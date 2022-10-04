ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Binance Could Surpass $1 Billion in Investment Spending By Year’s End

The world’s largest exchange has put hundreds of millions towards NFTs, DeFi, and TradFi payment services. After spending a fortune on fortune on deals and investments in 2022, Binance may still have a mountain of dry powder left to deploy before the year closes. The CEO of the world’s...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Here’s How the Multi-Million BNB Chain Hack Went Down: Paradigm Researcher

The damage could have been far worse, according to a researcher. The BNB Chain was temporarily paused after an exploit on its cross-chain bridge. The current impact estimate is around $100 million and $110 million equivalent of cryptocurrency. According to the latest update, the BNB Chain has resumed working as...
CRYPTO
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Expands its Services in Australia Via 2 New Crypto Features

Coinbase introduced PayID and Retail Advanced Trading to Australian-based customers to grant them additional cryptocurrency services. The US-based cryptocurrency exchange – Coinbase – announced it will strengthen its presence in Australia, allowing locals an “easier and safer” option to enter the digital asset industry. The company...
WORLD
cryptopotato.com

Multi-Million BNB Chain Hack and Bitcoin’s Battle for $20K: This Week’s Crypto Recap

This week, we saw yet another major security vulnerability, this time on the BNB Chain, resulting in hundreds of millions worth of crypto being compromised. In terms of overall market movements, not much was happening in the past seven days. The total capitalization remained somewhat flat, around $990 million, unable to recover above the coveted $1 trillion mark. Bitcoin’s price, as well as that of the majority of altcoins, also failed to post a significant difference.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
cryptopotato.com

Grayscale Partners With Foundry to Launch Bitcoin Mining Investment Product

Grayscale intends to enter the mining space while ASIC equipment becomes cheap during the bear market. Grayscale – the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset manager – has announced a new investment product providing exposure to Bitcoin mining hardware. The fund will raise money for buying Bitcoin ASIC machines,...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

How Stablecoin Exchange Flows Could Signal The Next Bull Market: Analysis

The movement of stablecoins to and from CEX is often a precursor of market momentum, so could be used to signal the end of the bear market. When stablecoins are sent to exchanges in large quantities, it is usually a signal that institutions are preparing to buy. It has not happened yet, as stablecoins such as USDC have been leaving exchanges as the bear market deepens.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

NFT, GameFi Sectors Show Optimistic Trends: DappRadar

On-chain indicators signal a recovering crypto market, said DappRadar in its Q3 report. Despite starting on a promising note, the global macroeconomic environment influenced and adversely impacted the crypto market, which sustained several damaging corrections. The same could be said for the NFT market. However, new data suggest that the...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Binance Secures License to Offer Crypto Services in Kazakhstan

The permanent license enables Binance to service Kazakhstani users as a digital asset platform site operator. The world’s largest cryptocurrency platform – Binance – received a permanent license from Kazakhstan’s AIFC Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to operate a digital asset platform and provide custodial services in the country.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Bankruptcies#Celsius#Fundraising#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Ftx
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Staking Platform Lido Taps Layer 2 Networks Arbitrum, Optimism

For initial deployment to L2, Lido revealed going forward with wrapped, non-rebasing, wstETH. Crypto staking service provider, Lido, launched on Ethereum layer 2 networks Arbitrum Bridge and Optimism. Lido first revealed its plans to expand stETH across the growing layer 2 decentralized finance ecosystem in July this year. The move...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Marathon Digital Mined Twice as Much BTC in September Compared to August

Marathon Digital mined 360 BTC in September, or nearly twice as much as in August. The leading cryptocurrency mining company – Marathon Digital – mined 360 BTC during September, which is a significant improvement compared to the 184 BTC produced in August. The company’s total bitcoin holdings surged...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

OpenSea Exec Leaves Just 10 Months After Joining

The former Lyft executive stayed at the NFT marketplace for less than a year. Brian Roberts, who joined OpenSea after working at Lyft, Walmart, and Microsoft, said he is leaving the company just ten months after joining it. This is the latest example of cryptocurrency executives stepping down amid the...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

BNB Chain Functioning Back to Normal Following the Recent Hack

BNB Chain is back to normal as validators are confirming and community infrastructure is being upgraded. The BNB Chain is back to operating normally following a halt that happened because of a massive security breach. Validators are confirming their status while the community infrastructure is upgraded as well. As CryptoPotato...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
cryptopotato.com

FTT Spiked to 3-Week High as Visa, FTX Revealed Crypto Debit Card

Visa’s CFO Vasant Prabhu said the company will keep providing crypto services as long as there is interest in the asset class. The financial services corporation – Visa – collaborated with the cryptocurrency exchange – FTX – to offer debit cards in 40 countries across the globe.
CREDITS & LOANS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Lows on Minor Trading Volumes (Weekend Watch)

QNT stands out as today’s top performer with a 12% price increase. Bitcoin sits way below $20,000. Although the trading volumes yesterday were quite low, similar to previous weekends, bitcoin still took a minor hit and fell to a weekly low. Most altcoins are also slightly in the red...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Price Analysis Oct-07: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and MATIC

This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Polygon. With an increase of only 1.4% in the past seven days, Ethereum continues to maintain a flat price action, with market participants unable to swing the cryptocurrency beyond its current range. Since mid-September, ETH has only been moving sideways between the key support at $1,250 and the resistance at $1,400.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptopotato.com

How Central Banks Will Be Forced to Print Money Again: Arthur Hayes

BitMex’s co-founder broke down a process by which central banks across the world could quickly be forced to pivot. Arthur Hayes – co-founder of the crypto trading platform BitMex – published a lengthy blog post on Thursday arguing that central banks will be forced back into “money printing” due to various economic pressures.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Increased Bitcoin Volatility as US Jobs Data Exceeds Expectations

Bitcoin’s price dropped by almost $1,000 in response to the latest US job reports. The payroll and job reports from the world’s largest economy were slightly above expectations for September. However, BTC reacted with a sharp price decline, as it typically happens when the US publishes any sort...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy