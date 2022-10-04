Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot in argument outside of Toledo bar
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting outside of a Toledo bar late Wednesday night. Toledo Police said a suspect shot a person in both legs during an argument in the parking lot outside of Mahoney’s Irish Pub at E. Broadway and Woodville Wednesday night. EMS crews took the victim to an area hospital for their injuries.
13abc.com
Woman hurt in parking lot altercation files civil rights complaint against responding deputy, body cam released
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - A woman who suffered injuries during an altercation in a Lambertville, Michigan parking lot filed a civil rights violation complaint with the FBI after a deputy responding to the scene made comments the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office called “unacceptable” and inconsistent with the department’s values. Attorneys representing the woman tell 13abc they feel the prosecutor’s office is dragging its feet on filing charges against the other people involved in the altercation and plan to file a lawsuit against them as well as the responding deputies.
13abc.com
Squad car hits vehicle after alleged drug deal sparks police chase through Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle evading law enforcement drove through Toledo before the chase was terminated Wednesday morning. According to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop after witnessing a hand-to-hand drug transaction. The driver then sped away and the deputy started to chase after the car.
Police investigating west Toledo robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man robbed a Vito's Pizza in west Toledo Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a robbery call at the Vito's Pizza and Subs on Douglas Rd. around 11 p.m. When officers arrived, Hailee Miller, 19, and Drain Corso, 20, stated they were working inside the restaurant when a man wearing a blue bandana entered the business holding a handgun. The man demanded they open the.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we know about alleged racially motivated attack on 59-year-old woman in Monroe County
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. – A 59-year-old woman from Temperance says that she was attacked in Monroe County over the summer, and she believes it was racially motivated. On August 20, in a parking lot outside of a Monroe County liquor store, Tracy Douglas was left bloody and bruised -- yet some charges have been filed against the couple that allegedly attacked her.
13abc.com
TPD: one hospitalized after Wednesday morning shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was hospitalized after an early morning shooting on Wednesday. According to TPD, at 2:36 a.m. on Oct. 5, police responded to the 1600 block of Freeman Street for reports of a person shot. When police arrived, they found the 38-year-old victim on the front porch suffering from a gun shot wound to his right forearm.
Detroit News
Man accused of shooting at teen outside Oxford youth facility
A man is facing federal charges in connection with allegedly firing a gun at a teen outside a northern Oakland County facility for at-risk youth last week, court records show. Dartez Tremayne Downs, 30, was arrested shortly after the incident Sept. 26 at Crossroads for Youth in Oxford, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
wtvbam.com
Quincy man arraigned on five charges following weekend domestic violence incident
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was arraigned on five charges Monday in Branch County District Court following an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He is also facing two counts of resisting law enforcement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Case Files: A Toledo mother is shot and killed while reading a book
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the evening of January 3, 2017, Katie Ferguson was sitting in her front room reading. According to Toledo Police, just after 8:30 p.m., someone fired multiple shots into the bay window of Katie’s home on Atlantic Avenue. The 40-year-old mother was hit multiple...
wlen.com
Adrian Police Looking for Man who has Several Active Arrest Warrants
Adrian, MI – The Adrian Police Department is seeking assistance from the community to locate Jeffry Elliott, a man who has several active arrest warrants in Michigan…including absconding on bond. The APD posted the image (below) on their social media Tuesday. Tune into our local and state newscasts,...
Residents in Detroit neighborhood told to stay inside after someone fired shots at police officers
Residents on Detroit’s west side are being told to stay inside as a police situation unfolds after someone fired shots at police in the area of Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway.
candgnews.com
Man shoots co-worker at deli before taking his own life
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating following a shooting at Steve’s Deli on Oct. 2. At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, for a shooting. According to reports, a 52-year-old man from Detroit — identified by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Fatal shooting of mentally ill man armed with knife by Detroit police raises medical care questions
Porter Burk's family said they’ve been trying for the last three years, to get him help. He was in and out of short hospital stays – for other families like them, what do you do when you’re loved one is chronically mentally ill?
Overnight shooting in central Toledo leaves one man wounded
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot overnight in central Toledo. This happened in the 16-00 block of Freeman St. shortly after 2:30 a.m. this morning. Toledo Police say they found Aaron Byrd, 38, on the front porch of a home suffering from...
thevillagereporter.com
Arrest Made Concerning Fatal Camp Michindoh Boat Accident In Rural Hillsdale
HILLSDALE — Authorities have arrested a Hillsdale man in connection with a fatal boating accident at Camp Michindoh this summer. Matthew John Kovacic, 25, was arrested Oct. 3 by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office on one count of marine safety — negligent crippling or death. The rare...
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after police say he overdosed while driving his vehicle and crashed into a home. Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly and overdosing in his vehicle. According to TPD, police observed David...
nbc25news.com
Police say Pontiac man was murdered after finding apparent gunshot wound
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Oakland County Sheriff's Office believe Pontiac man was murdered after finding an apparent gunshot wound Monday. Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies responded on October 3 to a report that a man had been shot at the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac. When the Deputies...
Man pleads no contest to manslaughter for killing grandmother during home invasion
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe County man accused of assaulting his grandparents during a break-in at an apartment and killing his grandmother has taken a plea. Jeffrey Travis Ott pleaded no contest, Sept. 16, to one felony count each of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and manslaughter for the assault of his grandfather and death of his grandmother, court records show.
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Jackson County woman
LANSING, MI -- A man accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old Jackson County woman has been charged with several felonies, officials said. Gabriel Dixon, 28, faces seven criminal charges related to the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Arianna Reed, who was found dead by officers from the Lansing Police Department Sept. 30.
Detroit police release footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks
Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that while Detroit police described Porter's weapon as an eight-inch knife, the blade was about 3.5 inches. Five Detroit police officers shot at Porter Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds, the Detroit Police Department announced during a tense news conference Tuesday following the...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 1