Charlotte, NC

cbs17

Blazing his own trail: track star chooses Saint Augustine’s University

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Starting in middle school he has always been the man to beat whenever he stepped on the track. “I was a five time national champion, 17 time all American I have six state championships two state meet records,” said Saint Augustine freshman Terrell Robinson. “ I have multiple conference, regional records championships and all that.”
RALEIGH, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: James Brown “Excited for visit to North Carolina”

After narrowing his recruitment down to 10 teams, four-star big man James Brown is excited about his upcoming visit to the UNC basketball program. The UNC basketball program received good news a few days ago, as four-star Class of 2024 prospect James Brown included the Tar Heels among the 10 finalists in his recruitment.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Considerable changes to 2022-23 Duke roster

At one point on Wednesday, the official Duke basketball roster showed freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, an increase of two inches and 30 pounds from his listing shortly arriving on campus in June. Later in the day, GoDuke.com changed his height to 6-foot-7 but didn't ...
DURHAM, NC
country1037fm.com

These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos

Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fall Colors Crescendo Through October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s that time of year again. Leaf-peeping season has begun across the Carolinas. The Blue Ridge Parkway, which attracts millions every fall, is already showing signs of a colorful breakthrough. Dr. Beverly Collins of Western Carolina University explains why. “The days have been bright and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
GREENSBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

NASCAR Hall Of Fame 4th Annual “Over The Edge Charlotte”

CHARLOTTE, NC — Join the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation in building a better future for youth across the Charlotte community. The signature fundraising event, “Over the Edge Charlotte,” will host its fourth annual event on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 11am-5pm. Rappelling 10 stories down the Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown, participants will raise funds for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission includes providing economically challenged students of all ages access to learning opportunities that harness the sport’s longstanding tradition of winning through innovation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Cuthbertson Cavaliers Game of the Week Preview

To say the Cavaliers have had a tough time against the Marvin Ridge Mavericks over the last seven year would be an understatement. Cuthbertson has not beaten the Mavericks since 2014. But for new Head Coach Andy Markatine, that is all in the past. “We really don’t. What we focus on is our guys doing our jobs and making sure we are prepared as we can be. For us it really does not matter if we have a rec league team or an NFL team coming over, we are going to approach things the same way, whether it is Marvin Ridge, Porter Ridge, or Weddington. It really does not matter,” Markatine said.
WAXHAW, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Joe Maus Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament Held In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The annual Joe Maus Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament was held this week in Matthews. The tournament raises money for several area causes including local police departments, Esther House, Butterfly House for battered women and abused children, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Greater Charlotte SPCA. Over 40 celebrities...
MATTHEWS, NC
247Sports

UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: R.J. Davis

North Carolina junior point guard R.J. Davis heads into the 2022-23 season looking to build off of a highly successful sophomore year, facilitate and lead UNC's offense, and be a steadying force on both sides of the ball for the Tar Heels. Davis, a 6-foot, 175-pound White Plains, N.Y native,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Another Look At Duke’s Saturday Scrimmage

The News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman has an article up on Duke’s scrimmage this past weekend and has some useful observations. Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Jacob Grandison, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively all started. He says that Proctor and Roach can “easily” switch point guard duties, which seems...
DURHAM, NC

