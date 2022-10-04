Read full article on original website
In the left photo, Sidney sophomore forward Bryce Kennedy, left, dribbles with pressure from Lehman Catholic senior defender Brandon Jones during a nonconference game on Monday in Sidney. Connor Simpson and Owen Karn scored goals in the first half to give Sidney a 2-0 lead, then freshman Jaden Danklefsen scored his first career goal in the second half to put the game away. The Cavaliers scored a goal in the last 10 minutes to cut the final gap to 3-1. The win broke a five-game losing streak for Sidney, which improved to 4-8 overall. Lehman dropped to 0-12-1 overall. In the right photo, Lehman Catholic sophomore forward Brennan Potts. left, dribbles with pressure from Sidney junior defender Isaiah Loaiza.
Bella Gamache had 18 kills Monday to lead Monroe volleyball to a three-set win at Lowell in a Valley Coast Conference match. Set scores were 26-24, 25-13, 25-17. Sarah Thompson added 16 digs and Josie Essner nine kills. The Dragons have yet to lose a set in league play. Monroe...
Week 6 of the high school football season featured some wild results and some great individual performances. Here are some of the top local performances from Week 6. 15-of-27 passing, 246 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT in a 32-21 win at Pleasant Valley. Mason Caturegli, freshman, quarterback, Cloverdale. 36 carries,...
Jonathon Fiscal scored three times Tuesday to help West Albany to a 5-1 Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer home win against Lebanon. Jack Date and Henry Catlin each had a goal and Ian Lloyd and Yahir Tenorio one assist apiece for the Bulldogs. Lebanon’s statistics were not reported. “It was...
Fourteen high school volleyball players who have led their teams to outstanding seasons comprise our MaxPreps National Player of the Year watch list. The list includes preseason MaxPreps All-America team members, repeat All-American honorees and a handful of players who have played with USA Volleyball. The watch list includes players...
Game of the week: The No. 1 OSAA-ranked 5A Silverton football team (4-1, 4-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) will play against 5A Crescent Valley (1-4, 1-3 MWC) in a league game at home on Friday at 7 p.m. Here are the other must-see prep games across the Mid-Valley for Week 6 of...
The Ryle Raiders won their third consecutive 33rd District boys soccer title on Tuesday night, downing the Conner Cougars, 2-0 in the championship game at Boone County High School. Ryle improved to 14-4-2 on the year while Conner dropped to 9-7-3. “The defense came out focused and they pretty much...
Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Cheney 5, Lewis and Clark 0: Kaiti Low scored three goals and the Blackhawks (6-6, 2-3) defeated the visiting Tigers (10-2, 4-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Kiah Klauss made eight saves in the shutout. Gonzaga Prep 1,...
BEAVER DAM—A late goal from junior Brandon Tenorio gave the Red Hawks a 2-1 win over Beaver Dam on Tuesday. Tenorio scored off a corner kick in the 78th minute to put Milton ahead. Senior Brendan Slagle scored the other Milton goal in the 60th minute off a free kick from senior Deegan Riley. “Max Manor played in goal tonight, and did a solid job,” said Milton boys soccer coach Ryan Wagner. Milton is 9-4-1 overall and is 5-1-1 in conference. The Red Hawks are second in the Badger-East.
