Conover, NC

WBTV

A K-9 officer with the Kannapolis Police Department is retiring

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Zeko, one of the beloved Kannapolis K-9′s with a distinguished record of service, is retiring. Zeko is a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, and has been working as K-9 in Kannapolis for four years. Officials say the activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Elkin Tribune

Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing

Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Four teenagers recovering after serious crash in Catawba County

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers experiencing traffic backups near airport due to ongoing construction. Updated: 4 hours ago. Traffic is backed up near Charlotte Douglas International Airport as construction continues at the airport. Gaston County man fired from Wendys. Updated:...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
City
Conover, NC
Conover, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Gaston County man fired from Wendys

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers experiencing traffic backups near airport due to ongoing construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. Traffic is backed up near Charlotte Douglas International Airport as construction continues at the airport. Sheriff's office, family offer combined $20,000 for...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
wccbcharlotte.com

Conover Police Investigating Deadly Shooting

CONOVER, N.C. — Authorities are actively searching for the person that shot and killed a man Sunday night. According to Conover Police, detectives were called to the Catawba Valley Medical Center around 10 p.m., after a man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Knight, he died as a result of his injuries police say.
CONOVER, NC
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Man shot in front of Conover home, police say

Authorities said Isaiah Knight died during the deadly shooting on Eighth Avenue SW. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his grandmother’s home over the weekend in Conover, police said. Authorities said Isaiah Knight died at a hospital after Sunday’s shooting on Eighth Avenue...
CONOVER, NC
WBTV

Horry Co., S.C. officer’s gun, other items stolen in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are investigating after a South Carolina officer’s gun and other items were stolen from an unmarked police car in the parking lot of a Gastonia hotel. A representative from the Gastonia Police Department told WBTV that a member of the Horry County Police...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Gaston County police seeking information on car break-ins, theft

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating a series of car break-ins and the theft of a pickup truck, all of which officers say are related to each other. According to officers, the break-ins and car thefts happened between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1st, hitting a handful of homes across the county. Most of the homes involved had Gastonia addresses.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash

It's nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change. Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Car collison at Old Dowd Road. Updated: 13 hours...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

