days earlier.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 74, struck by 2 vehicles, killed crossing highway in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Del. - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 74-year-old pedestrian in New Castle, according to authorities. Police say the elderly man was crossing South Dupont Highway when he was struck by two vehicles just before 6 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead on the scene....
fox29.com
Officials: 16-year-old boy arrested, charged after lockdown, police presence at Newark High School
NEWARK, Del. - A 16-year-old Newark boy has been arrested and charged following an incident at Newark High School Thursday. According to New Castle County officials, Newark High School was put into lockdown Thursday afternoon, around 1 p.m., after school officers determined a student had a gun in the building.
Man Robbed, Carjacked At South Jersey Bank ATM
Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed and carjacked another man early Tuesday, Oct. 4. At 1:54 a.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the Republic Bank at 457 Haddonfield Road. The victim, who was making an ATM transaction, stated he was approached on the parking lot by...
fox29.com
Police: Woman found shot to death in basement of Northeast Philadelphia home Saturday morning
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a woman was killed inside a home in the Rhawnhurt section of Philadelphia. The 25-year-old woman was found shot in a basement on the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue around 11:30 a.m. MORE HEADLINES:. She reportedly suffered three fatal gunshot...
fox29.com
Police: Vehicle sought in East Germantown hit-and-run that killed elderly woman
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say fatally struck and elderly woman as she crossed the street last month. Police say the 81-year-old woman was hit near the intersection of Musgrave Street and Cheltenham Avenue the night of Sept. 27. The unknown driver,...
Car crashes into ravine off Interstate 78 in New Jersey, catches fire
State police are investigating after a car crashed into a ravine off Interstate 78 in New Jersey and caught fire.
New Jersey man indicted for savage stabbing as he broke into a Seaside Park, NJ home
A Seaside Heights man's day in court on Thursday resulted in a Grand Jury in Ocean County indicting him on several charges including Attempted Murder for a stabbing incident that occurred in the neighboring borough of Seaside Park on June 30, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Porfirio Serrano-Cruz,...
fox29.com
Police: 18-year-old shot twice at Philadelphia City Hall SEPTA station
PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting at the City Hall SEPTA station. According to police, the shooting took place at the 15th and Market Street station on Thursday morning around 3:54 a.m. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says an 18-year-old was shot in...
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Morris County Walmart employee
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was charged after he allegedly assaulted an employee at a Hanover Township Walmart store, police said in a news release Wednesday. On September 1, Joseph Kahrs, 44, Morris Plains Borough was waiting in line at the Walmart attempting to...
Music producer killed in N.J. recording studio by gunman who allegedly said, ‘I had to do it.’
A man killed in Lindenwold last week was shot in the head while inside a recording studio, court documents show. The victim, Isaiah Shaw, 23, worked as a music producer and used the name “DJ Zay.”. The man charged with his murder, Ronin A. Nevels, also 23, said “I...
Former NJ school principal charged as a peeping Tom burglar
WINSLOW — A six-month investigation into the case of a man peering into the windows of several homes and entering one of them led to the arrest of a former elementary school principal. The investigation began in February when a woman reported a man entered her home in the...
fox29.com
Video: Pigs roaming free, creating havoc a few weeks in Burlington County at last captured
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - Pigs running wild and wreaking havoc in South Jersey and police say the animals have been causing mayhem and getting a lot of attention for a few weeks. "He was driving down Kettlebrook in our development. He was trying to make a left on Halloway. He couldn’t make the left because there were eight wild pigs crossing the road," resident Lisa said.
fox29.com
Police: Videos capture suspects in two Philadelphia shootings, one striking 8-year-old girl
PHILADELPHIA - Three suspects are wanted by police after they allegedly opened fire on a 19-year-old, leaving him for dead last month. The teen was sitting on the steps of a home on the 600 block of 13th Street when police say he was ambushed by three male suspects on September 26.
CBS News
Teen charged as adult in West Philadelphia double shooting that left 16-year-old dead, 14-year-old injured
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old is charged in a double shooting that left another teen dead and a 14-year-old injured in West Philadelphia. Police arrested Tahjeir Thompson on Wednesday for his involvement in the Sept. 29 murder of 16-year-old Sincere Thomas. Thompson is charged as an adult with murder, criminal...
Lacey, NJ man confronted Amazon driver for entering his ‘racist neighborhood,’ cops say
A Lacey Township man has been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats after asking a delivery driver whether he wanted to be shot in the head for entering his "racist neighborhood," according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. John Vincentini, 62, followed an Amazon driver into a cul-de-sac on...
