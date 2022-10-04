ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

2024 WR Prospect Has Miami Hurricanes on His Short List

By Collier Logan
 2 days ago

Class of 2024 wide receiver prospect Mazeo Bennett includes Miami among top schools.

The Miami Hurricanes have made it clear that receiver is a priority for them on the recruiting trail. While their current 2023 commits tote some big names like Robby Washington and Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph, it never hurts to look ahead to the future. One 2024 prospect that the Hurricanes have been in contact with is wide out Mazeo Bennett .

From Greenville (S.C.) High School, Bennett is one of the top players in his class, regardless of position. The 5-foot-11 and 175-pound wide receiver caught five touchdowns and returned a kick for a score last season, and he's already off to a hot start in his 2022 campaign.

Bennett's caught the attention of the nation's top programs and has become a coveted pass catching commodity.

The high school junior announced recently that he's cut his list of potential landing spots to eight programs and that Miami is on that short list . Bennett also said he plans to commit in just under two weeks on Oct. 16th, so it's crunch time in his recruitment. The good news for Canes fans is that he had nothing but good things to say about "The U" to Sports Illustrated's Matt Ray.

"Every conversation I have had with Miami has been genuine since they offered me," said Bennett. "They have been on me heavy since they offered, and I feel like they deserve to be on my list."

Bennett already trekked to Miami on April 9. With him already being familiar with the Hurricanes, there's a chance to continue building a relationship with the talented receiver.

It's not clear which way Bennett's leaning at the moment but he holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, and several other Power 5 programs. Miami's 2023 commits are currently ranked in Sports Illustrated's top ten classes for the cycle. If the Hurricanes can snag a commitment from Bennett, they'll be well on their way to another highly ranked class.

247Sports

WATCH: Clips from FSU's First Practice of NC State Game Week

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Tuesday morning to prepare for a road contest at NC State. The 'Noles and Wolfpack will face off in Raleigh on Saturday night. The Seminoles are coming off their first setback of the season, a 31-21 loss to Wake Forest. The media had video access to the first two practice periods on Tuesday. Noles247 has compiled clips from practice, including videos of Robert Scott Jr., Mycah Pittman, Jordan Travis, and others. See the full highlights here:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Heat Trade Sends John Collins To Miami

Sometimes, you can create a new problem by fixing another one. NBA teams have similar balances to strike. Suppose you have trouble communicating. Plenty of people do. Perhaps you seek therapy and work through the issues. Congratulations – only, now you can’t stop communicating. You’ve become an annoying person.
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
