Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

Stay prepared for emergencies with these tips for older adults

Thank goodness Michigan is free of natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires and massive snowstorms, which have devastated other parts of the U.S. with regularity. But we still have to deal with gross stuff like basement flooding caused by pounding rainstorms, power outages, and water main breaks – events that can be catastrophic for older adults.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Dog buried alive by owner dies after medical treatment fails

DETROIT – A dog that was allegedly buried alive by its owner died after medical treatment failed over the weekend in Detroit. A neighbor noticed the dog’s nose sticking up out of the ground, unearthed him and called Detroit Animal Control for help on Friday, Sept. 30. DAC then contacted Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue, which took the dog in and sought immediate veterinary care.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Beware of scammers changing Facebook posts after you share them

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Have you noticed a post on your Facebook recently that you didn't share, but you weren't hacked?. It's probably a scammer that is tricking people into sharing their phishing links. Scammers are making posts that encourage people to share them, such as posts about missing or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Oakland Press

Psych evaluation ordered for woman accused of punching deputy, breaking facial bone

A Pontiac woman accused of punching an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy in the face, fracturing his orbital bone, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation as ordered by a judge. At a pretrial hearing Oct. 3, Oakland County Circuit David Cohen granted defense attorney William Hatchett’s request to have Andrea Ariel-Jones Sheppard evaluated at the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry. Sheppard, 34, is charged with assaulting a police officer causing injury for a June 6, 2021 incident in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Free COVID-19 tests, telehealth treatment in Michigan

Michigan is the first state to launch coronavirus "Test to Treat" programs that include free testing and telehealth services, with 13 locations throughout the state. The state health department said Monday the Mitten State is the first to launch this federal initiative at neighborhood testing sites to provide quick access to free COVID-19 antiviral medications. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI

