Giants on the Rise Again in Latest MMQB NFL Power Rankings

By Patricia Traina
 2 days ago

The New York Giants are moving up the charts, hitting their highest power ranking placement in the last three years.

There's an old saying that these days at least fits the New York Giants 2022 season to a T: "A win is a win."

These gritty Giants are winning, posting a 3-1 record in the first month of the season that perhaps a lot of people didn't think would be remotely possible given the team's injury woes, the underperforming receivers, the ups and downs of the offensive line, the schedule, the weather--you name it.

But a win is a win, ugly or not, which is probably why they've jumped up two spots in the latest MMQB NFL power ranking poll to No. 15, Notes author Conor Orr of the Giants' advancement:

Hats off to Brian Daboll, who we’ve been trying to tell you about for years now . This team is winning ugly, like Saquon-Barkley-at-QB ugly. But it’s a nice prelude to what they’ll be able to do with an infusion of more talent.

No one will mistake the Giants as a dominating team just yet, as their widest margin of victory has only been eight points (Week 4 vs. Chicago). On the flip side, they've been competitive in every game they've played so far, including their Week 3 loss to the DallasCowboys on Monday Night Football, in which they were tied through three quarters before losing that game by a touchdown.

So imagine the potential of this Giants team once it has a healthier salary cap situation, a better and more productive crop of receivers, clarity on the futures of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, and the return of some of those young players like inside linebacker Darrian Beavers to add to what looks like a very solid foundation.

As for the present, the Giants might not be in the same class right now as the top-ranked Philadelphia Eagles , but give credit where it's due. The Giants are beating the teams they should be beating while managing to stay competitive against better competition despite losing.

