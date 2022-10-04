Former NFL Running Back LeGarrette Blount Throws Punch At Another Dad After Youth Football Game

What’s up with these former professional athletes getting involved in fights at youth sporting events?

Not too long ago, we saw former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib get involved in a fight during a youth football game, resulting in his brother shooting and killing a coach.

Now, we have yet another former NFL athlete getting involved with an on-field altercation at a youth football game.

This time, it was LeGarrette Blount, former star running back for the Oregon Ducks and New England Patriots.

According to TMZ, the altercation happened during a 12-and-under game between Blount’s team, the GCYFC Gators, and the Chandler Elite Bears in Gilbert, Arizona.

Via drone footage, you can see Blount throwing some big punches at another dad with a white t-shirt.

You can also see a number of people rushing the field and yelling, as the fight continued to worsen.

Here he’s spotted chasing a child on the field:

The fight allegedly broke out during the postgame handshake.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 7 PM, after reports of “adults fighting during a youth football game.”

Blount released a statement yesterday claiming that the video doesn’t show the full story, yet, he did offer an apology to the players and parents, along with the opposing players and coaches.

“As a leader, coach, father and a role model I understand my actions are unacceptable. I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth.”

He also added, however, that there was more that happened than what was shown in the footage, though, but still took full responsibility for his actions.

Blount’s last stint in the NFL was in 2018 with the Detroit Lions, spending nine seasons in the league and wracking up three Super Bowls, with two with the Patriots, and one with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of course, we all remember Blount’s Oregon days when he suckered punched Boise State defensive end Byron Hout back in 2009. And following that, he tried to jump into the crowd to fight a Boise State fan but was restrained by coaches.

Blount was suspended by Coach Chip Kelly for the rest of the season, however he was reinstated with a few games to go. However, as a senior, the move probably hurt his draft stock as he went undrafted in the 2010 NFL Draft.

He signed with the Titans, but after throwing another punch at teammate and defensive end Eric Bakhtiari, he was eventually waived.

So definitely a history of punching people, eh?

He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he has some success before signing with the New England Patriots on his way to Super Bowl wins. He won a third Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.