Read full article on original website
Related
Players In Outriders: Worldslayer Can Choose Between Two New Legendary Sets Of Devastator Armor, Each Outfitted For Maximum Destruction
The fresh content added in Outriders: Worldslayer makes gamers want to explore Enoch again. According to Outriders, a dangerous Anomaly, which appeared to have originated deep within the planet, was discovered by humans shortly after they landed. Most people who come into contact with it perish, but others become Altered, human beings who have been granted extraordinary skills.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Official Launch Gameplay Trailer
Watch the latest action-packed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer. Meet your team and get a feel for the game's story ahead of its release later this month.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Listing Confirms Leaked DLC
A new reveal associated with Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 has confirmed that the latest entry in the open-world shooter franchise is set to receive new DLC in the future. A little more than a week ago, a new leak happened to disclose the arrival of Far Cry 6: Game of the Year Edition alongside a new expansion titled Lost Between Worlds. And while Ubisoft itself hasn't announced anything in a formal capacity just yet, a new listing has spilled the beans a bit early.
dotesports.com
The whole Task Force 141 gang is back together in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s launch trailer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s gameplay trailer dropped this morning, just under three weeks away from the game’s official release. Captain Price, Soap, Farah, Gaz, and all of Task Force 141 take the spotlight in the video, showing off some of what players can expect to play in the campaign. The full game might drop on Oct. 28, but pre-orders secure early access to the game’s story missions on Oct. 20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
One Of The Best Lord Of The Rings Games Is Free With Amazon Prime
Roll up, roll up. Come and get your freebies. It’s time for Amazon Prime’s October monthly offerings. In case you missed it, PlayStation unveiled October’s PS Plus essential tier free titles yesterday, so do check those out if you haven’t already. Let’s dive into Amazon Prime’s monthly offerings though which includes one of the best Lord Of The Rings games out there.
The Ritos Of Hyrule Is Given A Chance In The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Thanks To The Game’s Focus On Flight And Floating Platforms, Which Provide A Means Of Evading The Destruction Of The Dark World
Many fans have been waiting for Nintendo to announce the name of the sequel to Breath of the Wild, and at a September 2022 Direct, they finally got their wish. Teaser footage for the upcoming The Legend of Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom, which is scheduled for release in May 2023, barring additional delays, shows Link leaping into a mystery glider, tapping into the game’s focus on flight.
IGN
Venom Arrow
This page features information about the Venom Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Venom Arrow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Moonbreaker - Early Access Launch Trailer
Moonbreaker is available now in Early Access on PC and Mac via Steam. Here's your look at the launch trailer for the turn-based, tabletop tactics game.
IGN
Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition - Launch Trailer
Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition is available now on Nintendo Switch. Watch the launch trailer for another look at this post-apocalyptic action RPG.
ComicBook
Final Minecraft Mob Revealed Ahead of Community Vote
After revealing the first two of three Minecraft mobs that players can vote on soon during Minecraft Live, Mojang unveiled yet another this week in preparation for the big community vote. This time, we got a new look at the tuff golem, a creature which seems to be created entirely for the purpose of holding stuff. It's got two different states that allow it to hold onto these items, and if players vote it into the game, they'll be able to utilize tuff golems after they're added in a future update.
techeblog.com
Open World Hulk Game in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Perfect on Next-Gen Game Consoles
The Incredible Hulk game was released on the PS2 / PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 back in 2008, but TeaserPlay felt like it needed an update, which resulted in this concept trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. This action-adventure game has players controlling the Hulk in an open world recreation of Manhattan. As you progress through the game, various attacks and abilities are unlocked.
epicstream.com
Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel 'Project Orion' Release Date Prediction, Plot, Gameplay Details, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know
The controversial history of Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't seem to have disheartened CD Projekt Red's ambitions to expand their popular open-world sci-fi RPG. On Oct. 4, the Polish studio announced a sequel is coming at some point, and it's currently codenamed Project Orion. The news was announced alongside the developer's plans to release a game based on the studio's first brand new IP and an entire Witcher sequel trilogy over six years starting with Polaris.
IGN
Splinter Arrow
This page features information about the Splinter Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Splinter Arrow.
IGN
Pokemon Go Raids October 2022
Pokemon Go Raids provide a challenging combat experience for great rewards. Be sure to equip your best Pokemon into the team to have a chance of surviving the onslaught. This page breaks down the Pokemon ready to confront in the various tiers of October Raids in 2022. October 2022 Raids.
The best Dead Space remake pre-order deals for PlayStation, Xbox and PC
Built from the ground up, the latest Dead Space title from Motive Studio will be a re-imagining of the original 2008 release, which sees hapless engineer Isaac Clarke trapped on the derelict space shuttle USG Ishimura with undead creatures known as necromorphs. To escape, Isaac must use a range of space-age industrial tools as makeshift weapons to defeat the deadly occupants of the shuttle and rescue any survivors. The game is being released on PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S and PC in early 2023. A newly released gameplay trailer also showcased some of the game’s new features, such as an...
FIFA・
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2022 Now Available
The new lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2022 are now available to download. As we have come to expect on a routine basis, PlayStation has today pushed live the latest group of PS Plus titles on the first Tuesday of the month. And while this group of games from PS5 and PS4 are perhaps not as strong as normal, there's still plenty here that should keep PlayStation fans busy.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly getting a "greatest hits" map pack as paid DLC
All or most of the original Modern Warfare 2 maps are said to be returning
IGN
Indoorlands Trailer: Design Your Rides and More in This Theme Park Management Game
Indoorlands leaves Early Access and will be available on Steam on October 14, 2022. Watch the trailer to see building elements and various features of this theme park management game. During Early Access, the game received updates featuring parks, visual improvements, a sandbox mode, steam workshop integration, a ride editor,...
IGN
Black Ox Hammer
This page features information about the Black Ox Hammer in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ox Hammer.
Comments / 0