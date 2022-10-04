Read full article on original website
Mike Morse Law Firm Wins $385K Verdict for Husband, Father Hit by Uninsured Drunk Driver
Jury Awards Accident Victim Nearly 4x the Insurance Company's Highest Offer. largest personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce a. verdict awarded on a client's auto accident case. The verdict is almost four times the highest settlement offered by the defendant — Homeowners Insurance. company, which is owned by...
Have you seen Demarco? Police, family search for missing Detroit man with Schizophrenia
Police are turning to the public for help in finding a 33-year-old Detroit man with mental illness after he disappeared three days ago. Demarco Gregory, 33, went missing on Oct. 3, Detroit police said. He was last seen leaving his home
The Oakland Press
Stay prepared for emergencies with these tips for older adults
Thank goodness Michigan is free of natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires and massive snowstorms, which have devastated other parts of the U.S. with regularity. But we still have to deal with gross stuff like basement flooding caused by pounding rainstorms, power outages, and water main breaks – events that can be catastrophic for older adults.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bring dirty shoes back to life
If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
Residents in Detroit neighborhood told to stay inside after someone fired shots at police officers
Residents on Detroit’s west side are being told to stay inside as a police situation unfolds after someone fired shots at police in the area of Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway.
‘I couldn’t just let him die in there.’ Man rushes into burning home to save neighbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti Township man is alive thanks to the selfless actions of a neighbor who ran into a burning home and pulled him out. “I couldn’t just let him die in there,” said the neighbor D. Bates on Tuesday, Oct. 4, recalling the Friday afternoon fire.
Dog buried alive by owner dies after medical treatment fails
DETROIT – A dog that was allegedly buried alive by its owner died after medical treatment failed over the weekend in Detroit. A neighbor noticed the dog’s nose sticking up out of the ground, unearthed him and called Detroit Animal Control for help on Friday, Sept. 30. DAC then contacted Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue, which took the dog in and sought immediate veterinary care.
fox2detroit.com
Beware of scammers changing Facebook posts after you share them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Have you noticed a post on your Facebook recently that you didn't share, but you weren't hacked?. It's probably a scammer that is tricking people into sharing their phishing links. Scammers are making posts that encourage people to share them, such as posts about missing or...
Amazon looks to fill 2,600 seasonal workers in metro Detroit
E-commerce giant Amazon is looking to fill 2,600 both part-time and full-time seasonal positions in metro Detroit as the retailer prepares for the holiday shopping season. That's more than double what Amazon hired for in the region last year. Across Michigan, there are 3,500 open positions available, for a variety of roles including...
'A total loss': Homeowner manages to escape burning home in only his boxers on Detroit's east side
A homeowner in Detroit fled his house just in time Wednesday morning as a large fire completely consumed the structure and left him out in the cold in only his underwear.
The Oakland Press
Psych evaluation ordered for woman accused of punching deputy, breaking facial bone
A Pontiac woman accused of punching an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy in the face, fracturing his orbital bone, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation as ordered by a judge. At a pretrial hearing Oct. 3, Oakland County Circuit David Cohen granted defense attorney William Hatchett’s request to have Andrea Ariel-Jones Sheppard evaluated at the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry. Sheppard, 34, is charged with assaulting a police officer causing injury for a June 6, 2021 incident in Pontiac.
The Oakland Press
Preliminary exam next month for woman charged with killing bicyclists on charity ride, including Oakland County attorney
A preliminary examination has been adjourned till next month for a woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity tour, killing two of them including an Oakland County attorney. Mandy Benn, 43, is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death/operating a vehicle while...
fox2detroit.com
DTE and Consumers power outages • Jellyfish near Brighton • FedEx driver allegedly stole $96k in goods
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - "The challenge is over the last decade we’ve seen this time and again, and each time we’ve opened an investigation, offered directives and tried to move for improvements," said Dan Scripps. "And yet here we are in 2022 and the system is essentially the same as it was 10 years ago."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn parents charged with physically abusing weeks-old daughter, leaving her hospitalized
DEARBORN, Mich. – A mother and father from Dearborn have been charged with physically abusing their infant daughter after she was taken to the hospital with bruises all over her body. Officials said a 6- or 7-week old girl was brought to a pediatrician’s office in the 2800 block...
Lawyer: Porter Burks' family will sue Detroit police officers
Attorneys for the family of Porter Burks, the Detroit man killed by police Sunday during a mental health crisis, announced Thursday at a news conference they will be filing a lawsuit against the officers who shot 38 rounds in three seconds. “We have what I consider to be an intolerable situation that occurred...
Free COVID-19 tests, telehealth treatment in Michigan
Michigan is the first state to launch coronavirus "Test to Treat" programs that include free testing and telehealth services, with 13 locations throughout the state. The state health department said Monday the Mitten State is the first to launch this federal initiative at neighborhood testing sites to provide quick access to free COVID-19 antiviral medications. ...
fox2detroit.com
Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
fox2detroit.com
Fatal shooting of mentally ill man armed with knife by Detroit police raises medical care questions
Porter Burk's family said they’ve been trying for the last three years, to get him help. He was in and out of short hospital stays – for other families like them, what do you do when you’re loved one is chronically mentally ill?
