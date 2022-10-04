Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
N.C. A&T Aggie-NCCU Eagle Highlights: Duke’s Mayo Classic generates estimated $14.6 Million
Although the N.C. A&T Aggies lost to the NCCU Eagles in the Duke's Mayo Classic, the City of Charlotte won big time. This year’s Duke’s Mayo Classic was a celebration of the 100th anniversary of a historic HBCU rivalry, with North Carolina Central University defeating North Carolina A&T State University on Saturday, September 3rd in Bank of America Stadium.
cbs17
Blazing his own trail: track star chooses Saint Augustine’s University
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Starting in middle school he has always been the man to beat whenever he stepped on the track. “I was a five time national champion, 17 time all American I have six state championships two state meet records,” said Saint Augustine freshman Terrell Robinson. “ I have multiple conference, regional records championships and all that.”
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: James Brown “Excited for visit to North Carolina”
After narrowing his recruitment down to 10 teams, four-star big man James Brown is excited about his upcoming visit to the UNC basketball program. The UNC basketball program received good news a few days ago, as four-star Class of 2024 prospect James Brown included the Tar Heels among the 10 finalists in his recruitment.
ACC Moves Baseball Tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament (...)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Considerable changes to 2022-23 Duke roster
At one point on Wednesday, the official Duke basketball roster showed freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, an increase of two inches and 30 pounds from his listing shortly arriving on campus in June. Later in the day, GoDuke.com changed his height to 6-foot-7 but didn't ...
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
country1037fm.com
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos
Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
UNC Women’s Basketball to reportedly host reigning champs in scrimmage
For the second consecutive season, the UNC women’s basketball program will reportedly take on South Carolina in a “secret scrimmage.”. Prior to the start of the 2021-2022 season, the UNC women’s basketball program competed on the road against South Carolina in an exhibition game that was closed to the public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wccbcharlotte.com
Fall Colors Crescendo Through October
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s that time of year again. Leaf-peeping season has begun across the Carolinas. The Blue Ridge Parkway, which attracts millions every fall, is already showing signs of a colorful breakthrough. Dr. Beverly Collins of Western Carolina University explains why. “The days have been bright and...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win
RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
wccbcharlotte.com
NASCAR Hall Of Fame 4th Annual “Over The Edge Charlotte”
CHARLOTTE, NC — Join the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation in building a better future for youth across the Charlotte community. The signature fundraising event, “Over the Edge Charlotte,” will host its fourth annual event on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 11am-5pm. Rappelling 10 stories down the Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown, participants will raise funds for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission includes providing economically challenged students of all ages access to learning opportunities that harness the sport’s longstanding tradition of winning through innovation.
wccbcharlotte.com
Cuthbertson Cavaliers Game of the Week Preview
To say the Cavaliers have had a tough time against the Marvin Ridge Mavericks over the last seven year would be an understatement. Cuthbertson has not beaten the Mavericks since 2014. But for new Head Coach Andy Markatine, that is all in the past. “We really don’t. What we focus on is our guys doing our jobs and making sure we are prepared as we can be. For us it really does not matter if we have a rec league team or an NFL team coming over, we are going to approach things the same way, whether it is Marvin Ridge, Porter Ridge, or Weddington. It really does not matter,” Markatine said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wccbcharlotte.com
Joe Maus Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament Held In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — The annual Joe Maus Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament was held this week in Matthews. The tournament raises money for several area causes including local police departments, Esther House, Butterfly House for battered women and abused children, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Greater Charlotte SPCA. Over 40 celebrities...
Ahead of Jon Scheyer’s first season, here’s what we know about 2022-23 Duke team
Duke’s practice last Saturday offered a glimpse of how Scheyer’s first team is coming together. Here are some early observations after watching the new-look Blue Devils practice, including early player rotation notes.
South Point freshman makes his mark early, while best teams start to rise to the top
News and notes from around the state include items from South Point, East Forsyth, Millbrook, and Richmond. See who the bright spots were this week.
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: R.J. Davis
North Carolina junior point guard R.J. Davis heads into the 2022-23 season looking to build off of a highly successful sophomore year, facilitate and lead UNC's offense, and be a steadying force on both sides of the ball for the Tar Heels. Davis, a 6-foot, 175-pound White Plains, N.Y native,...
Parent concerned about ‘toxic bullying’ in Livingstone College WBB program as school closes case
SALISBURY, N.C. — The parent of a local student-athlete is calling out Livingstone College in Salisbury over concerns of “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program and questioning the school’s investigation after it said no evidence was found to support the allegations. Gregory Turner told...
dukebasketballreport.com
Another Look At Duke’s Saturday Scrimmage
The News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman has an article up on Duke’s scrimmage this past weekend and has some useful observations. Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Jacob Grandison, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively all started. He says that Proctor and Roach can “easily” switch point guard duties, which seems...
It’s National Taco Day! Where are the best places to get tacos in the Triad?
(WGHP) — Happy National Taco Day! Yelp released a list of its 100 best taco spots in the country in order to celebrate all things taco on a great Taco Tuesday! If you’ve got tortillas and meat on the mind, you probably don’t want to fly all the way out to California or Texas, where […]
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
Comments / 0