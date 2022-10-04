Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
Chronicle
Five Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington
There are five large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 4. The NICC defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or that has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
Tri-Cities: Join The Fight To Save The Pacific Tree Octopus
There is an endangered species in Washington State that is so elusive almost no-one has ever seen it. Recently it was discovered but found to be struggling because of damage to its natural habitat. Now there is a movement growing to conserve the habitat of this secret but amazing northwest species. Learn how you can help save the Pacific Tree Octopus.
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
3 Best West Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
If you've got West Coast dreams but only $2,000 to spread across any given 30-day period, your options are almost non-existent -- almost. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit...
Chronicle
State Charges Washington Chiropractor for Allegedly Not Wearing a Mask in the Office
The Washington State Department of Health's Chiropractic Commission has charged a Bellingham chiropractor with unprofessional conduct after his office reportedly violated gubernatorial COVID-19 proclamations requiring masking and proper signage. Michael John Motel, who is the owner and operator of Ascend Chiropractic, was charged Aug. 29, according to a Department of...
These Invasive Pests May Pop Up More In Washington: Here's Why
This species can infest human households and release a nasty odor.
Washington State Hospitals Struggling Financially
(Seattle, WA) -- Washington state hospitals are struggling financially. According to the latest financial survey, hospitals across the state lost nearly two-billion dollars in the first half of 2022. The survey shows operating revenue increased by four-percent in the first six months of this year compared to 2021, but expenses went up by 11-percent over the same time period. The Washington State Hospital Association says the financial outlook isn't sustainable and that revenue isn't keeping up with escalating costs.
Nostalgic For Sea Galley? One Restaurant Remains – In WA
I grew up in Spokane, one of the many places where Sea Galley was popular in the 1980s. My parents loved eating there, while I enjoyed the dimly lit, ship-like atmosphere; rustic wood, fishing nets, lanterns... And the warm glow of table-top videogames like Pac-Man and Centipede. Imagine: public arcade games that you could sit down and play - I must've been a lazy kid.
Seen These Amazing Washington Wild Animals Near Tri-Cities?
There are a lot of amazing animals in Washington State you might not even realize are from here. With just a short drive of Tri-Cities, you can see most if not all of these animals on this list. I put them in order of how dangerous they are, so be careful when you get close to the animals at the end.
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington
If you live in Washington or you want to travel there soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing ideas for an affordable and fun weekend getaway in Washington. No matter who you are traveling with and how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
‘It’s just part of life’: Minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington in 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — The minimum wage in Washington is going up $1.25 this January, rising to $15.74 an hour. That might seem like a slight increase in pay, but it could cost small businesses a pretty penny to keep up with the raise. “No I’m not worried about it,” Robert Hemphill, owner of Chicken-N-Mo in downtown Spokane, said. “It’s just...
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington
If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
Chronicle
Washington Hospitals Still Face Record Financial Losses; More Service Cuts Expected
Washington hospitals faced another round of record financial losses in the second quarter of 2022 as health care systems continue to recover from the pandemic, prompting some service cuts in parts of the state. In the Washington State Hospital Association's second financial survey of state hospitals this year, results were...
q13fox.com
Washington's opioid payments to begin in December
Drug dealers are not the only ones being punished, it is the drug companies too. Washington state is getting $518 million dollars from three companies who played a role in the opioid epidemic.
What’s going on with the Safeway off US 395 in Kennewick?
KENNEWICK – The Safeway store off US 395 in Kennewick is closing its doors and it is causing a lot of buzz on local social media channels. Signs were posted on store windows “Sale on Everything” and “Total Inventory Blowout”. There were even people with large signs walking up and down the sidewalk Wednesday, letting drivers know about the massive inventory sale.
These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years
After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
Savor the Breathtaking Views and Clear Trails of THIS Washington Lake
This recommendation comes from a co-worker. If you're looking for a great place to hike in Washington, check out Dusty Lake, near Quincy. Stunning views await you, at Crater, Potholes, and Frenchman Coulees.You'll need a Discover Pass to cover your entry fee. Why you should visit Dusty Lake. There is...
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
