Greater Milwaukee Today
Mia’s in Waukesha under new ownership
WAUKESHA — Mia’s, an American-style Italian restaurant in downtown Waukesha, is under new ownership following 17 years under previous owner Sandy Cianciolo. Robert (Beau) Blask, 27, officially sealed the deal on Sept. 26, taking full ownership of the well-known, historic restaurant at 800 Clinton St. The nine-month deal...
wtmj.com
Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is making a spectacle of himself in court. Darrell Brooks faces 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Opening statements in his trial are expected Thursday afternoon. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney. He interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times Thursday before jurors were brought in, prompting Dorow to have him moved to another courtroom where he can watch the proceedings via video. Once there he stripped off his shirt, sat on the defense table with his back to the camera and stuck the sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants.
‘I’ve been here since I was eight years old’: Madison icon Knoche’s butcher shop closing after 84 years
MADISON, Wis. — After 84 years and three generations, Knoche’s Old Fashioned Butcher Shop will be closing its doors for good on October 15. It was announced Tuesday that Taigu, a Chinese restaurant currently in Middleton, has purchased the shop at 5372 Old Middleton Road and will convert the butcher shop and grocery store in the coming weeks. 68-year-old Steve...
captimes.com
Bubble up: How a Stoughton steamfitter restored a 1940s soda fountain
A 76-year-old soda fountain in Dodgeville is ready to serve up old-fashioned root beer floats and phosphate sodas for the first time in years, thanks to the expertise and perseverance of a retired Stoughton steamfitter. As big as a 1950s Cadillac, the 1946 apparatus inside the former Hometown Pharmacy in...
UPDATE: Missing Monona veteran located safely
It is not known what he is wearing, but he is believed to be operating a 2003 red Mitsubishi Eclipse with Wisconsin plates 873-ZLD. Any information should be directed to Madison Police at 608-466-4730.
nbc15.com
Images released of Madison motel robbery suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released two images of the suspects accused of robbing a Super 8 motel last month in hopes that someone will recognize them. According to the MPD report, the two men went into the south side motel around 2:15 a.m., on Monday, Sept....
Man tries to chase person who broke into his car on west side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man says he tried to chase someone broke into his car while he was at work on the city’s west side earlier this week. The Madison Police Department says officers were called to Charmany Drive off of Rosa Road Tuesday morning after the man reported the robbery.
nbc15.com
Monona, Madison officials prepare lakefront design plans
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tale of two cities- Monona and Madison prepare to design the lake fronts. Madison is hosting a kickoff for the public to learn more about its design. The Madison Parks Division Public Information Officer Ann Shea says it is important to make sure all people are able to enjoy the views.
Badger Herald
Obituaries: Managing editor Caroline Crowley dies from multiple causes
Caroline Crowley, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at The Badger Herald office. Caroline suffered from multiple causes of death, including but not limited to, extreme exhaustion, food poisoning and murder. Caroline died laughing at a joke made by Audrey Thibert of The Badger Herald. Audrey died soon after, laughing at Caroline laughing at her own joke.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Fire that caused $125K in damage to Madison home may be blamed on battery pack
MADISON, Wis. — A battery pack may be to blame for a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a Madison home last month. A home in the 900 block of Tony Drive caught fire on September 3. Madison Fire Department officials said the fire originated in a lower-level bedroom. The family who lives at the home was not there at the time of the fire.
Badger Herald
Madtown Crier: Week of Oct. 3
Grab dinner from Slow Food UW Family Dinner Night starting 6:30 p.m. at The Crossing. Listen to some fun tunes and explore the exhibit at Press Play: Recorded Sound from Groove to Stream at Memorial Library Monday through Friday. Tuesday 10/4. Learn from former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly at his...
nbc15.com
Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Brooklyn man who died after his motorcycle crashed while exiting off the Beltline late Sunday night. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Jason Lewis and confirmed the 45-year-old died from injuries sustained in the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘There’s many single women…pretty freaked out’: Madison burglary victim stunned by thievery as she slept | News
MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison burglary victim says having a thief in her home as she slept changed her view of personal safety and affected others in her neighborhood. “It’s disconcerting,” Susan Ferguson told 27 News. Authorities say Lane Shelton, 29, tampered with a window of the...
nbc15.com
Madison Beltline isn’t the Indy 500, MPD reminds drivers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reminding drivers the highway cutting through the city is called the Beltline, not the Brickyard. In a Facebook post, MPD showed off a trio of the fastest speeds recorded on the Beltline recently. All three examples in MPD’s post reflected speeds over 100 mph with the fastest driver caught going 131 mph, more than double the posted limit.
Badger Herald
Obituaries: Managing editor Audrey Thibert dies in freak aneurysm accident
Audrey Thibert, 20, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at The Badger Herald office. A funeral celebration will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Plaza Tavern with Hot Bouncer presiding. Visitation will be held until 10:00 p.m., with a reception to follow with free long islands for those who knew Audrey.
Car crash closes lanes along Midvale Boulevard
MADISON, Wis. — Police on the west side say southbound lanes were blocked following a two vehicle crash just after 5:30 a.m. Southbound lanes between Odana and Herrick Lane were closed as of 6:30 a.m. According to an Sergeant on scene 2 people were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The stretch of Midvale is part of Madison’s Vision...
Badger Herald
Hobby to science: How tracking seasons blossomed into climate science
As summer leaves behind the memory of warm weather and lake days, fall brings with it an explosion of color. Cool temperatures and warm colored leaves push some people inside to Starbucks for a pumpkin spice latte, but others stay outdoors and observe nature at work. Phenology is the practice...
nbc15.com
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two or three dozen needles were laying next to a man found with his pants down on the tennis courts at a Madison park, police officers reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the officers responded to Reynolds Park on Monday night after a caller reported someone was yelling. When they arrived, the officers spotted the screaming 39-year-old man and noticed a woman nearby.
