To say the Cavaliers have had a tough time against the Marvin Ridge Mavericks over the last seven year would be an understatement. Cuthbertson has not beaten the Mavericks since 2014. But for new Head Coach Andy Markatine, that is all in the past. “We really don’t. What we focus on is our guys doing our jobs and making sure we are prepared as we can be. For us it really does not matter if we have a rec league team or an NFL team coming over, we are going to approach things the same way, whether it is Marvin Ridge, Porter Ridge, or Weddington. It really does not matter,” Markatine said.

WAXHAW, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO