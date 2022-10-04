MOUNT VERNON — Dancing Bee Market & Studio, 3 N. Main St. in Mount Vernon, is open under a new brand and with a freshly renovated classroom space. Jami Ingledue, owner of natural soap and body products company Dancing Bee Farms, took over ownership of the Makers’ Market in November 2021. He set out to make it into a community space where local artists could not only sell their creations, but also share their talents with the community.

