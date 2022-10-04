Read full article on original website
Records from Florida raise new questions about DeSantis’s migrant flights
In the request for bids to spherical up migrants to move throughout the nation, the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was unequivocal: The successful contractor wanted to fly out unauthorized new arrivals discovered within the state. The parameters, laid out by the Florida Department of Transportation and disclosed...
Florida’s Volusia County faces continued threat of flooding more than a week after Hurricane Ian
Volusia County on the Atlantic coast of Florida faces the continued threat of flooding more than a week after Hurricane Ian ripped via the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who toured the county Friday, stated inland areas nonetheless have a lot of standing water that doesn’t have wherever to go.
Florida nears 82,000 COVID-19 deaths
TALLAHASSEE – Florida is nearing 82,000 resident deaths from COVID-19 for the reason that pandemic began in 2020, whereas the numbers of newly reported circumstances proceed to drop, in accordance with information launched Friday by the Florida Department of Health. The information confirmed that a reported 81,661 residents had...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian | News
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents have been allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the catastrophe is not over. Many of the properties nonetheless standing on Estero Island lack primary providers, so transportable...
‘In this time of disaster people are vulnerable’: Michigan 211 helping Florida
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, the 211 community there needed to shelter in place or evacuate. They usually work across the clock, helping people in Florida get related to providers like meals, shelter, and housing. However, this time, they wanted to maintain secure.
Florida Property Owners Await OK to See Ian Damage
FORT MYERS BEACH, Florida — William Wellema has been residing beneath a bridge for 4 days, ready to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida’s Estero Island to see if his trip dwelling survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was past pissed off as he continued to await permission to drive throughout.
Calculating the loss of Hurricane Ian’s powerful path through Florida | Florida News | Tampa
As the aftermath of Hurricane Ian continues to disrupt on a regular basis life in components of Florida the place the storm wreaked havoc, information outlining monetary and agricultural losses is trickling in. State regulation enforcement officers reported Thursday night that the demise toll attributed to Ian had risen to...
Judge forces True the Vote to name source of Konnech Inc. poll worker data
HOUSTON — Inside an almost empty federal courtroom Thursday, a fiery argument broke out between a decide and the attorneys representing Texas-based nonprofit True the Vote in a defamation and computer fraud case filed by a Michigan-based election software program firm. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt warned Houston-based attorneys...
Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!. The Summer higher stage ridge is getting stronger and proper on high of Oklahoma right through most of subsequent week. Expect excessive temps effectively into the 90s and possibly close to file highs. Eventually a sequence...
Florida’s property insurance of ‘last resort’ estimates it will have well over $2 billion in losses | Florida News | Tampa
The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. on Wednesday estimated it will have $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian. As of Wednesday morning, about 34,000 Citizens claims had been filed, however the insurer estimates it will have greater than 225,000 claims, in response to an e mail from Citizens spokesman Michael Peltier.
TribCast: Stress, misinformation mount as midterm elections near
On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Alexa, Pooja and Rob concerning the troublesome activity dealing with election directors forward of the 2022 vote.
Oklahoma forecast
We are a pointy drop in temperatures by right now. We will see that quiet down lasting into the weekend throughout Northeast Oklahoma, too. Upper 30s are doable by Saturday morning. We will see the prospect for rain beginning to decide up by the center of subsequent week. We’ve already...
