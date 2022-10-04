Anniston, AL – The Anniston Bulldogs’ open date this week will be a little more enjoyable as they can celebrate their highest in-season ranking in nearly 30 years. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in this week’s statewide football poll following last week’s dominating 32-7 victory over then-No. 2 Handley to claim the presumptive Region 4 championship.

