Polk County, FL

Records from Florida raise new questions about DeSantis’s migrant flights

In the request for bids to spherical up migrants to move throughout the nation, the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was unequivocal: The successful contractor wanted to fly out unauthorized new arrivals discovered within the state. The parameters, laid out by the Florida Department of Transportation and disclosed...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida nears 82,000 COVID-19 deaths

TALLAHASSEE – Florida is nearing 82,000 resident deaths from COVID-19 for the reason that pandemic began in 2020, whereas the numbers of newly reported circumstances proceed to drop, in accordance with information launched Friday by the Florida Department of Health. The information confirmed that a reported 81,661 residents had...
FLORIDA STATE
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian | News

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents have been allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the catastrophe is not over. Many of the properties nonetheless standing on Estero Island lack primary providers, so transportable...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Property Owners Await OK to See Ian Damage

FORT MYERS BEACH, Florida — William Wellema has been residing beneath a bridge for 4 days, ready to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida’s Estero Island to see if his trip dwelling survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was past pissed off as he continued to await permission to drive throughout.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Judge forces True the Vote to name source of Konnech Inc. poll worker data

HOUSTON — Inside an almost empty federal courtroom Thursday, a fiery argument broke out between a decide and the attorneys representing Texas-based nonprofit True the Vote in a defamation and computer fraud case filed by a Michigan-based election software program firm. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt warned Houston-based attorneys...
HOUSTON, TX
Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!. The Summer higher stage ridge is getting stronger and proper on high of Oklahoma right through most of subsequent week. Expect excessive temps effectively into the 90s and possibly close to file highs. Eventually a sequence...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Florida’s property insurance of ‘last resort’ estimates it will have well over $2 billion in losses | Florida News | Tampa

The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. on Wednesday estimated it will have $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian. As of Wednesday morning, about 34,000 Citizens claims had been filed, however the insurer estimates it will have greater than 225,000 claims, in response to an e mail from Citizens spokesman Michael Peltier.
FLORIDA STATE
Oklahoma forecast

We are a pointy drop in temperatures by right now. We will see that quiet down lasting into the weekend throughout Northeast Oklahoma, too. Upper 30s are doable by Saturday morning. We will see the prospect for rain beginning to decide up by the center of subsequent week. We’ve already...
OKLAHOMA STATE

