Tri-cities, WA

Chronicle

Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
WENATCHEE, WA
Chronicle

Five Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington

There are five large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 4. The NICC defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or that has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities: Join The Fight To Save The Pacific Tree Octopus

There is an endangered species in Washington State that is so elusive almost no-one has ever seen it. Recently it was discovered but found to be struggling because of damage to its natural habitat. Now there is a movement growing to conserve the habitat of this secret but amazing northwest species. Learn how you can help save the Pacific Tree Octopus.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Chronicle

State Charges Washington Chiropractor for Allegedly Not Wearing a Mask in the Office

The Washington State Department of Health's Chiropractic Commission has charged a Bellingham chiropractor with unprofessional conduct after his office reportedly violated gubernatorial COVID-19 proclamations requiring masking and proper signage. Michael John Motel, who is the owner and operator of Ascend Chiropractic, was charged Aug. 29, according to a Department of...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Washington State Hospitals Struggling Financially

(Seattle, WA) -- Washington state hospitals are struggling financially. According to the latest financial survey, hospitals across the state lost nearly two-billion dollars in the first half of 2022. The survey shows operating revenue increased by four-percent in the first six months of this year compared to 2021, but expenses went up by 11-percent over the same time period. The Washington State Hospital Association says the financial outlook isn't sustainable and that revenue isn't keeping up with escalating costs.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Nostalgic For Sea Galley? One Restaurant Remains – In WA

I grew up in Spokane, one of the many places where Sea Galley was popular in the 1980s. My parents loved eating there, while I enjoyed the dimly lit, ship-like atmosphere; rustic wood, fishing nets, lanterns... And the warm glow of table-top videogames like Pac-Man and Centipede. Imagine: public arcade games that you could sit down and play - I must've been a lazy kid.
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington

If you live in Washington or you want to travel there soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing ideas for an affordable and fun weekend getaway in Washington. No matter who you are traveling with and how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years

After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

