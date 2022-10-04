Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Kids Can Take a Field Trip to a Historic Restaurant on No School DayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
Straz Center's Sunday Block Party among best live music events happening in Tampa
This weekend's weather calls for temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s, plus virtually no chance of rain. In short, it’s going to be flawless outside, and this block party happening outside Tampa's Straz Center on Sunday, Oct. 9 is a truly perfect opportunity to see the best of Tampa Bay music. The lineup on the arrival plaza stage features a wife and husband (songwriter-singer Shelby Sol, rapper Jinx), a fast-rising glam-rock act (Roxx Revolt & the Velvets) and uke-strumming local treasure (Ari Chi) play. On Straz Center's Riverwalk stage, Opera Tampa takes over for performances featuring talent like Best Of The Bay-winning actor Matthew McGee and award-winning musician director Jeremy Douglass. There’s even a “Kidchella” at the Patel Conservatory and silent disco. Oh, the whole event is free, too.
Beers on the Pier returns to St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Museum of History's craft beer fest is back at the St. Pete Pier after three years. More than 20 unique brewers from across the U.S. will offer samplings of their fan-favorite brews from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Museum of History located at the entrance to the St. Pete Pier.
St. Pete fishing captain teams up with fellow captain & Master Chef contestant to help hurricane survivors
A St. Petersburg fishing captain returned home Wednesday after dropping everything and rushing south to help the victims of Hurricane Ian, along with fellow captain and former Master Chef contestant Captain Jamie Hough.
thatssotampa.com
Potbelly Sandwich Shop plans major expansion in Tampa and St. Pete
Potbelly is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 14 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area. This sandwich shop does way more than just tasty subs. Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves up wild cold brew shakes, lemon cheesecake cookies, oatmeal chocolate chip dream bars and huge breakfast sandwiches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa Bay News Wire
Former TV News Reporter & Social Media Manager Join Leadership Team at ‘National Strategies PR’
Tampa, FL – The public relations firm headquartered out of Tampa, Florida has named Christine McLarty as its Public Relations Director. An Emmy Award winning journalist, McLarty joins the agency’s leadership team with a tenure of more than a decade as an Anchor/Reporter/Producer in newsrooms around the country. McLarty was most recently a Reporter for NBC8 WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa before transitioning to the PR world at an animal-based nonprofit.
‘Croctober’: Crocs celebrating 20 years with giveaways
"Croctober" is in full effect and Crocs is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Aldi to open Clearwater store this week; more Tampa Bay locations coming soon
The first 100 shoppers will receive gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Customers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
Florida Strawberry Festival announces theme for 2023 event
The Florida Strawberry Festival announced Tuesday the theme for its 88th annual event.
RELATED PEOPLE
ospreyobserver.com
Two Brandon Breweries That Should Be Added To Bay Craft Pass
Visit Tampa Bay recently created a Bay Crafted Pass. The Bay Crafted Pass was designed to drive economic impact to partner breweries in Hillsborough County by marketing to beer and cocktail enthusiasts in Florida and drive markets. Visitors can download the electronic passport, check in at different breweries via geo...
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
Seafood franchise Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar heads to Wesley Chapel
The North Carolina-based chain is known for fresh seafood and refreshing cocktails.
Beach Beacon
Clearwater Jazz Holiday to feature Trombone Shorty, Charlie Wilson & Gov’t Mule
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road and the Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation Inc. will present the 43rd Clearwater Jazz Holiday, running Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14-16, at BayCare Ballpark, 601 Old Coachman Road. Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and at 3 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in Tampa
From flaming saganaki to a stuffed kabob, Tampa Bay is home to an abundance of exceptional Greek eateries. We've compiled this list of the four greatest Greek restaurants in Tampa.
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in Tampa
I Ai Sushi is an undiscovered treasure. It doesn't appear like much from the outside, yet the inside is cozy, elegant, and serves delicious meals. They are located in the Carrollwood district of Tampa and provide an extensive selection of Japanese sweets, including those that are difficult to get, at extremely inexpensive costs.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, adoption fee on some dogs to be waived
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is full following Hurricane Ian and no longer accepting any strays or owner-surrendered dogs, according to a tweet on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Humane Society of Tampa Bay at capacity and needs help!
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, forced to turn away those surrendering dogs. On Tuesday, staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay officially had no choice but to say no to people bringing dogs to their intake office. "For at least the last 15 years, we've never been...
ospreyobserver.com
Liquorsplit ‘Smart Liquor Store’ Opens First Local Location In Former AJ’s Liquor
It started two years ago in Miami. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, LiquorSplit launched a delivery service for wine, beer, liquor and more, and in less than two years the company secured a loyal customer base that has propelled it into adding a new Valrico location. After opening two locations in Miami and just releasing its new mobile app in March 2022, LiquorSplit will be offering its delivery service in Tampa and opening the first smart liquor store in the nation.
Rays' Wild Card schedule: Where and when to watch
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays, in search of the franchise's first World Series title, are back in the playoffs for the fourth straight season. On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced its broadcast schedule for the American League and National League Wild Card rounds. The Rays will...
Florida Man Accused Of Stealing $100,000 In Hurricane Ian Relief Money
A business was raising money for local chapters affected by the Category 4 hurricane.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0