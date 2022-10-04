I have a feeling that the Kremlin is going to be waiting a very long time. Hopefully the people of Russia will sooner than later take a harder stance and get Putin out of there before it's to late.
I'm thinking that most people would rather see Putin laying in the street instead of these poor people that was forced to go there.
Russia won't win no matter how many reversist they draft. Ukraine has NATO on their side. Russian didn't win the last two wars with Ukraine. do you think they will win a third? I don't think so! Ukraine has more modern weapons and better trained soldiers!!! Putin give up while you still have the land you have as Zelensky will start bombing Russia because there's no longer any documented icon or markers to know what's Russian land. Lmbo.
