Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis Oct-07: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and MATIC
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Polygon. With an increase of only 1.4% in the past seven days, Ethereum continues to maintain a flat price action, with market participants unable to swing the cryptocurrency beyond its current range. Since mid-September, ETH has only been moving sideways between the key support at $1,250 and the resistance at $1,400.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Lows on Minor Trading Volumes (Weekend Watch)
QNT stands out as today’s top performer with a 12% price increase. Bitcoin sits way below $20,000. Although the trading volumes yesterday were quite low, similar to previous weekends, bitcoin still took a minor hit and fell to a weekly low. Most altcoins are also slightly in the red...
cryptopotato.com
How Stablecoin Exchange Flows Could Signal The Next Bull Market: Analysis
The movement of stablecoins to and from CEX is often a precursor of market momentum, so could be used to signal the end of the bear market. When stablecoins are sent to exchanges in large quantities, it is usually a signal that institutions are preparing to buy. It has not happened yet, as stablecoins such as USDC have been leaving exchanges as the bear market deepens.
cryptopotato.com
XRP Fails to Break Above $0.50 For the Third Time, Crash Incoming? (Ripple Price Analysis)
Despite several attempts to push the price above $0.50, XRP has been unsuccessful in stabilizing around this level. The cryptocurrency continues to challenge the $0.50 resistance, but, unfortunately, to no avail. It’s failed to overcome this level three times in just as many weeks. Breaking above it would position...
RELATED PEOPLE
cryptopotato.com
Multi-Million BNB Chain Hack and Bitcoin’s Battle for $20K: This Week’s Crypto Recap
This week, we saw yet another major security vulnerability, this time on the BNB Chain, resulting in hundreds of millions worth of crypto being compromised. In terms of overall market movements, not much was happening in the past seven days. The total capitalization remained somewhat flat, around $990 million, unable to recover above the coveted $1 trillion mark. Bitcoin’s price, as well as that of the majority of altcoins, also failed to post a significant difference.
cryptopotato.com
Here’s How the Multi-Million BNB Chain Hack Went Down: Paradigm Researcher
The damage could have been far worse, according to a researcher. The BNB Chain was temporarily paused after an exploit on its cross-chain bridge. The current impact estimate is around $100 million and $110 million equivalent of cryptocurrency. According to the latest update, the BNB Chain has resumed working as...
cryptopotato.com
Weekend Watch: Ripple Soars 6%, Bitcoin Lost $20K Level
XRP is among the few larger-cap cryptocurrencies in the green today. Bitcoin’s price went through a somewhat surprising dip yesterday when the US announced the September job reports, which were better than expected. Most altcoins are also in the red now, with the obvious exception of Ripple. XRP has...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Coin Drops 4% Following BNB Chain Hack (Market Watch)
Somewhat expectedly, BNB is today’s poorest performer after the hack against the BNB Chain. While bitcoin continues to trade around the coveted $20,000 line, Binance Coin is among today’s worst performers following yesterday’s hack against the BNB Chain. Most other larger-cap alts are also with slight declines,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptopotato.com
Marathon Digital Mined Twice as Much BTC in September Compared to August
Marathon Digital mined 360 BTC in September, or nearly twice as much as in August. The leading cryptocurrency mining company – Marathon Digital – mined 360 BTC during September, which is a significant improvement compared to the 184 BTC produced in August. The company’s total bitcoin holdings surged...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Forms Huge Bearish Wedge, Is $18K Retest Incoming? (BTC Price Analysis)
Just as Bitcoin began to show some bullish potential for a possible trend reversal, the price got rejected from the significant resistance level of $20K. BTC is in a crucial zone, as the price action in the next few days could determine the short-term to the mid-term trend. Technical Analysis.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Staking Platform Lido Taps Layer 2 Networks Arbitrum, Optimism
For initial deployment to L2, Lido revealed going forward with wrapped, non-rebasing, wstETH. Crypto staking service provider, Lido, launched on Ethereum layer 2 networks Arbitrum Bridge and Optimism. Lido first revealed its plans to expand stETH across the growing layer 2 decentralized finance ecosystem in July this year. The move...
cryptopotato.com
Grayscale Partners With Foundry to Launch Bitcoin Mining Investment Product
Grayscale intends to enter the mining space while ASIC equipment becomes cheap during the bear market. Grayscale – the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset manager – has announced a new investment product providing exposure to Bitcoin mining hardware. The fund will raise money for buying Bitcoin ASIC machines,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptopotato.com
BNB Chain Functioning Back to Normal Following the Recent Hack
BNB Chain is back to normal as validators are confirming and community infrastructure is being upgraded. The BNB Chain is back to operating normally following a halt that happened because of a massive security breach. Validators are confirming their status while the community infrastructure is upgraded as well. As CryptoPotato...
cryptopotato.com
Mt. Gox Creditors Have Until January 2023 to Select a Repayment Method
Mt. Gox repayment could be coming in 2023 as creditors now have a deadline to register their preferred payment method. Mt. Gox creditors could be one step closer to reclaiming their funds after nearly a decade of waiting. This is as the Rehabilitation Trustee has released a deadline for them...
cryptopotato.com
Increased Bitcoin Volatility as US Jobs Data Exceeds Expectations
Bitcoin’s price dropped by almost $1,000 in response to the latest US job reports. The payroll and job reports from the world’s largest economy were slightly above expectations for September. However, BTC reacted with a sharp price decline, as it typically happens when the US publishes any sort...
cryptopotato.com
FTT Spiked to 3-Week High as Visa, FTX Revealed Crypto Debit Card
Visa’s CFO Vasant Prabhu said the company will keep providing crypto services as long as there is interest in the asset class. The financial services corporation – Visa – collaborated with the cryptocurrency exchange – FTX – to offer debit cards in 40 countries across the globe.
Comments / 0