Hurricane Mills, TN

Loved Loretta Lynn❣️ She was the real deal - old style country music, thinking and style. Who’s gonna fill their shoes …

Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters

There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June

Hank Williams Jr. is a living legend in the country music world. Country music royalty as the son of Hank Williams, ol’ Bocephus has garnered quite the music career of his own with more than 50 studio albums, tons of #1 hits, Country Music Hall of Fame status, a handful of Entertainer of the Year awards, Grammy wins, ACM wins, CMA wins, not to mention just about anybody worth a shit in country music right now would call him an […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day

Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding

Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
