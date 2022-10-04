Read full article on original website
WBTV
A K-9 officer with the Kannapolis Police Department is retiring
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Zeko, one of the beloved Kannapolis K-9′s with a distinguished record of service, is retiring. Zeko is a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, and has been working as K-9 in Kannapolis for four years. Officials say the activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was...
Elkin Tribune
Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing
Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
WBTV
Four teenagers recovering after serious crash in Catawba County
WBTV
Rowan Co. Sheriff’s Office offers $10,000 reward for information about deadly camper fire
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Up to $20,000 dollars in reward money is being offered to help solve a man’s death. In August, we told you the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was investigating deadly camper fire as a homicide. Nearly two months later, the sheriff’s office is asking for...
Troopers: 4 high schoolers hurt after chase ends in crash in Hickory; driver killed
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was killed and four high school students were hurt in a deadly crash following a police chase Wednesday night in Hickory, troopers said. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the students were in the wrong place at the wrong time when the suspect crashed his car at the intersection of McDonald Parkway and Springs Road in northeast Hickory.
WBTV
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash after stolen vehicle pursuit
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and multiple are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hickory on Wednesday night. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 5 in Catawba County on Springs Road and McDonald Parkway. The crash...
WBTV
Mom: Son attacked, bullied at Statesville HS; police say 5 students could face charges
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after an alleged assault at Statesville High School, the mother of the teen injured is hoping students responsible are arrested. “Gut wrenching...heartbreaking,” said Aria McClain describing this week. She says her son, Camden McClain, was assaulted and bullied by classmates on Monday. “I...
WBTV
Gaston County man fired from Wendys
Killed over a credit card: Brother identifies victim killed outside NC restaurant
A family is in mourning after losing a 21-year-old in a shooting outside a north Charlotte restaurant. Many who work and live around Northlake Commons are upset with how senseless the shooting was.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify men who robbed east Charlotte arcade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking to identify two people who robbed a gambling arcade in east Charlotte. The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at the Giveaway Arcade on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. Detective Rick Smith, the CMPD Crime...
wccbcharlotte.com
Conover Police Investigating Deadly Shooting
CONOVER, N.C. — Authorities are actively searching for the person that shot and killed a man Sunday night. According to Conover Police, detectives were called to the Catawba Valley Medical Center around 10 p.m., after a man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Knight, he died as a result of his injuries police say.
WBTV
One dies after fight at north Charlotte restaurant leads to shooting, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a north Charlotte restaurant that happened late Tuesday night. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, someone shot a man after a fight at the Fox and Hound Pub & Grille near Northlake Mall and then took off. It happened around 11...
1 dead after fight leads to shooting at restaurant near Northlake Mall, police confirm
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a fight led to a shooting at a restaurant near Northlake Mall Tuesday night, police confirmed with Channel 9. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Maj. Brad Koch said officers were called to the Fox & Hound restaurant on Center Lake Drive just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. The road branches off of Northlake Centre Parkway.
WBTV
Police: Suspect tried to sell stolen car before shooting man in Steele Creek parking lot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made after a person was shot in a Charlotte shopping center parking lot. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Tan Nhat Tran was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Investigators say Tran...
Man shot in front of Conover home, police say
Authorities said Isaiah Knight died during the deadly shooting on Eighth Avenue SW. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his grandmother’s home over the weekend in Conover, police said. Authorities said Isaiah Knight died at a hospital after Sunday’s shooting on Eighth Avenue...
WBTV
Horry Co., S.C. officer’s gun, other items stolen in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are investigating after a South Carolina officer’s gun and other items were stolen from an unmarked police car in the parking lot of a Gastonia hotel. A representative from the Gastonia Police Department told WBTV that a member of the Horry County Police...
Gaston County police seeking information on car break-ins, theft
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating a series of car break-ins and the theft of a pickup truck, all of which officers say are related to each other. According to officers, the break-ins and car thefts happened between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1st, hitting a handful of homes across the county. Most of the homes involved had Gastonia addresses.
WBTV
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash
M4 rifle stolen from unmarked police truck in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A police officer from South Carolina became the victim of a crime while attending a training session this week at the Gastonia Police Department, and now a police rifle is missing. According to GPD, officers got a call Monday afternoon about a truck that was broken...
WBTV
Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
