Etexdoris
2d ago
Loved Loretta Lynn❣️ She was the real deal - old style country music, thinking and style. Who’s gonna fill their shoes …
4
Loretta Lynn obituary
Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
Loretta Lynn had several children with her husband, Oliver Lynn, before her death. Here's what to know about her kids and how she felt about motherhood.
Loretta Lynn never collaborated with Elvis Presley on her music. Here's what she explained to Andy Cohen years after Presley's death.
Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Loretta Lynn Spoke on the Afterlife Before Her Death: ‘I’m Gonna Stick With God’
Loretta Lynn died on Oct. 4, 2022, and her husband died decades before she did. Here's what she said about the afterlife and sticking with God.
Willie Nelson Speaks Out About Death of His Friend Loretta Lynn—“I’ll Miss Her A Lot”
The world mourned on October 4 when news broke about the passing of country icon, Loretta Lynn. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennesee, her family shared in a statement. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully...
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Billy Ray Cyrus Posts Photo of ‘Wonderful Gift’ He Received From Loretta Lynn Following Her Death
The music world was shaken today as news of Loretta Lynn’s death hit social media. The country music icon passed away at the age of 90 years old at her Tennesse home Tuesday morning. Now, fans of the Coal Miner’s Daughter singer are sharing their sadness in this loss, remembering some of the star’s most memorable moments.
