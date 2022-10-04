ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Two of Three Fever 333 Band Members Exit Band, Issue Statements

Though being one of rock's most explosive live bands, it appears as though things might have been a little combustible inside Fever 333 as well. Two of the band's three members - Stephen Harrison and Aric Improta - simultaneously released statements that they have decided to leave the band, with vocalist Jason Aalon Butler being the lone remaining member.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamey Jasta
Person
Randy Blythe
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Lamb Of God#The Weather Channel#Cameo#Louder Than Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Loudwire

System of a Down Fans Keep Scaring Serj Tankian by Yelling ‘Wake Up!’ at Him in Public

Imagine your wildest dreams come true: You're a rock star. You have a huge hit song. Everyone loves it. Everyone knows the words. Then flash forward 20 or so years: You're walking down the street and some dude scares the shit outta you by screaming "WAKE UP" in your ear as you are going to get your morning coffee. Then repeat this, morning after morning. Welcome to Serj Tankian from System of a Down's world.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

74-Year-Old Sammy Hagar Shares His Secret on How to Not Grow Old

Sammy Hagar just released his latest studio album with The Circle, Crazy Times, last week. During a new interview, the 74-year-old rocker shared his secret on how not to get old, and how he's managed to have such a long and stable career. Hagar released several albums with the bands...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Bloodywood Have Read Your Comments and They Can’t Thank You Enough

At Louder Than Life 2022, Indian folk metal band Bloodywood played their first ever show in America! After absolutely crushing the stage, the guys sat down for an interview to talk about their music, touring the United States and where to get the best pancakes. This year, Bloodywood released their...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy