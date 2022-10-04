ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Cleanup begins for flooded Orange County communities

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Contractors and crews are cleaning up debris in Orange County communities as officials start the process of recovering from Hurricane Ian. “We are ready, and we will be working with FEMA and with our engineers to look at what we can do to mitigate some of that impact,” Ralphetta Akerm-Mcclary, the Fiscal and Operational Support Division manager of Orange County Public Works, said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WDBO

City of Orlando no longer asking residents to limit water use

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando ended its request Tuesday for residents to limit their water usage. The request came after Hurricane Ian created an over-demand on the sewage system that caused damage over the weekend. “Our collective efforts have made a difference. Thank you, Orlando,” Orlando Mayor...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
ocfl.net

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Provide Storm Recovery Update #10 TODAY October 6, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will provide a storm recovery update. Captain Ken Chapman, Salvation Army Area Commander. Chief Lauraleigh Avery, Director, Orange County Office of Emergency Management. Danny Banks, Director of Public Safety, Orange County Government. Charles Williams, FEMA representative. Phillip Harris, American Red Cross Executive Director.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Dyer
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole counties begin hurricane debris curbside pick-up on Thursday: What's accepted

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange and Seminole counties will begin curbside pick-up services for large storm debris left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday for residents. In Seminole County, officials say you must sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Also, if you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🐜What is that? Floating fire ant colonies survive flooding

ST. JOHNS RIVER, Fla. – It may look like a pile of dirt. Or floating debris on top of the water. But if you look closer, it’s actually a mound with thousands of aggressive and venomous fire ants. Since Hurricane Ian brought record-breaking rain and flooding to many...
ASTOR, FL
WESH

Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated

SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Residents in Deltona dealing with smelly floodwater

DELTONA, Fla. — It has been nearly a week since Hurricane Ian swept through Central Florida, and yet people in Deltona are still dealing with flooding. “Everything that the water touched. It’s ruined,” said Lisandra Acevedo. Wednesday was the first day she was able to get back...
DELTONA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Storm Water#Water Usage#Groundwater#Salvation Army#Hurricane Ian#Public Works
click orlando

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive closed through the weekend

The St. Johns River Water Management District has reopened all its conservation lands to public recreation following Hurricane Ian, except for seven properties that are still experiencing some flooding. These properties include:. Buck Lake Conservation Area. Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area, except for Area 3 boat ramp which is open. Lake...
APOPKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County begins debris removal deployment Thursday

Prepping for debris removal? Make sure to separate items to be collected by vegetative debris, construction/demolition debris, appliances and electronics. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors are scheduled to deploy beginning on Thursday, October 6, 2022, to collect large storm debris. What to Expect. • Contractor crews will begin...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy