Read full article on original website
Related
Anniston Ranks No. 2 in Statewide Poll
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Bulldogs’ open date this week will be a little more enjoyable as they can celebrate their highest in-season ranking in nearly 30 years. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in this week’s statewide football poll following last week’s dominating 32-7 victory over then-No. 2 Handley to claim the presumptive Region 4 championship.
Hartselle Enquirer
Priceville continues to roll with a 55-10 victory over JPII
PRICEVILLE — The 4A No. 7 Priceville Bulldogs continued to roll as they defeated St. John Paul II 55-10 on homecoming this past Friday at Bulldogs Stadium. The Bulldogs took an early 7-0 lead when Jackson Prickett connected with Xander Gaines for a 21-yard touchdown pass. After a Falcons...
WAFF
Red Raiders prepare for Trojans
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two North Alabama High School Football programs with rich history will meet Friday night in what should be another classic contest. The eighth ranked Decatur Red Raiders (6-0, 3-0 6A, Region 7) will host the ninth ranked Muscle Shoals Trojans (5-1, 2-1 6A, Region 7). The...
Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week's games
Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:
RELATED PEOPLE
Week 8 Prep Picks: Who wins the biggest high school football games in the state?
The picks seemingly are getting tougher by the week. Week 8 brings some crucial high school football matchups across the state including Bob Jones at Sparkman, Fairhope at Daphne and McAdory at Hueytown. Here is how the AL.com experts picked 20 of the toughest games of the week:. Austin (5-2)...
texashsfootball.com
Week 6 Texas HS Football 3A Team of the Week
Grand Saline was looking to stay undefeated in district play this past weekend but faced a tough test against a 5-0 Edgewood team in the Highway 80 Rivalry. That challenge looked even more daunting as Edgewood jumped out to a 17-0 second quarter lead. However, Grand Saline quarterback Preston Anderson...
High school girls tennis: 6A state tournament pairings after Thursday’s quarterfinals
High school girls tennis: 6A state tournament scores and schedules
Comments / 0