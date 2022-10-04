Read full article on original website
Related
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Collaboration between retailers, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs powers the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect. Often, this includes leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way to better engage with merchants and consumers.
CoinDesk
Citigroup Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets to Leave for Six Digital Exchange
Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the U.S. bank to take a role at Six Digital Exchange, according to his LinkedIn page. Six Digital Exchange is a Swiss digital asset exchange that offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets. Kech announced his...
consumergoods.com
Del Monte Invests In Blockchain Startup To Support Traceability and Tracking
Del Monte Produce has invested in blockchain startup technology with a view to improving food safety, tracking, and traceability across their products and services. The fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables company invested a 39 percent stake in Jordanian and UK-based startup, Decapolis. Using QR codes and blockchain technology, Decapolis' solution aims to provide insight into every stage of production, from planting to purchase.
Top Benefits of Crypto to Fintechs in 2022
While the hype around Bitcoin and other cryptos has died down following the massive drop in prices over the turn of the year, there's no denying that digital currencies are reshaping fintech as we know it. Financial technology used to be about storing and managing money using a digital medium;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crypto-economy.com
EU Votes For Crypto and Blockchain Tax Policies
The Members of the Parliament of the European Union (EU) have voted in favor of a resolution to form a tax policy for cryptocurrencies. Along with this, the resolution also focused on utilizing blockchain to combat any attempts of tax evasion. As per the notice issued, 566 members out of 705 voted in favor of the resolution drafted by Lidia Pereira. Seven members moved against the resolution while 47 were absent from the session.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
dailyhodl.com
Remittance Company and Additional Firm Request To Join Ripple and XRP Lawsuit With SEC
Two other companies are hoping to weigh in on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. TapJets, which bills itself as the Uber of private jet chartering, and remittance company I-Remit hope to serve as an “amicus curiae” in the case in support of Ripple.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
astaga.com
Low-cost cryptocurrencies that rally soon
The cryptocurrency market appears to have discovered its footing once more, a sign of a probably bullish October. One of many largest pointers {that a} bull wave could possibly be underway is the rising Bitcoin shopping for volumes. On the identical time, institutional consumers are getting again into the market....
u.today
Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction about BTC, XRP May Make Everyone Cry, SHIB Metaverse Team Reveals Crucial Update: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared summaries of the top four news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!. Cardano founder makes staggering prediction about Bitcoin. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano blockchain and Input Output CEO, made an astounding prediction about Bitcoin during a recent YouTube livestream. According...
CoinDesk
Hedge Fund Two Sigma to Provide Data to Blockchain Information Network Chainlink
Two Sigma Securities, a quantitative hedge fund with about $60 billion in assets under management, will provide data to popular blockchain information network Chainlink, according to a press release provided to CoinDesk. Chainlink offers price feeds and other data through its oracle network, which can help Web3 developers get projects...
crypto-economy.com
Bitwise Unveils Web3 Focused ETF for Institutional and Retail Investors
Leading crypto index fund manager Bitwise Asset Management has launched a Web3-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) enabling investors to access companies operating in blockchain infrastructure, decentralized finance (DeFi), the metaverse, and other Web3 empowered digital worlds. On October 4, Bitwise announced the launch of Bitwise Web3 ETF (ticker: BWEB) which...
crypto-economy.com
VC Giant a16z Leads $40M Funding for Web3 Data Startup Golden
Web3 data protocol Golden has just secured $40 million in a Series B round led by the crypto unit of American venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The fresh capital will bolster Golden to build a decentralized and incentivized system with the help of Web3 technologies. Despite a crypto slump,...
Modi to snatch factories from China with a digital portal for end-to-end production in India
100-trillion-rupee (USD$1.2 trillion) mega project combines 16 ministries in India.
fintechfutures.com
Blockchain firm SETL partners Swift for common tokenisation framework pilot
Enterprise distributed ledger technology (DLT) and blockchain firm SETL has successfully piloted a common framework for Swift that links tokenisation systems between central securities depositories (CSDs) and global custodians. Swift, SETL, Deutsche Börse-owned Clearstream, Northern Trust and other parties from the tokenised and traditional asset ecosystem explored the issuance, delivery...
sciencetimes.com
Digital Assets And Fintech Are The Evolution Of The Financial Industry
The birth of a new business exemplifies the world's ongoing effort to adapt to changing circumstances. Fintech, short for "financial technology," is changing the financial industry by posing a threat to the status quo and established corporations. We are living witnesses to many advances that were unimaginable decades ago but have since become commonplace and are making our lives simpler because of the revolutionary movement that prepared the way for them.
$3.6B SPAC Merger Falls Apart for Blockchain Payments Startup Roxe
The public debut for blockchain payments startup Roxe has been scrapped after its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Goldenstone Acquisition was mutually terminated. Since the move to end the agreement was equally decided by both parties, there are no termination fees, according to the most recent SEC filing....
getnews.info
Solid Contract Launches Auditing Program for Blockchain Products
This company lets project owners and companies test their smart contracts and penetration checks, helping them debug codes. Solid Contract, a technology company, announces today the launch of its auditing program for blockchain products. The program, called Smart Contract Audition, provides a thorough security audit of a company’s smart contract and blockchain code to discover their weaknesses and provide recommendations for their correction. This project is done in collaboration with the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.
Comments / 0