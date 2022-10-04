Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Binance Could Surpass $1 Billion in Investment Spending By Year’s End
The world’s largest exchange has put hundreds of millions towards NFTs, DeFi, and TradFi payment services. After spending a fortune on fortune on deals and investments in 2022, Binance may still have a mountain of dry powder left to deploy before the year closes. The CEO of the world’s...
cryptopotato.com
Here’s How the Multi-Million BNB Chain Hack Went Down: Paradigm Researcher
The damage could have been far worse, according to a researcher. The BNB Chain was temporarily paused after an exploit on its cross-chain bridge. The current impact estimate is around $100 million and $110 million equivalent of cryptocurrency. According to the latest update, the BNB Chain has resumed working as...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Expands its Services in Australia Via 2 New Crypto Features
Coinbase introduced PayID and Retail Advanced Trading to Australian-based customers to grant them additional cryptocurrency services. The US-based cryptocurrency exchange – Coinbase – announced it will strengthen its presence in Australia, allowing locals an “easier and safer” option to enter the digital asset industry. The company...
cryptopotato.com
Multi-Million BNB Chain Hack and Bitcoin’s Battle for $20K: This Week’s Crypto Recap
This week, we saw yet another major security vulnerability, this time on the BNB Chain, resulting in hundreds of millions worth of crypto being compromised. In terms of overall market movements, not much was happening in the past seven days. The total capitalization remained somewhat flat, around $990 million, unable to recover above the coveted $1 trillion mark. Bitcoin’s price, as well as that of the majority of altcoins, also failed to post a significant difference.
cryptopotato.com
Grayscale Partners With Foundry to Launch Bitcoin Mining Investment Product
Grayscale intends to enter the mining space while ASIC equipment becomes cheap during the bear market. Grayscale – the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset manager – has announced a new investment product providing exposure to Bitcoin mining hardware. The fund will raise money for buying Bitcoin ASIC machines,...
cryptopotato.com
How Stablecoin Exchange Flows Could Signal The Next Bull Market: Analysis
The movement of stablecoins to and from CEX is often a precursor of market momentum, so could be used to signal the end of the bear market. When stablecoins are sent to exchanges in large quantities, it is usually a signal that institutions are preparing to buy. It has not happened yet, as stablecoins such as USDC have been leaving exchanges as the bear market deepens.
cryptopotato.com
NFT, GameFi Sectors Show Optimistic Trends: DappRadar
On-chain indicators signal a recovering crypto market, said DappRadar in its Q3 report. Despite starting on a promising note, the global macroeconomic environment influenced and adversely impacted the crypto market, which sustained several damaging corrections. The same could be said for the NFT market. However, new data suggest that the...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Secures License to Offer Crypto Services in Kazakhstan
The permanent license enables Binance to service Kazakhstani users as a digital asset platform site operator. The world’s largest cryptocurrency platform – Binance – received a permanent license from Kazakhstan’s AIFC Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to operate a digital asset platform and provide custodial services in the country.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Staking Platform Lido Taps Layer 2 Networks Arbitrum, Optimism
For initial deployment to L2, Lido revealed going forward with wrapped, non-rebasing, wstETH. Crypto staking service provider, Lido, launched on Ethereum layer 2 networks Arbitrum Bridge and Optimism. Lido first revealed its plans to expand stETH across the growing layer 2 decentralized finance ecosystem in July this year. The move...
cryptopotato.com
Marathon Digital Mined Twice as Much BTC in September Compared to August
Marathon Digital mined 360 BTC in September, or nearly twice as much as in August. The leading cryptocurrency mining company – Marathon Digital – mined 360 BTC during September, which is a significant improvement compared to the 184 BTC produced in August. The company’s total bitcoin holdings surged...
cryptopotato.com
OpenSea Exec Leaves Just 10 Months After Joining
The former Lyft executive stayed at the NFT marketplace for less than a year. Brian Roberts, who joined OpenSea after working at Lyft, Walmart, and Microsoft, said he is leaving the company just ten months after joining it. This is the latest example of cryptocurrency executives stepping down amid the...
cryptopotato.com
BNB Chain Functioning Back to Normal Following the Recent Hack
BNB Chain is back to normal as validators are confirming and community infrastructure is being upgraded. The BNB Chain is back to operating normally following a halt that happened because of a massive security breach. Validators are confirming their status while the community infrastructure is upgraded as well. As CryptoPotato...
cryptopotato.com
Norway’s Finance Minister Thinks Local Bitcoin Miners Should not Pay Less for Electricity
Trygve Slagsvold Vedum believes Norwegian BTC miners should not enjoy a reduced rate on their energy bills. Trygve Slagsvold Vedum – the Finance Minister of Norway – urged the government to scrap its crypto program that allows domestic bitcoin miners to pay a reduced rate on electricity. In...
cryptopotato.com
FTT Spiked to 3-Week High as Visa, FTX Revealed Crypto Debit Card
Visa’s CFO Vasant Prabhu said the company will keep providing crypto services as long as there is interest in the asset class. The financial services corporation – Visa – collaborated with the cryptocurrency exchange – FTX – to offer debit cards in 40 countries across the globe.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Lows on Minor Trading Volumes (Weekend Watch)
QNT stands out as today’s top performer with a 12% price increase. Bitcoin sits way below $20,000. Although the trading volumes yesterday were quite low, similar to previous weekends, bitcoin still took a minor hit and fell to a weekly low. Most altcoins are also slightly in the red...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis Oct-07: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and MATIC
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Polygon. With an increase of only 1.4% in the past seven days, Ethereum continues to maintain a flat price action, with market participants unable to swing the cryptocurrency beyond its current range. Since mid-September, ETH has only been moving sideways between the key support at $1,250 and the resistance at $1,400.
cryptopotato.com
XRP Fails to Break Above $0.50 For the Third Time, Crash Incoming? (Ripple Price Analysis)
Despite several attempts to push the price above $0.50, XRP has been unsuccessful in stabilizing around this level. The cryptocurrency continues to challenge the $0.50 resistance, but, unfortunately, to no avail. It’s failed to overcome this level three times in just as many weeks. Breaking above it would position...
cryptopotato.com
How Central Banks Will Be Forced to Print Money Again: Arthur Hayes
BitMex’s co-founder broke down a process by which central banks across the world could quickly be forced to pivot. Arthur Hayes – co-founder of the crypto trading platform BitMex – published a lengthy blog post on Thursday arguing that central banks will be forced back into “money printing” due to various economic pressures.
cryptopotato.com
Increased Bitcoin Volatility as US Jobs Data Exceeds Expectations
Bitcoin’s price dropped by almost $1,000 in response to the latest US job reports. The payroll and job reports from the world’s largest economy were slightly above expectations for September. However, BTC reacted with a sharp price decline, as it typically happens when the US publishes any sort...
Fortune
Top economist sees ‘totally avoidable’ recession ahead—caused by Fed mistakes that will ‘go down in the history books’
Fed mistakes are leading us to a recession, says Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz's chief economic adviser.
