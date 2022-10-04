ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lyon East High School students to be dismissed, after-school activities cancelled after shooting threat found in bathroom

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

SOUTH LYON (WWJ) - Authorities said no weapon was found as their search concluded at a high school in South Lyon after a threatening message was found in a bathroom Tuesday morning.

According to a release to parents, South Lyon East High School administration said the school will begin to release students in a "controlled format" following the discovery of shooting threat written on the wall in the third floor boys' bathroom.

Students will be transported home as normal and all after school activities for the day have been canceled.

A decision about classes for Oct. 5 will be determined later on.

"Our team will be debriefing with members of the OCSO and a communication will be shared soon regarding tomorrow," the district said.

School officials said a message found written on a stall threatening to shoot up the school, reading, "I'm shooting this school Oct. 5 and 7th and I have a gun SLEH b***h."

The administration said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office was immediately notified, per the district's protocol.

"Officers from the OCSO will be conducting a search of the entire building," officials said in the release. "Once the search is complete, school officials and OCSO will be completing an investigation into the message written on the bathroom stall."

Authorities placed the school on lockdown and students were kept in their classrooms while police search the buildings.

