New requirements for entry in place at Toyota Center
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Toyota Center has released its new entry policy just in time for the Tri-City Americans opening home game. To enter the arena, you must walk through security's metal detectors. The arena is smoke-free, so no e-cigarettes, cigarettes, vapes, hookah pens, electronic pens or other smoking devices...
Hermiston family needs help covering daily trips for cancer treatment
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Rising gas prices are impacting people across the Northwest in different ways, but for a family based out of Hermiston, that cost is impacting a situation that’s far more daunting than a ride to work. Christy Woodard, a mother from Hermiston, Oregon, was diagnosed with...
Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
Hermiston faith and blue this weekend
HERMISTON, Ore.- Hermiston will hold its first Faith and Blue event on Saturday, October, 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center. Hermiston's Faith and Blue event is sponsored by the Faith-Based Advisory Committee, the Hermiston Chaplaincy Program, and Hermiston Parks and Recreation.
No Chinook retention on Columbia River starting Saturday, Oct. 7
CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Fishery managers are closing Chinook retention in the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery to ensure that non-treaty fisheries remain within the 15 percent allowable harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook. Retention of Chinook will be prohibited in the mainstem from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Hwy 395 Bridge at Pasco, Wash. beginning on Saturday, Oct. 8. Coho fisheries in the mainstem Columbia River will remain open with the following bag limits: Area: Buoy 10 line upstream to Tongue Point/Rocky Point line, Daily adult bag limit: 3 hatchery coho; Area: Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to Bonneville Dam, Daily adult bag limit: 2 hatchery coho; Area: Bonneville Dam upstream to Hwy 395 bridge in Pasco, Wash. Daily adult bag limit: 2 coho (only hatchery coho may be retained downstream of the Hood River Bridge). All other previously adopted regulations remain in effect. Hatchery coho jacks may also be retained (5 per day). Chinook retention had reopened Oct. 1 after closing earlier this season when the recreational fishery exceeded its allowable impact to ESA-listed LCR tule fall Chinook. While tules have mostly entered tributaries by late September, the states must limit the non-treaty harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook to no more than 15 percent as specified in the current U.S. v. Oregon Management Agreement. “We are taking a prudent approach to limiting additional harvest of fall Chinook while maintaining a coho-directed fishing opportunity,” said Tucker Jones, ODFW’s Ocean Salmon and Columbia River program manager. “This step will keep us within our allowable harvest limits.” Fishery managers also rescinded two commercial fall Chinook periods planned for Oct. 9 and 12, again to avoid exceeding the overall non-treaty upriver bright fall Chinook harvest rate. For the latest Columbia River regulations visit the following page and click Regulation Updates https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone.
Cinemark grand in Walla Walla invites Halloween fans for movie marathon
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Cinemark Grand Cinemas in Walla Walla invites horror fans to get into the Halloween spirit with a horror movie marathon. The theater chain is hosting a "Halloween Revisited" series in honor of the latest installment of the iconic Halloween franchise coming out on October, 13. According to...
Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday
The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
WSP grateful for support of Trooper Atkinson, remembers Trooper Saunders
PASCO, Wash.- October, 7, is a somber anniversary for Washington State Patrol Troopers in the region. 23 years ago on that day Trooper Jim Saunders was killed in the line of duty in Pasco. Trooper Saunders was conducting a traffic stop when he was shot. He died of his wounds....
Visit The Only Tri-Cities Spot Scary Enough For Ghost Hunters
There are lots of rumored haunted placed around the Tri-Cities, but only one has been investigated by the Ghost Hunters TV show. Are you brave enough to visit?. WHERE DID GHOST HUNTERS INVESTIGATE? Back in 2007 the TV show Ghost Hunters came to Prosser Washington to investigate St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Season 3, episode 16 that aired on October 17th, 2007, was trying to investigate when "A priest summons TAPS to probe a church rectory in Washington State."
Safeway to close in November
KENNEWICK, Wash. - An employee at the Safeway on 2825 W Kennewick Avenue has confirmed the s…
REPORT: Household bills in Kennewick, Yakima rising beyond national average
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone in the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas that new research suggests the cost of living has risen exponentially in their communities. According to information compiled by Doxo, the average amount of money spent on the 10 most common...
Readers have chosen the Tri-Cities’ favorite taco restaurant. Here are the results
What better way to celebrate National Taco Day than to check out the winner of the Herald’s poll to determine the Tri-Cities’ favorite taco spot.
Pandemic-induced gathering space in Walla Walla to become permanent
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the summer of 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 1st Avenue Plaza in downtown Walla Walla was created for people to safely gather outside. As restrictions constantly changed throughout the pandemic, the City said it was a location were people could...
Downtown Pasco draft plan
Pasco released the first draft of a downtown plan recently. The plan calls for updates and improvements, while also preserving culture.
Community clean-up planned for city of Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ore. — A community-wide clean-up is planned through the City of Boardman for the entire month of November, according to a press release from the city. The program is meant to encourage citizens to clean up their residence and beautify the town together. During November, Boardman will offer...
Juveniles at the Juvenile Justice Center helping food banks by growing around 1,000 pounds of food a year
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Jon Peyton, facilities supervisor at the Juvenile Justice Center works with the WSU Master Gardeners to get kids in the juvenile justice center outside and into the garden. "They're not some evil mastermind, they're just kids that made a bad choice and if we can teach them...
KPD searching for man missing from Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is requesting the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen in Columbia Park on Tuesday, October, 4. The KPD responded to reports of a missing person on Wednesday, October, 5. According to a KPD press release, Bradlee Anastasiou, 31,...
KPD investigating case of woman found in river as homicide
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department is now investigating the case of Brandy Ebanez, the 34 year old woman found in the Columbia River on September, 27, as a homicide. According to a press release the KPD has confirmed that Ebanez was a Kennewick resident. Evidence collected so far indicates...
Kennewick Safeway to close in Nov.
KENNEWICK, Wash. - An employee at the Safeway on 2825 W Kennewick Avenue has confirmed the store will permanently close on November 1, 2022. Nothing has been confirmed to replace Safeway in the building. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely...
‘People are getting hurt’: Benita Long among at least 35 missing from Yakama Reservation
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The latest report from the Washington State Patrol shows 132 missing Indigenous people across the state, including 35 from the Yakama Reservation. For some, it’s just a long list of names. But behind each name is a person who’s gone and a family who...
