Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WETM
Safety drill at Hornell High School today
Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out …. Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out of Bradford County. local football team honor the memory of two player’s …. A touching tribute from a football team for two of their players who lost their father. Pa. student charged...
WETM
The Wall That Heals is now open to the public in Sayre
The Wall That Heals is now open to the public in …. The Wall That Heals is now open to the public in Sayre. Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out …. Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out of Bradford County. Safety drill at Hornell High School...
WETM
Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out of Bradford County
Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out of Bradford County. Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out …. Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out of Bradford County. Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized. Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized. Safety drill at Hornell High...
WETM
Officers injured in Elmira Correctional attacks, fights
Officers injured in Elmira Correctional attacks, …. Officers injured in Elmira Correctional attacks, fights. Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out …. Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out of Bradford County. Safety drill at Hornell High School today. Safety drill at Hornell High School today. local football...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WETM
Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out …. Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out of Bradford County. local football team honor the memory of two player’s …. A touching tribute from a football team for two of their players who lost their father. Pa. student charged...
WETM
The negative impacts of Ithaca's police reform initiative that city officials seemingly don't want to acknowledge
The negative impacts of Ithaca's police reform initiative that city officials seemingly don't want to acknowledge. The negative impacts of Ithaca’s police reform initiative …. The negative impacts of Ithaca's police reform initiative that city officials seemingly don't want to acknowledge. Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized. Shooting...
WETM
Assembly of the Wall That Heals begins in Sayre
SAYRE, PA (WETM) – The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is now being assembled at Riverfront Park. The wall arrived by motorcycle escort from Wysox to Sayre on Tuesday, October 4th. According to the site manager, Tim Tetz, this is the wall’s 29th stop of the year.
WETM
Corning soccer surges past Horseheads
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 1005. Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out …. Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out of Bradford County. local football team honor the memory of two player’s …. A touching tribute from a football team for two of their players...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael R. Sherman
Michael R. Sherman is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Sherman has violated his probation. Sherman was convicted of two counts of assault and criminal mischief. Sherman is 43 years old. Sherman has brown hair and blue eyes. Sherman is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
WETM
Yartym breaks career goals & assists records at Haverling
Ella Yartym is rewriting the school record books at Haverling this season. Yartym breaks career goals & assists records at Haverling. Ella Yartym is rewriting the school record books at Haverling this season. Pa. student charged with threatening, bringing weapon …. Pa. student charged with threatening, bringing weapon to school.
WETM
Bradford County man charged with beating woman, 2-year-old boy
Bradford County man charged with beating woman, 2-year-old boy. Bradford County man charged with beating woman, 2-year-old …. Bradford County man charged with beating woman, 2-year-old boy. Pa. student charged with threatening, bringing weapon …. Pa. student charged with threatening, bringing weapon to school. Elmira College Student Publishes Second Book.
WETM
29th Political Pundit Night Preview: the November Election!
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The next Political Pundit Night is scheduled for Tuesday, November 1st starting at 7 P.M. Dr. Coleman’s 29th Political Pundit Night will be livestreamed on MyTwinTiers.com from 7 PM – 9 PM on Tuesday, November 1st, which is just one week before the November elections. The topic of the 29th Political Pundit Night will be, The November Election!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WETM
No. 7 Syracuse Men’s Soccer falls to No. 22 Cornell 2-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 7 Syracuse men’s soccer suffered a home loss in a top-25 clash against No. 22 Cornell. The Big Red capitalized on Orange miscues, netting their two goals on a Syracuse own goal and a successful penalty shot. Sophomore forward Nathan Opoku scored Syracuse’s lone goal from the penalty spot in the closing moments of the match.
WETM
Canisteo man arrested for failure to appear in court
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Police arrested a Canisteo man for failing to appear in court on October 3. According to the Canisteo Village Police Department, 28-year-old Harley Marble did not appear in court for multiple charges he is facing. These charges include: Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, and Petit Larceny.
WETM
Sunshine returns today and we start to warm up
Happy Wednesday! Clouds on the decrease this morning but some showers are still lingering for part of Bradford county. We dry out throughout the day and turn mostly sunny. Temperatures are also mild today and tomorrow. High-level clouds filter in overnight but we generally stay mostly clear. Dry weather for most on Thursday with clouds on the increase. An isolated shower is possible in the late evening hours of Thursday.
Comments / 0