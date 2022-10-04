ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

NBC4 Columbus

14-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old has been injured following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood on Friday. Authorities responded to Whitethorne Avenue near West Broad Street around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the back. The victim was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grove City middle school students receive threat on phones

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A middle school in Grove City was under a “Stay Put” order Friday morning after multiple students were “AirDropped” a threat on their phones. A statement from the South-Western School District states that at 9 a.m., Beulah Park Middle School administrators were told by students they received a threat on […]
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police make arrest in fatal eastside nightclub shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police has arrested a woman for a fatal nightclub shooting on the east side. SWAT officers arrested Amara Battle, 28, Thursday for the September shooting. On Sept. 25, officers were sent to a Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 4:30 a.m […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police looking into Chillicothe home invasion

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday. According to reports, officers responded to the 600 block of Eastern Avenue after a caller said two people broke into his residence, robbed, and assaulted him. The victim...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

MCSO most wanted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

West Portsmouth man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his office received a report on October 4, 2022 from a parent stating that her underage son had been sexually assaulted while out of town in Virginia. A deputy met with the victim and his mother to gather information to initiate an investigation. The report...
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police look for suspects in Linden machete attack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for multiple people who are accused of cutting a man’s back with a machete in the neighborhood of Linden in September. Police say officers went to the 2200 block of Delbert Road just after 3:00 a.m. on September 25 and found a man with a stab wound […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot twice in the face in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man has been hospitalized after a shooting overnight Saturday in the South Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus, per Columbus police. According to CPD, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Duxberry Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. and found one man injured with a gunshot wound. A CPD detective on scene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in shooting that closed I-71 southbound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting closed Interstate 71 going southbound between I-270 and State Route 161 Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots fired at 6:22 p.m, dispatchers said. Two people were injured in the shooting. One was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and the other was transported to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – October 5, 2022

A deputy was sent to the Adult Probation Office on State Route 4 to take custody of Jessica A. Groce, age 32 of Columbus for a bond violation. She was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 11:15am Arrest Warrant. A deputy and a Plain City Police Officer went to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Whitehall man admits to police he shot, killed 41-year-old

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning in Whitehall, with police saying a 29-year-old admitted to shooting him. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered Sean Vaughn, 41, dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds at a […]
WHITEHALL, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Athens County man receives prison sentence

ATHENS — A Chauncey man was sentenced eight to 12 years in prison Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to arson, burglary and vandalism. Raymond Brooks, 42, also was ordered by Judge Patrick Lang to pay more than $17,000 in restitution, according to a release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
BAINBRIDGE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Spat over boyfriend’s stuff results in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a woman was shot in the knee after an altercation over a man’s property on the east side of the city Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect, Faith Fiore, 22, went to a home on the 1500 block of Loretta Avenue at approximately […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after Perry County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Perry County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by James Martin, 70, of Glouster, was driving east on SR-155 at approximately 3:29 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Martin […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured after crash on I-270 north at Roberts Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 270 near Hilliard Saturday morning, according to Columbus police. Police said law enforcement was sent to I-270 north at Roberts Road just after 9 a.m. on the reports of a crash. At least two people were taken to the hospital with […]
COLUMBUS, OH

