Tampa, FL

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Straz Center's Sunday Block Party among best live music events happening in Tampa

This weekend's weather calls for temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s, plus virtually no chance of rain. In short, it’s going to be flawless outside, and this block party happening outside Tampa's Straz Center on Sunday, Oct. 9  is a truly perfect opportunity to see the best of Tampa Bay music. The lineup on the arrival plaza stage features a wife and husband (songwriter-singer Shelby Sol, rapper Jinx), a fast-rising glam-rock act (Roxx Revolt & the Velvets) and uke-strumming local treasure (Ari Chi) play. On Straz Center's Riverwalk stage, Opera Tampa takes over for performances featuring talent like Best Of The Bay-winning actor Matthew McGee and award-winning musician director Jeremy Douglass. There’s even a “Kidchella” at the Patel Conservatory and silent disco. Oh, the whole event is free, too.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Beers on the Pier returns to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Museum of History's craft beer fest is back at the St. Pete Pier after three years. More than 20 unique brewers from across the U.S. will offer samplings of their fan-favorite brews from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Museum of History located at the entrance to the St. Pete Pier.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thatssotampa.com

Potbelly Sandwich Shop plans major expansion in Tampa and St. Pete

Potbelly is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 14 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area. This sandwich shop does way more than just tasty subs. Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves up wild cold brew shakes, lemon cheesecake cookies, oatmeal chocolate chip dream bars and huge breakfast sandwiches.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Former TV News Reporter & Social Media Manager Join Leadership Team at ‘National Strategies PR’

Tampa, FL – The public relations firm headquartered out of Tampa, Florida has named Christine McLarty as its Public Relations Director. An Emmy Award winning journalist, McLarty joins the agency’s leadership team with a tenure of more than a decade as an Anchor/Reporter/Producer in newsrooms around the country. McLarty was most recently a Reporter for NBC8 WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa before transitioning to the PR world at an animal-based nonprofit.
TAMPA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Two Brandon Breweries That Should Be Added To Bay Craft Pass

Visit Tampa Bay recently created a Bay Crafted Pass. The Bay Crafted Pass was designed to drive economic impact to partner breweries in Hillsborough County by marketing to beer and cocktail enthusiasts in Florida and drive markets. Visitors can download the electronic passport, check in at different breweries via geo...
BRANDON, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
Elizabeth R.

4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in Tampa

I Ai Sushi is an undiscovered treasure. It doesn't appear like much from the outside, yet the inside is cozy, elegant, and serves delicious meals. They are located in the Carrollwood district of Tampa and provide an extensive selection of Japanese sweets, including those that are difficult to get, at extremely inexpensive costs.
TAMPA, FL
Humane Society of Tampa Bay at capacity and needs help!

Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, forced to turn away those surrendering dogs. On Tuesday, staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay officially had no choice but to say no to people bringing dogs to their intake office. "For at least the last 15 years, we've never been...
TAMPA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Liquorsplit ‘Smart Liquor Store’ Opens First Local Location In Former AJ’s Liquor

It started two years ago in Miami. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, LiquorSplit launched a delivery service for wine, beer, liquor and more, and in less than two years the company secured a loyal customer base that has propelled it into adding a new Valrico location. After opening two locations in Miami and just releasing its new mobile app in March 2022, LiquorSplit will be offering its delivery service in Tampa and opening the first smart liquor store in the nation. 
VALRICO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Rays' Wild Card schedule: Where and when to watch

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays, in search of the franchise's first World Series title, are back in the playoffs for the fourth straight season. On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced its broadcast schedule for the American League and National League Wild Card rounds. The Rays will...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

