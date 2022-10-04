ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
HappyGamer

Players In Outriders: Worldslayer Can Choose Between Two New Legendary Sets Of Devastator Armor, Each Outfitted For Maximum Destruction

The fresh content added in Outriders: Worldslayer makes gamers want to explore Enoch again. According to Outriders, a dangerous Anomaly, which appeared to have originated deep within the planet, was discovered by humans shortly after they landed. Most people who come into contact with it perish, but others become Altered, human beings who have been granted extraordinary skills.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Far Cry 6 Listing Confirms Leaked DLC

A new reveal associated with Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 has confirmed that the latest entry in the open-world shooter franchise is set to receive new DLC in the future. A little more than a week ago, a new leak happened to disclose the arrival of Far Cry 6: Game of the Year Edition alongside a new expansion titled Lost Between Worlds. And while Ubisoft itself hasn't announced anything in a formal capacity just yet, a new listing has spilled the beans a bit early.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The whole Task Force 141 gang is back together in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s launch trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s gameplay trailer dropped this morning, just under three weeks away from the game’s official release. Captain Price, Soap, Farah, Gaz, and all of Task Force 141 take the spotlight in the video, showing off some of what players can expect to play in the campaign. The full game might drop on Oct. 28, but pre-orders secure early access to the game’s story missions on Oct. 20.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Challenge Accepted#Video Game#Race Rampage#Xbox Series X S
IGN

PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It

Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

One Of The Best Lord Of The Rings Games Is Free With Amazon Prime

Roll up, roll up. Come and get your freebies. It’s time for Amazon Prime’s October monthly offerings. In case you missed it, PlayStation unveiled October’s PS Plus essential tier free titles yesterday, so do check those out if you haven’t already. Let’s dive into Amazon Prime’s monthly offerings though which includes one of the best Lord Of The Rings games out there.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Ritos Of Hyrule Is Given A Chance In The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Thanks To The Game’s Focus On Flight And Floating Platforms, Which Provide A Means Of Evading The Destruction Of The Dark World

Many fans have been waiting for Nintendo to announce the name of the sequel to Breath of the Wild, and at a September 2022 Direct, they finally got their wish. Teaser footage for the upcoming The Legend of Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom, which is scheduled for release in May 2023, barring additional delays, shows Link leaping into a mystery glider, tapping into the game’s focus on flight.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Venom Arrow

This page features information about the Venom Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Venom Arrow.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Final Minecraft Mob Revealed Ahead of Community Vote

After revealing the first two of three Minecraft mobs that players can vote on soon during Minecraft Live, Mojang unveiled yet another this week in preparation for the big community vote. This time, we got a new look at the tuff golem, a creature which seems to be created entirely for the purpose of holding stuff. It's got two different states that allow it to hold onto these items, and if players vote it into the game, they'll be able to utilize tuff golems after they're added in a future update.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Open World Hulk Game in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Perfect on Next-Gen Game Consoles

The Incredible Hulk game was released on the PS2 / PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 back in 2008, but TeaserPlay felt like it needed an update, which resulted in this concept trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. This action-adventure game has players controlling the Hulk in an open world recreation of Manhattan. As you progress through the game, various attacks and abilities are unlocked.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel 'Project Orion' Release Date Prediction, Plot, Gameplay Details, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know

The controversial history of Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't seem to have disheartened CD Projekt Red's ambitions to expand their popular open-world sci-fi RPG. On Oct. 4, the Polish studio announced a sequel is coming at some point, and it's currently codenamed Project Orion. The news was announced alongside the developer's plans to release a game based on the studio's first brand new IP and an entire Witcher sequel trilogy over six years starting with Polaris.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Splinter Arrow

This page features information about the Splinter Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Splinter Arrow.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Go Raids October 2022

Pokemon Go Raids provide a challenging combat experience for great rewards. Be sure to equip your best Pokemon into the team to have a chance of surviving the onslaught. This page breaks down the Pokemon ready to confront in the various tiers of October Raids in 2022. October 2022 Raids.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The best Dead Space remake pre-order deals for PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Built from the ground up, the latest Dead Space title from Motive Studio will be a re-imagining of the original 2008 release, which sees hapless engineer Isaac Clarke trapped on the derelict space shuttle USG Ishimura with undead creatures known as necromorphs. To escape, Isaac must use a range of space-age industrial tools as makeshift weapons to defeat the deadly occupants of the shuttle and rescue any survivors. The game is being released on PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S and PC in early 2023. A newly released gameplay trailer also showcased some of the game’s new features, such as an...
FIFA
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2022 Now Available

The new lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2022 are now available to download. As we have come to expect on a routine basis, PlayStation has today pushed live the latest group of PS Plus titles on the first Tuesday of the month. And while this group of games from PS5 and PS4 are perhaps not as strong as normal, there's still plenty here that should keep PlayStation fans busy.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Black Ox Hammer

This page features information about the Black Ox Hammer in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ox Hammer.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy