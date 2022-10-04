"That was going to be the focus point for the rest of the season." Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn’t always wax poetic about his quarterbacks, but after rookie Bailey Zappe went 17-for-21 as a passer for 188 yards in a 29-0 victory over the Lions, Belichick took an extra moment to praise the player who filled in with Mac Jones sidelined due to an ankle injury.

NFL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO