Knox Pages
Howard Hagner
Howard W. Hagner, age 82, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at The Laurels of Mount Vernon. He was born on December 5, 1939, in Ankenytown and was the son to the late Clyde Schroeder and Rhama Swank. To plant a tree in memory of Howard...
How Elections Work in Knox County
Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County presents a panel discussion with the Knox County Board of Elections staff on "How Elections Work in Knox County." This event will be held at Knox Memorial Building, Veterans Hall (2nd floor) located at 112 E. High Street, Mount Vernon. As with all Library events, this program is free and open to the public, however, advance registration is required. Registration is open at https://bit.ly/3cGdikA through 5pm on Thursday. October 6th..
Boxer Christy Martin shares her story of a champion combating domestic violence
MOUNT VERNON — New Directions kicked off October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month last week with a dinner featuring Boxing Hall of Famer Christy Martin. A coal miner's daughter hailing from a small town in southern West Virginia, Martin said she grew up never seeing or knowing about domestic violence. She played sports and went to college. She entered the world of boxing, eventually meeting coach Jim Martin.
Former MVHS coach sentenced for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
MOUNT VERNON — A former Mount Vernon High School coach will serve a 60-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. On Oct. 4, Mount Vernon Municipal Court Judge John Thatcher sentenced Dylan Hess to 180 days in jail with 120 days suspended. He is to start his jail term within the next 14 days.
Dancing Bee Market & Studio offering classes downtown
MOUNT VERNON — Dancing Bee Market & Studio, 3 N. Main St. in Mount Vernon, is open under a new brand and with a freshly renovated classroom space. Jami Ingledue, owner of natural soap and body products company Dancing Bee Farms, took over ownership of the Makers’ Market in November 2021. He set out to make it into a community space where local artists could not only sell their creations, but also share their talents with the community.
Three-peat: Wooster edges Ashland to claim 3rd straight OCC girls tennis title
MOUNT VERNON -- Wooster sophomore Ava Mathur called herself every name in the book during the first set of Friday's Ohio Cardinal Conference No. 1 singles championship match. Useless. Awful. Horrible.
New Hope Industries announces its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month
MOUNT VERNON -- October 2022 marks the 77th anniversary of National Disability Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America's workers with disabilities.
