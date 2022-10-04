ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Rugby World Cup: Scotland set to end 12-year wait to play in tournament

Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: Sunday, 9 October Kick-off: 05:45 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary, live text and report on the BBC Sport website and app. In late February, Scotland swept Colombia aside 59-3 in Dubai to guarantee their place on the women's game's biggest stage...
RUGBY
BBC

Women's World Cup: Wales inspires younger generation

The success of the Wales women's football team has young girls across the country wanting to take up the beautiful game. "Watching the women play is really inspiring," said Princess, a Year 8 at Llanelli, Carmarthenshire. "I'd love to be in that position one day". A PE teacher at her...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Brazil will be top-ranked team at World Cup in Qatar

ZURICH (AP) — Brazil will go to this year’s World Cup as the top-rated team after extending its lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday. Brazil won its two warmup games in September — against Ghana and Tunisia — while Belgium lost to the...
FIFA
#Football Clubs#Everton#Faw
NME

Tori Amos announces 2023 UK and European tour

Tori Amos has announced a new UK and European tour in 2023. Following dates supporting her 2021 album ‘Ocean To Ocean’ earlier this year, the singer has announced a whole new run of dates for next year including six in the UK. The tour will kick off at...
MUSIC
BBC

John Mikel Obi: Choosing Chelsea over United was 'best decision of my life'

Former Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi says picking Chelsea over Manchester United in a highly controversial transfer in 2006 was the "best decision" of his career. The midfielder, who retired last week at the age of 35, was the subject of a bitter dispute between the Red Devils and the Blues in 2005, before signing for the latter the following year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor

A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
POLITICS
BBC

Wasps: Financially-troubled Premiership club in talks with potential investors

Wasps have asked for more time to resolve their financial problems with a "number of potential investors and funders" having come forward. Wasps Holdings Limited, which includes the Premiership club and Arena Coventry Limited, have filed a second notice to appoint administrators. The company said the move will "allow negotiations...
RUGBY
BBC

'﻿No Real clause in Haaland contract'

Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Glasgow Clan to appoint new GM after Lasse Uusivirta signing U-turn

Glasgow Clan will appoint a new general manager after the suspension of their chief executive Gareth Chalmers and head coach Malcolm Cameron last week. Disciplinary action was taken on Thursday due to an outcry from fans at the signing of Lasse Uusivirta, with the club promptly scrapping the move. The...
SPORTS
BBC

World Cup: Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal's bid to host 2030 tournament

Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal's bid to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup. Representatives of the Spanish, Portuguese and Ukrainian football associations confirmed their plans at Uefa's headquarters on Wednesday. Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February and the war has continued since then with thousands of troops and...
UEFA
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Worcester suspended from Premiership and Rugby Cup for rest of season

Worcester have been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the Rugby Football Union has announced.The Warriors’ Premiership future had been left in doubt after the club was partially liquidated on Wednesday, with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million.“Following a meeting of the RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group today, the RFU can confirm the suspension of Worcester Warriors from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022-23 season,” a statement from the governing body read on Thursday evening.
RUGBY
BBC

Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police

Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
PUBLIC SAFETY

