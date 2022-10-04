Read full article on original website
Mammoth Spring man arrested for aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer
A Mammoth Spring man is charged with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer and fleeing after authorities received a complaint of a reckless driver.Fifty-one-year-old Douglas Latham was observed to be traveling at high rates of speed in his Ford truck traveling north on U.S. Highway 63. At one point he reached 100 miles per hour. Law enforcement attempted to pull Latham over, but he ignored them and began to flee. They were able to stop him at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Long Run Road.
TENANT TROUBLE: Woman searches for a new home after falling victim to renters scam
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One woman is left looking for a new place to call home after being taken advantage of. “We just in, oh, I was in shock,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified, after becoming a victim of what she is calling a scam by squatters.
Identities sought for 2 accused of breaking into boat dock
Two suspects are being sought in the alleged break-in of a private boat dock on Norfork Lake during the weekend. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says his office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male and female. The two allegedly went through a closed private gate...
Counterfeit bills lead to felony charges for Stone County man
A Stone County man is facing charges of forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to use following a residence disturbance call that occured in August. According to the probable cause affidavit, 41-year-old Darrel M. Jenkins of Drasco, appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamines, when officers were called to a disturbance at a residence on Mountain View Road and Dump Mountain Road in Drasco. Upon arrival, another man told law enforcement that Jenkins almost ran over his kids on Ben Road. Jenkins stated he saw the kids, but denied almost hittin them. Authorities asked him if he had anything on him and asked for consent to search his person and vehicle. Jenkins produced a syringe and stated it was for his insulin. Authorities asked permission to field test and he consented.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt taken into custody
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A man who multiple police agencies had been searching for after they said he ran from police has been caught. According to Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose, officers tracked down the suspect, Anthony Caplinger, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, trying to enter the McDonald’s in Hardy.
Arrest warrant issued for Memphis man in Mountain View auto theft
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Memphis, Tenn. man charged in Stone County Circuit Court with the theft of a Jeep Cherokee. According to court information filed yesterday, Mountain View police were contacted regarding a woman who had traveled to Alabama with a friend to pick up the 2004 Cherokee as a gift from her father.
Mountain Home man’s bond forfeited after failure to appear
A Mountain Home man was arrested Tuesday after failing to appear in a recent hearing for charges against him stemming from an incident earlier this year. According to court records, 37-year-old Alfonso Moran, Jr. was scheduled to appear for a final appearance prior to trial on Sept. 19 in Baxter County Circuit Court. When he failed to appear, Circuit Court Judge John Putman, ordered Moran’s bond be forfeited and issued a warrant for his arrest.
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
Former Mountain Home, Ark., residents donate part of estate to fund K9 unit
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Two deceased Mountain Home community members have donated to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office to help fund a K9 unit. Cynthia and Lester Bergen started the Mark A. Bergen Memorial Endowment in memory of their only son, who was murdered in California in 2004. Since then, the two moved to Mountain Home.
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
Arkansas wife sentenced after using $140K+ of husband’s veteran disability cash on meth, 2nd home
An Arkansas military veteran’s wife was sentenced Tuesday for using more than $143,000 of her husband’s military disability income to buy drugs.
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to a fire at 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. No one was injured in the fire. The intersection of...
FBI data finds Arkansans have high chance of being a violent crime victim
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime. According to data from the FBI, Arkansas has the fourth most violent crime per 100,000 people, with nearly 672 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
Teacher charged with stalking and harassment
A former Fairview Elementary School teacher has been charged with stalking and harassing a former student on social media. Sheldon Wilkening, 38, of West Plains faces felony charges after a West Plains Police Department investigation. Police began their investigation when the student's mother reported that her 15-year-old daughter received inappropriate...
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Ravenden man died Monday afternoon when his ATV collided with a Jeep. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 12:36 p.m. Oct. 3 on State Highway 63, north of Ravenden. William Henderson, 76, was northbound when his 2010 Polaris RX crossed the center...
MH woman injured in 1-vehicle accident in Norfork
A Mountain Home woman’s leg was injured after the vehicle she was in swerved to miss a deer. Thirty-three-year-old Courtney Nance was transported by ambulance from the accident scene in Norfork to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the report from the Baxter...
Unemployment numbers improve in north central Arkansas, but increase in southern Missouri
The latest unemployment numbers show big improvement in north central Arkansas but a slight increase in southern Missouri. The data is from the month of August. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to 3.6% which is tied for the 26th lowest rate out of Arkansas’ 75 counties. Baxter County has 603 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,565.
Jonesboro woman sentenced to 20 months in prison
Defendant Misused Disability Funds Meant for Her Injured Veteran Husband. LITTLE ROCK—A Jonesboro woman was sentenced to prison for misusing more than $143,000 in disability payments intended for her injured veteran husband. Brandi Goldman, 49, was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison today by United States District Judge James M. Moody, Jr.
UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists
Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
Burn ban issued for 3 area counties
A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
