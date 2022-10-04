In the left photo, Sidney sophomore forward Bryce Kennedy, left, dribbles with pressure from Lehman Catholic senior defender Brandon Jones during a nonconference game on Monday in Sidney. Connor Simpson and Owen Karn scored goals in the first half to give Sidney a 2-0 lead, then freshman Jaden Danklefsen scored his first career goal in the second half to put the game away. The Cavaliers scored a goal in the last 10 minutes to cut the final gap to 3-1. The win broke a five-game losing streak for Sidney, which improved to 4-8 overall. Lehman dropped to 0-12-1 overall. In the right photo, Lehman Catholic sophomore forward Brennan Potts. left, dribbles with pressure from Sidney junior defender Isaiah Loaiza.

