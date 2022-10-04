ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

News Channel 25

Texas man tased by police dies from injuries sustained during detainment

FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Collin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the detainment that lead to the death of a detained suspect on Sept. 14 in Frisco. Genesis Hicks was accused of using fake identification to purchase a vehicle from a local car...
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Allen brewery owner convicted in fraud case linked to murder

McKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was found guilty in a fraud scheme liked to a murder case. Keith Ashley faces life in prison after being convicted on federal fraud and gun charges. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old used his work as a financial advisor and life insurance agent to...
ALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

Man booked into Dallas County Jail dies in-custody

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has died a week after getting arrested.On Sept. 22, Shamond Lewis was booked into the Dallas County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Sept. 23, he was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after a medical episode at the Dallas County Jail. There were no further details about Lewis' condition. Lewis, 24, was pronounced dead on Sept. 30 at PMH. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Jerrekus Pendleton wanted for alleged threat of Euless school

EULESS, Texas — Euless police are looking out for a person accused of threatening an elementary school Wednesday. Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, 34, faces a cost of terroristic threat for allegedly making a threat towards Oakwood Terrace Elementary School, close to Simmons Street and West Euless Boulevard. Police issued a...
EULESS, TX
CBS DFW

Tarrant County Sheriff investigating in-custody death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sherriff's Office is investigating a death that happened in-custody. On Sept. 24, Shamond Lewis was booked into the Dallas County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Sept. 23, he was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after a medical episode at the Dallas County Jail. There were no further details about Lewis' condition. Lewis, 24, was pronounced dead on Sept. 30 at PMH. 
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
#County Jail
dallasexpress.com

Accused Dallas Serial Killer Faces Another Trial

A suspected serial killer and convicted murderer, who allegedly murdered nearly two dozen people throughout Dallas and Collin counties, is on trial again in Dallas County for the murder of another victim. The latest trial of Billy Chemirmir, 49, is for his alleged killing of Mary Brooks, 87, who was...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Traffic crash leads to $2.6M meth bust in Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million. The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377. Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details. 
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
murphymonitor.com

Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery

Officers from the Murphy Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in response to a panic alarm from the Verizon store located at 218 E. FM 544. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that the store and its employees were robbed at gunpoint, according to an Oct. 5 news release. Three suspects were identified by the Murphy Police Department.
MURPHY, TX
CBS DFW

Mother still has questions 5 years after her son was fatally shot by an Arlington police officer

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In a surprising legal decision, a high court has ruled that an Arlington police officer can be sued by the mother of a man he shot and killed. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the officer's claim of qualified immunity, which protects officers from lawsuits, and raised questions about whether Tavis Crane's constitutional rights were violated. The officer at the center of this 2017 shooting was cleared by a grand jury and has since gone back to work on the force.  A federal appeals court has looked at the dash cam video and this week determined that...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Allen man found guilty of crimes related to investment scam that ended in murder

SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man was found guilty of several crimes related to a fraud scheme that included the murder of a man in Carrollton, officials said Wednesday.Keith Todd Ashley, 50, of Allen, was found guilty on Oct. 5, 2022 by a jury of wire fraud, mail fraud, carrying a firearm in relation to a violent crime, and bank fraud after a week-long trial in federal court.According to court documents, Ashley was a registered nurse also working as a financial advisor and life insurance agent when he began stealing money from his clients in 2016. He told...
ALLEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Landlord Arrested Aftering Emailing Police

A Denton Landlord was arrested after a viral video surfaced of him threatening a tenant with a gun last month, according to a news release. The landlord, identified as 68-year-old Phillip Young, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Family Violence after investigating an incident involving a landlord and tenant living in the same residence.
DENTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Police identify remains found as missing woman Mercedes Clements

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have recognized remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing practically two years in the past. The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains had been of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was recognized by way of a dental information comparability.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Texas Officials Investigating Death of Woman – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas police are asking for information into the capturing demise of a 21-year-old girl. Asia Womack was discovered shot a number of occasions close to Fair Park on Monday night time. Her household stated it began over a basketball recreation. “We’re taking it kind of hard because it was senseless,”...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dirty Deeds: Forms needed to fight deed fraud in Dallas County

DALLAS — Editor’s Note: WFAA will air the most recent installment of its “Dirty Deeds” sequence at 10 p.m. Thursday. Every 12 months, there are greater than 400,000 paperwork filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s Office. Some of these paperwork are cast property deeds transferring...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

