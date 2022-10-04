Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady
A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
Participating restaurants announced for Troy’s ChowderFest
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. The participating restaurants and chowder they are serving have been announced ahead of the event.
Say Goodbye! Famous CNY Steakhouse Closing After More Than 50 Years
Say goodbye to another family-run restaurant. A famous steakhouse that once had several locations in Central New York, is closing after more than 50 years, leaving just one restaurant remaining. Kirby's Grill and Taphouse opened in October 1972 as Mr. Steak in Fayetteville, New York. On Sunday, October 9 the...
Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close
An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
Miller’s Backyard BBQ gets permanent spot in Cohoes
Miller's Backyard BBQ is officially getting its own restaurant. The traveling catering business is moving into the former Pig Pit building at 1 Niver Street.
Local nonprofit relocates to Wilton Mall
Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and help disabled individuals receive the help that they need to live independently.
20 Places to Enjoy a Meal in Upstate New York’s Southern Tier
The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties). These...
The Ultimate Rankings! Which Franchise Do Albany, NY Fans Love Most?
Albany, New York is a unique sports market; it's truly in the middle of it all. As a native of the Capital Region, sports fans in the area are within a car ride from teams in New York City (and East Rutherford, New Jersey), Buffalo, Boston and beyond. As such, local fans have sports allegiances that vary drastically. Some are New York City purists, others bleed into Massachusetts, and still more find their favorite teams outside the confines of the Northeast.
Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer
Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
Halloween Daytrip from Albany! Want to Dine with Wizards and Villains?
With gas prices as high as they are if you are going to take a daytrip, from the Capital Region, the destination had better be worth it. You might take a ride to see the explosion of colors the leaves give us. Maybe a great meal would make the ride worth it or anything Halloween related?
Drivers In Colonie Take Matters In Their Own Hands At RR Crossing!
It's a beautiful day in the Capital Region with blue skies and temps hitting the 70's this afternoon! Nothing can slow us down today, right? Well if you are traveling through Colonie you might have hit an unexpected snag that derailed you and might still be an issue. Some commuters...
Bob Kovachick says farewell as WNYT chief meteorologist
Today marks Bob Kovachick’s final day as WNYT NewsChannel 13’s chief meteorologist. Bob is retiring, capping an illustrious career spanning more than 50 years of keeping families informed, prepared, and safe. NewsChannel 13 has been celebrating Bob in recent weeks. We’ve been surprising Bob all afternoon. It started...
Glens Falls industrial accident seriously injures man
Police are investigating after an industrial accident in Glens Falls. The incident happened on Warren Street.
NY State Fall Foliage Report! Which Areas Will Reach Peak This Weekend?
Nobody likes change unless it's the leaves changing colors in New York State and man we are about to his the best time of year for leaf-peeping!. According to I Love New York, we are closing in on peak Fall foliage conditions in the Adirondacks and much of the Catskills. By this weekend you should see peak color in those areas of the state! Check out the maps below.
ShoppingTown Mall site plans presented
TOWN OF DEWITT – Conceptual plans for the redevelopment of the ShoppingTown Mall site were revealed Monday during a public informational hearing in front of the DeWitt Town Board. Andy Breuer, the president of Hueber-Breuer Construction, gave a “truncated” presentation of the overall vision for the future project, which...
Dead & Co. Final Tour Comes to Saratoga, Twice! When Are the Shows?
For 57 years it's been a long strange trip for the Grateful Dead and now Dead and Company. Each incarnation of the band truckin' along the interstates of America and stopping at countless theatres, arenas and amphitheaters to play for millions of 'deadheads'. Last month the band announced the 'Final Tour' . Today we learn where they will play and say goodbye.
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Water Main Break in Montgomery County
Montgomery County police report a water main break in Fonda. The water main break happened on State Hwy 5 west of State Hwy 334 in the Village of Fonda.
theoldmotor.com
1960: State Street Schenectady New York
This view of State St. in Schenectady, NY, was taken at 2:15 p.m. on May 3, 1960, as the City took part in Operation Alert, a nationwide civil defense exercise. At that time, the Civil Defense sirens went off, and a few minutes later, all the pedestrians and the vehicles in the travel lanes on State St. cleared the thoroughfare and the people took cover in Civil Defense shelters and other structures.
glensfallschronicle.com
Our October 6 front page
Mark faults the LGA How Glens Falls works. Farmacy’s new look. Amazon to Granville. Zander: Don’t ban TikTok. Hudson Falls fire, no injuries, resident charged. Mayor seeks BIG events: Regional music fest; live art contest with $10,000 prize; ‘Taste’ for days. Glens Falls Dog Park is a ‘go’ — next seeks funding. Who’s running where: Much more complicated due to redistricting. ‘Landscapes’ is back; signature art sale-event. Warren, Wash. Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033. Bonacio projects on Elm-South get okay from GF Planning Board. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
