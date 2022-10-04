Read full article on original website
Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company outage
NEBRASKA -- Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company was experiencing an all-service area outage, but all should be up and running. NNTC said on Facebook that all internet and phones are down at this time, and there is not an estimated time of when services will be restored. They said they are...
Internet and phones restored for NNTC customers
NEBRASKA -- Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company everyone in their service area should be up and running. The company said, "We discovered an internet disruption this morning outside of our own network due to a routing issue." If there are customers still having issues, NNTC suggests rebooting and then calling them...
Bovee Fire nearly contained
HALSEY, Neb. -- After burning nearly 19,000 acres, the Bovee Fire in central Nebraska is now 94 percent contained. Fire officials said a total of 18,861 acres have been burnt by the wildfire, which was a slight reduction from the number given Wednesday. Officials said the alteration was made due to better mapping.
NCN Thursday morning brief
