Distractify

We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
Decider.com

What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’

Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people before his crimes were discovered. These are the victims and what we knew about them

Those involved with the Netflix show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" have said the goal was to tell the victims' stories and not provide Dahmer's point of view. But the 10-episode series spends little time with anyone besides Dahmer. That focus has led to criticism of the show, both from media outlets and from family members...
The US Sun

Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man

JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Distractify

Who Lives in Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Apartment Now? Is the Building Still Standing?

Imagine enjoying a quiet evening at home — glass of chardonnay in hand — only to be disturbed by the grating sounds of drilling and sawing emanating from your vent. Perhaps your neighbor turned their apartment into a makeshift carpentry studio. Maybe they're just crafting an intricate birdhouse, or perhaps a black walnut clock. But that doesn't explain away the putrid smell wafting out from their mysterious lair of sorts.
Jeffrey Dahmer
Preston Davis
Michael Learned
Distractify

Figments of Hell Were Found Inside Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Refrigerator

Whether you like it or not, it's every few years or so that vile serial killer tales are plucked from the horrid depths of the past and brought to our screens. Serial killer and rapist Richard Ramirez — who terrorized Californians from 1984 to 1985 — was the subject of Netflix's 2021 docuseries Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer (which did a fairly good job at highlighting the stories of his victims).
Distractify

Why Was Jeffrey Dahmer Kicked Out of the Army? Netflix Series Shows His Military Stint

Finally, Netflix’s long-awaited Jeffrey Dahmer series starring Evan Peters is here. The Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan–created series, DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, shows us how Dahmer became such a prolific serial killer. And on Dahmer’s path to notoriety, he actually joined and was kicked out of the Army — which the series touches on in Episode 4.
The Independent

Jeffrey Dahmer’s defense attorney recalls first meeting with serial killer: ‘I felt like Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs’

Wendy Patrickus, who was once Jeffrey Dahmer’s defense attorney, opens up about working on behalf of the serial murderer in a new documentary. Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will air on Netflix on 7 October in the UK and in the US. Patrickus participated in the documentary, directed by Joe Berlinger, to discuss the case and her involvement in Dahmer’s legal team.
PopCrush

Jeffrey Dahmer’s Glasses Are for Sale for $150,000

The infamous aviator-style eyeglasses serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer wore in prison are currently for sale for $150,000. According to TMZ, the notorious glasses are being sold by Taylor James, the founder of Cult Collectibles. The Canada-based shop specializes in cult-related collectibles and true crime "murderabilia." James told TMZ he is...
Popculture

R&B Singer Lyfe Jennings Reveals Song Jeffrey Dahmer Asked Him to Sing While They Were in Prison

R&B singer Lyfe Jennings spoke about his time in prison alongside the convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in a new Twitter video this week. Jennings, 44, said Dahmer asked him to sing Mint Condition's 1991 single "Breakin' My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)." Dahmer's horrific murders have come under the spotlight again thanks to another dramatic retelling of his story, Netflix's limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
The Independent

Most important moments from ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’, from police failure to neighbors who confronted killer

Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, a new documentary about the Jeffrey Dahmer case, is airing on Netflix from 7 October.Based on audio tapes of conversations between Dahmer and his defense team, the three-episode docuseries retraces Dahmer’s crimes, his arrest in July of 1991, and his conviction on multiple murder charges.Following his arrest, Dahmer confessed to having killed 17 boys and men between 1978 and 1991. He was sentenced to life in prison and was killed while imprisoned in 1994.Netflix’s new documentary includes poignant contributions from people who interacted with Dahmer and his victims. One participant remembers the...
