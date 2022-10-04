After revealing the first two of three Minecraft mobs that players can vote on soon during Minecraft Live, Mojang unveiled yet another this week in preparation for the big community vote. This time, we got a new look at the tuff golem, a creature which seems to be created entirely for the purpose of holding stuff. It's got two different states that allow it to hold onto these items, and if players vote it into the game, they'll be able to utilize tuff golems after they're added in a future update.

