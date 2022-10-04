Read full article on original website
'Extremely dangerous' active shooter reported at hotel in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are responding to an active shooter at a hotel in Dearborn. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported in the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Ave. around 1:45 p.m. One person was injured and taken to an area hospital. Police say the suspect got...
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Flint
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to the 900 block of Root Street following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two...
No arrests 24 hours after man shot and killed north of Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 35-year-old man shot and killed at a rural residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say Nolan S. Haymon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting around 10:05 a.m. on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.
13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
Michigan State Police investigating shooting in Saginaw Co., one man dead
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a man is dead after a shooting in Taymouth Twp. Troopers responded to a residence on Rathbun Rd. shortly after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. MSP found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the...
Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff: Man arrested in Fenton Twp. for home invasion, golf cart theft
Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Wayne County Prosecutor shares details of the case and why she thinks the case was solid despite dismissal of charges against seven in Flint Water Crisis probe. Great...
Sheriff: Man stole golf cart then broke into home in Fenton Township
FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Four people who were golfing at Fenton Farms on Saturday morning were inconvenienced when a man allegedly stole their golf cart before going on to break more laws, authorities said. “He likes to go and walk up, approaches them and said, ‘I’m taking your golf...
Hit-and-run crash escalates into freeway shooting on I-94 in Detroit
A minor traffic crash turned into a close call for one driver after he encountered gunfire on I-94 in Detroit on Tuesday evening. Michigan State Police said a male driver called 911 to report a hit and run crash around 8 p.m.
Residents in Detroit neighborhood told to stay inside after someone fired shots at police officers
Residents on Detroit’s west side are being told to stay inside as a police situation unfolds after someone fired shots at police in the area of Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway.
3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after investigation into school threat
ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested three juveniles and one adult after investigating an alleged threat against Alma High School last month. The Gratiot County Prosecutor's Office says Alma public safety officers received a tip on Sept. 22 about the alleged threats from Michigan's OK2SAY program, which allows students to provide confidential information about threats or criminal activity.
Man shoots co-worker at deli before taking his own life
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating following a shooting at Steve’s Deli on Oct. 2. At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, for a shooting. According to reports, a 52-year-old man from Detroit — identified by...
Detroit rapper calls out insurance firm in new song • Flint residents fume • Road rage incident turns violent
Former state officials get criminal charges dropped in Flint water crisis, leaving residents fuming. The water crisis began in 2014 when state-appointed emergency managers appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder took Flint off of a regional water system and began drawing from the Flint River to cut costs. They never treated the water to lessen its corrosiveness.
3 juveniles arrested, firearms seized after reported threat at Mid-Michigan high school
Three students were taken into custody and one man is facing charges after police launched an investigation into a reported threat at Alma High School last week, officials announced.
