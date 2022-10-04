A Stone County man is facing charges of forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to use following a residence disturbance call that occured in August. According to the probable cause affidavit, 41-year-old Darrel M. Jenkins of Drasco, appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamines, when officers were called to a disturbance at a residence on Mountain View Road and Dump Mountain Road in Drasco. Upon arrival, another man told law enforcement that Jenkins almost ran over his kids on Ben Road. Jenkins stated he saw the kids, but denied almost hittin them. Authorities asked him if he had anything on him and asked for consent to search his person and vehicle. Jenkins produced a syringe and stated it was for his insulin. Authorities asked permission to field test and he consented.

