Flint, MI

abc12.com

'Extremely dangerous' active shooter reported at hotel in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are responding to an active shooter at a hotel in Dearborn. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported in the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Ave. around 1:45 p.m. One person was injured and taken to an area hospital. Police say the suspect got...
DEARBORN, MI
The Flint Journal

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Flint

FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to the 900 block of Root Street following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two...
abc12.com

No arrests 24 hours after man shot and killed north of Birch Run

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 35-year-old man shot and killed at a rural residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say Nolan S. Haymon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting around 10:05 a.m. on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.
BIRCH RUN, MI
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
abc12.com

13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

Police investigating gun threat at Midland middle school

MIDLAND, MI — Police are investigating a threat made against a Midland middle school by a student. The morning of Thursday, Oct. 6, the administration of Northeast Middle School, 1305 E. Sugnet Road, and a school resource officer learned of a threat made the previous day. The threat was made by a 13-year-old eighth grader, police said.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
#Shooting#Mott Community College#Violent Crime#Root Street#Hurley Medical Center
abc12.com

Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
BIRCH RUN, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Man arrested in Fenton Twp. for home invasion, golf cart theft

Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Wayne County Prosecutor shares details of the case and why she thinks the case was solid despite dismissal of charges against seven in Flint Water Crisis probe. Great...
FENTON, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Man stole golf cart then broke into home in Fenton Township

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Four people who were golfing at Fenton Farms on Saturday morning were inconvenienced when a man allegedly stole their golf cart before going on to break more laws, authorities said. “He likes to go and walk up, approaches them and said, ‘I’m taking your golf...
FENTON, MI
abc12.com

3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after investigation into school threat

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested three juveniles and one adult after investigating an alleged threat against Alma High School last month. The Gratiot County Prosecutor's Office says Alma public safety officers received a tip on Sept. 22 about the alleged threats from Michigan's OK2SAY program, which allows students to provide confidential information about threats or criminal activity.
ALMA, MI
candgnews.com

Man shoots co-worker at deli before taking his own life

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating following a shooting at Steve’s Deli on Oct. 2. At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, for a shooting. According to reports, a 52-year-old man from Detroit — identified by...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper calls out insurance firm in new song • Flint residents fume • Road rage incident turns violent

Former state officials get criminal charges dropped in Flint water crisis, leaving residents fuming. The water crisis began in 2014 when state-appointed emergency managers appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder took Flint off of a regional water system and began drawing from the Flint River to cut costs. They never treated the water to lessen its corrosiveness.
FLINT, MI

